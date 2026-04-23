Virginia judge temporarily blocks new congressional maps

William Jackson
A Virginia judge on Wednesday blocked the state from certifying a redistricting referendum that voters approved a day earlier.
Image credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson

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A state judge halted Virginia’s new congressional maps on Wednesday, just one day after voters passed a redistricting referendum.

Tazewell County Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley ordered state officials not to certify Tuesday’s results and barred steps to implement the new districts.

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Why did the judge stop the new maps?

In his ruling, Hurley said the referendum violated multiple parts of the state constitution, including a 90-day public notice requirement. He also called the ballot language “flagrantly misleading.”

How would the map reshape Virginia’s House seats?

If implemented, the updated boundaries would give Democrats an advantage in 10 out of the state’s 11 congressional districts, a major shift from the current 6-5 Democratic split.

How are state and party leaders responding?

Attorney General Jay Jones, D-Va., said his office will appeal the ruling immediately.

“Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote,” Jones said in a statement on X.

The Republican National Committee, one of several groups that sued over the referendum, called the ruling a major victory. RNC Chair Joe Gruters described the redistricting effort as a “blatant power grab.”

Meanwhile, Virginians for Fair Elections, which backed the referendum, said voters “understood exactly what was on the ballot.”

The legal fight is already before the Virginia Supreme Court. The justices previously stayed Hurley’s earlier ruling so that Tuesday’s vote could proceed, but they have not yet resolved the broader constitutional questions in the case.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A court order has blocked Virginia's newly approved congressional maps from taking effect, leaving the state's district boundaries unresolved while litigation continues.

Voter decision put on hold

Despite passing Tuesday's referendum, Virginia voters' choice on new district boundaries cannot be certified or implemented under the judge's order.

Legal fight unresolved

The Virginia Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the underlying constitutional questions, meaning the map's legal status remains unsettled.

Congressional representation at stake

The blocked maps would have shifted Virginia's congressional delegation from a 6-5 Democratic split to a 10-1 Democratic advantage, according to the article.

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Behind the numbers

Voters approved the referendum 51.5% to 48.5%, with roughly 1,575,288 yes votes to 1,486,229 no votes from over 3 million cast. The new map would shift Virginia's congressional delegation from a 6-5 Democratic edge to a projected 10-1 Democratic advantage.

Context corner

The Virginia redistricting battle is part of a nationwide mid-decade gerrymandering contest. Texas Republicans added seats under President Trump's encouragement, California voters approved a Democratic-leaning map, and Missouri and North Carolina each shifted one seat, with Florida expected to be the next battleground.

History lesson

Virginia voters approved a bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020 specifically to end partisan gerrymandering. The current legal fight stems from Democrats bypassing that commission through a constitutional amendment process that the circuit court found violated multiple procedural requirements established in Virginia's constitution.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the judicial block as a "setback" for "voter-approved" reforms, emphasizing a clash between the judiciary and democratic will.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally detail the "procedural rules" without partisan labels.
  • Media outlets on the right celebrate the ruling as a "legal win" against an "unconstitutional" "gerrymander" intended to "rig" elections.

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Media landscape

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117 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A Virginia judge blocked certification of new congressional maps approved by voters, citing lawmakers' failure to follow rules for the required constitutional amendment and describing the ballot language as misleading.
  • Attorney General Jay Jones said he will appeal the ruling and defend the measure, criticizing the judge's intervention.
  • The Virginia Supreme Court allowed the referendum to proceed but will review its legality amid ongoing legal challenges.
  • The new maps, narrowly approved by Virginians, would give Democrats an advantage of 10 to 1 in US House seats, but Republicans are contesting the results in court.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Tazewell County Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. Blocked the certification of Virginia's redistricting referendum results, declaring the voter-approved congressional map unconstitutional.
  • Democrats advanced the referendum to redraw Virginia's congressional maps, aiming to shift the state's delegation from a 6-5 split to a 10-1 advantage while claiming to "restore fairness."
  • Hurley determined the amendment was improperly introduced during a 2024 budget special session and failed to meet mandatory notice requirements before the prior election.
  • Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones vowed to immediately appeal the decision, asserting that "an activist judge should not have veto power over the People's vote."
  • The Virginia Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments as early as Monday, with the legal challenge likely determining whether the new map can be implemented before midterm elections.

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Key points from the Right

  • A Virginia judge from the Tazewell Circuit Court blocked certification of a voter-approved congressional map referendum, declaring it and the initiating bill unconstitutional.
  • The Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones confirmed plans to appeal the court's decision blocking the referendum certification.
  • The referendum aimed to redraw Virginia's congressional maps potentially favoring Democrats by increasing their seats from six to ten out of eleven.
  • The Tazewell Circuit Court's injunction prevented certifying the vote results and denied a stay pending appeal, with a final order expected.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Associated Press

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