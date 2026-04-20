Virginia redistricting vote could reshape Congress – and tip House power

Craig Nigrelli
Virginia's redistricting fight concludes Tuesday as voters decide on congressional maps that could dramatically shift the balance of power.
Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
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A high-stakes redistricting fight in Virginia heads to voters Tuesday, with potential national consequences for control of Congress. 

At issue: whether to approve new congressional maps that could dramatically shift the balance of power in the state — and potentially the U.S. House.

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What could change

As Straight Arrow News reported, Democrats are backing a proposal that would redraw district lines to give them an advantage in 10 of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.

The current map, drawn by a court-appointed panel in 2021, leans 6 Democratic, 4 Republican, with one competitive seat, according to CNN.

Under the proposed map, that balance could shift sharply. Based on 2024 presidential results, Democrats would have carried 10 districts, compared to just one for Republicans.

The new boundaries would reshape key population centers – including Northern Virginia, areas near Washington, D.C., and Richmond – while creating a new district along the Blue Ridge Mountains.

If approved, the map could translate into as many as four additional Democratic seats in Congress.

Why it matters

Virginia is already closely divided in its congressional delegation, six Democrats to five Republicans.

A shift to a 10–1 advantage would not just reshape state politics, it could ripple nationally, where control of the House often hinges on just a handful of seats.

The arguments

Supporters say the move is about protecting democracy, and they have backing from top Democrats, including former President Barack Obama.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine argues the new map would help ensure Congress can act as a check on President Donald Trump, citing concerns about election interference.

“90% of Virginians are not Democrats, that’s true. But about 100% of Virginians want election results to be respected,” Kaine told “Fox News Sunday.” “We are deeply worried that Donald Trump will try to interfere with the election results this November or in 2028 because we saw him do it before and we have to have a Congress that will stand up to it.”

Opponents call it blatant gerrymandering.

Groups like Virginians for Fair Maps – along with Republican leaders including former Gov. Glenn Youngkin – argue Democrats are manipulating district lines to lock in power and dilute voter influence. 

They’ve also seized on Obama’s past criticism of redistricting, pointing to his earlier warning that the practice can make it “harder and harder to find common ground.”

Big money pouring in 

The redistricting battle has drawn tens of millions of dollars from both sides.

Time reports advocates for the referendum have raised more than $60 million, much of it from nonprofit groups that don’t disclose donors, often referred to as “dark money.”

Opponents, Time reports, have also spent heavily, including at least $23 million on efforts to defeat the measure.

Part of a national trend 

Virginia is the latest battleground in a growing redistricting arms race across the country.

Republicans in Texas redrew maps last year to try to flip Democratic seats. California Democrats responded with their own changes aimed at offsetting those gains. 
Other states – including North Carolina, Missouri and Ohio – have also moved to redraw congressional lines ahead of midterms in November.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

Virginia voters are deciding Tuesday whether to approve new congressional maps that would shift the state's House delegation from a 6–5 Democratic advantage to a potential 10–1 split, a result that could affect national House control.

House majority is at stake

Approval could produce as many as four additional Democratic seats in Congress, where House control often turns on a handful of seats.

Dark money funds the fight

Advocates for the referendum have raised more than $60 million, much of it from nonprofit groups that do not disclose donors.

Redistricting spreading nationally

Texas, California, North Carolina, Missouri and Ohio have also moved to redraw congressional lines ahead of November midterms.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. NPR
  3. Ballotpedia

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. NPR
  3. Ballotpedia

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