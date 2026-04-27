Virginia Supreme Court to weigh map that could shift House control

Craig Nigrelli
Virginia's Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday over whether the Congressional map voters approved last week can be used.
Image credit: Mike Kropf-Pool/Getty Images
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Less than one week after Virginia voters narrowly approved a new congressional map that favors Democrats, the state’s highest court is stepping in. 

The Virginia Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in a Republican challenge that could determine whether the new map stands.

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As Straight Arrow reported, voters approved the map last week by a margin of 51.5% to 48.5% – a margin of fewer than 100,000 votes out of more than 3 million cast.

What’s at stake

If the map holds, it could shift Virginia’s current 6-5 Democratic edge in the U.S. House delegation to a 10-1 advantage.

That would flip four seats and cut into Republicans’ narrow overall majority.

What Republicans are arguing

Republicans say the Democratic-led General Assembly broke state rules by putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot to allow redistricting in the middle of the decade.

Their argument centers on process – not just the map itself.

They say lawmakers failed to meet a required 90-day public notice window and used ballot language that did not clearly explain what voters were approving. 

A circuit court Judge in Tazewell County agreed, temporarily blocking the results and writing that the referendum likely violates the state constitution and was “flagrantly misleading.” 

What happens next

Virginia’s attorney general appealed that ruling, arguing a single judge should not override the outcome of a statewide vote. 

The state Supreme Court will now decide whether the map can move forward – or whether last week’s results are thrown out.

Part of a broader fight

The case is the latest front in a national redistricting battle, with both parties working to redraw maps ahead of the midterms.

Republicans in Texas approved a map last year expected to add seats to their advantage.

Democrats responded in California with a voter-approved map designed to offset those gains.

More states, including Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah, have also redrawn districts as control of the House hangs in the balance. 

Many eyes now turn to Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a new U.S. House map Monday that aims to flip four additional seats for Republicans. Florida’s legislature opens a special session Tuesday to redraw Congressional districts, among other tasks.

If the Florida legislature succeeds in sending a map to DeSantis’ desk by the end of the legislative session, it would give Republicans a possible four-seat advantage over Democrats.

Reaction

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries praised the Virginia vote, calling it a sign Democrats are pushing back. “Democrats did not step back. We fought back. When they go low, we hit back hard,” he said. 

President Donald Trump criticized the outcome Sunday on Fox News, calling it “a very bad thing for our country.”

Round out your reading

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

A legal fight over Virginia's newly approved congressional map is now before the state Supreme Court, with the outcome directly affecting how the state's voters are represented in the U.S. House.

Voter decision under review

A circuit court judge temporarily blocked the referendum results, finding the ballot language was likely "flagrantly misleading" — meaning a statewide vote may not stand.

House majority at stake

If the map holds, Virginia's U.S. House delegation could shift from a 6-5 Democratic edge to a 10-1 advantage at a time when Republicans hold a narrow majority.

Redistricting spreading nationally

Multiple states including Texas, California, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and Utah have already redrawn districts. Florida's legislature opens a special session Tuesday to do the same.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CalMatters
  3. Texas Tribune
  4. ABC News
  5. Fox News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CalMatters
  3. Texas Tribune
  4. ABC News
  5. Fox News