Virginia’s high court strikes down Democrats’ ‘10-1’ map

Krystal Nurse
The Virginia Supreme Court tossed out maps and election results that gave Democrats a possible four-seat advantage heading into the midterms.
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Judges in Virginia’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state’s referendum election is voided after they found the legislature didn’t follow the state Constitution. The ruling effectively tossed out a map state Democrats said would give them a four-seat advantage.

The ruling immediately restored the maps the court issued in 2021, which had six Democratic and five Republican seats. The majority of the court opined that because the state’s General Assembly passed the first version of the bill while Virginians were voting in the November election, the legislation’s later passing violated the legislature’s rules. 

The state requires constitutional amendments to pass the General Assembly twice, and in two separate legislative sessions, with an intervening House of Delegates election before they are sent to the governor for consideration.  

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“This gives voters two opportunities — one indirect, the other direct — to voice their views on the proposed amendment,” Justice D. Arthur Kelsey wrote Friday. Chief Justice Cleo Powell, Justice Thomas Mann and Justice Junius Fulton III dissented. 

“The majority’s definition creates an infinite voting loop that appears to have no established beginning, only a definitive end: Election Day,” Cleo wrote. “Further, the majority also makes no mention of the two-day gap that begins at ‘5:00 p.m. on the Saturday immediately preceding the election,’ id., or its effect on the ‘election’ process.”

State Senate Minority Leader Ryan McDougle, a Republican, wrote on X Friday that the court ruling affirms that “you cannot violate the Constitution to change the Constitution.” 

“The justices of the Supreme Court of Virginia after careful and thorough review of this matter affirmed that even the General Assembly must follow the law,” McDougle wrote. “This ruling is not a partisan one — it’s a constitutional one.” 

Democrats have yet to comment on the court opinion. 

The referendum, which narrowly passed, would have increased Democrats’ possible seats from six to 10, and reduced Republicans’ from five to one. The state’s Democratic party celebrated the passage on Facebook, writing, “10-1 here we come.”

“Under the proposed new map, approximately 47% of Virginians that voted for representatives of one of the major political parties in the last congressional election would now be represented by 9% of Virginia’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives — while the approximately 51% of Virginians that voted for the other major political party would now be represented by 91% of Virginia’s congressional delegation,” Kelsey wrote.

Where does the country stand on redistricting?

President Donald Trump thrust the country in a fight over congressional maps as he sought Texas politicians to solidify Republicans’ chances of winning the midterm elections. Typically, the sitting president’s party has lost seats in the midterms. 

Since then, a number of states have either joined or declined to join in the mid-decade map-drawing melee. 

For Louisiana, the legislature is holding public hearings on proposed maps that diluted a Black-majority district into nearby Republican districts. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling killed the state’s map that had two Democratic seats and four Republican seats. 

As of late, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, signed a new map into law that his party drew to give them a possible advantage heading into the November election. It eliminated the state’s lone Democratic seat — held by U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis — to create nine Republican-friendly districts. 

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, a Republican, argued that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana’s maps paved the way for politicians to redistrict off of partisan lines. The new map splits Memphis, splintering the city into several nearby districts. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed a map into law that his office proposed that gave Republicans a possible four-seat advantage in the state. The map dispersed districts around Tampa, Kissimmee and the Everglades.

Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
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Why this story matters

Virginia's congressional district map has been reset by court order, and redistricting fights in several states are actively reshaping which party controls U.S. House seats heading into the next election.

Virginia map reverted

Virginia's Supreme Court voided a voter-approved referendum and restored a 2021 map giving Democrats six and Republicans five congressional seats, overturning a result voters had narrowly passed.

Representation ratios shifted

Justice Kelsey wrote that the voided map would have left roughly 47% of Virginia voters with 9% of the state's congressional delegation, a disparity the ruling eliminated by restoring the prior map.

Multi-state redistricting underway

Tennessee, Florida and Louisiana have each enacted or are actively redrawing congressional maps that alter district boundaries, changing which communities share representation in Congress.

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Community reaction

Virginia Democrats, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger and House Speaker Don Scott, expressed disappointment but vowed to focus on voter turnout in November. Republican lawmakers and national party officials celebrated the ruling as a victory for constitutional process and the rule of law.

Context corner

Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 establishing a bipartisan redistricting commission, which failed to reach consensus after the 2020 census, leading the state Supreme Court to impose the current 6-5 map. The Democratic redistricting effort was a direct response to President Donald Trump urging Republican-led states to redraw maps mid-decade, beginning with Texas.

Diverging views

Sources on the left framed the ruling as courts overriding the democratic will of more than three million voters and noted the broader national context of Republican gerrymandering. Sources on the right emphasized that Democrats violated clear constitutional procedures and characterized the redistricting effort as an unlawful partisan power grab.

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Sources

  1. Virginia Supreme Court
  2. Virginia state senator Ryan McDougle, R-Mechanicsville
  3. Democratic Party of Virginia

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Virginia Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling as a setback "dimming Democrats' midterm hopes" and blocking gains of "up to four House seats," using sympathetic tones like "helped Democrats" to evoke electoral loss.
  • Media outlets in the center stay factual, de-emphasizing partisan impacts.
  • Media outlets on the right celebrates overruling a "Democratic gerrymander" or "unconstitutional power grab," employing triumphant rhetoric such as "null and void."

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Media landscape

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119 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Virginia Supreme Court invalidated a Democratic-proposed redistricting plan approved by voters because the legislature did not follow required procedural steps before placing the amendment on the ballot.
  • The plan aimed to add up to four Democratic U.S. House seats to counter Republican redistricting efforts nationwide but was invalidated before the 2026 midterm elections.
  • The court ruled the legislature's approval occurred during ongoing early voting, violating a constitutional requirement of two legislative sessions with an election in between.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, The Virginia Supreme Court struck down a voter-approved Democratic congressional redistricting plan, ruling the General Assembly violated procedural requirements when placing the constitutional amendment on the ballot.
  • The court ruled that lawmakers failed to approve the amendment before early voting began for the general election, rendering the April 21 referendum vote null and void due to procedural violations.
  • Democrats had hoped to win four additional House seats under the redrawn map, attempting to offset Republican redistricting efforts in other states that President Donald Trump encouraged last year.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Virginia Supreme Court invalidated a Democratic-backed redistricting referendum, ruling that lawmakers failed to follow constitutional procedures by approving the amendment after early voting in the 2025 elections had begun.
  • The court's 4-3 decision focused on procedural issues, particularly that the General Assembly violated the constitution by advancing the amendment after the relevant election process started.
  • The ruling maintains the existing congressional map, which favors Republicans, thereby thwarting Democrats' efforts to redraw districts to gain more seats ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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Sources

  1. Virginia Supreme Court
  2. Virginia state senator Ryan McDougle, R-Mechanicsville
  3. Democratic Party of Virginia