Visiting the Louvre? Expect higher ticket prices starting in January 

Julia Marshall
Americans heading to the Louvre will have to pay more for admission. The museum is raising ticket prices for foreigners to fund renovations.
Image credit: SEBASTIEN DUPUY/AFP via Getty Images
Summary

Rising ticket prices

Americans visiting the Louvre Museum in Paris are going to have to pay more beginning in January.

Renovation project

The price increase comes as the Louvre looks to renovate the facility to reduce congestion and wait times, improve security, repair leaking roofs and fix its heating and cooling systems.

Foreign visitors

The Louvre had approximately 8.7 million visitors in 2024, and about 77% of those were foreigners.

Full story

Americans heading to the Louvre Museum in Paris will soon have to pay more for admission. The museum is raising ticket prices for foreigners to help fund a massive renovation project, according to The New York Times. 

On Thursday, the Louvre’s board approved a 45% price increase for visitors from outside the European Economic Area. That means a standard ticket will jump from about $25 to roughly $37 for Americans and other foreign travelers.

Why the Louvre is raising prices

The museum says the increase will help support the long-planned upgrades aimed at reducing congestion, improving flow, and addressing infrastructure. 

A part of the renovation includes moving the Mona Lisa to a new exhibition space to address overcrowding around the classic piece. 

The plan also includes repairs to heating and cooling systems and leaking roofs, as well as security improvements and renovations to hundreds of rooms.

The plans were unveiled back in January, but feel even more relevant now following the brazen robbery at the museum in October, when thieves stole roughly $100 million worth of jewelry. 

A multi-billion-dollar overhaul

The Times reports the renovations will cost an estimated $1.3 billion. The higher ticket prices are expected to bring in up to $23 million per year, covering only a fraction of the expense but helping offset rising operating costs.

It’s a decision that Emilie Girard, president of the French branch of the International Council of Museums, previously said was possible. 

In an interview, she said museums are “at a crossroads” because of rising costs. She said facilities would have to decide whether to charge visitors more or save money through other measures, like cutting opening hours. 

Most Louvre visitors are from abroad

The price hike will affect the majority of the museum’s audience. Of the 8.7 million people who visited the Louvre in 2024, 77% were foreign tourists – with the largest groups coming from the United States, China, and across Europe, The Times reported.

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The Louvre’s decision to increase ticket prices by 45% for non-European visitors highlights challenges in funding major renovations, addressing security concerns, and balancing accessibility with financial sustainability for a world-renowned cultural institution.

Renovation and funding

According to multiple sources, the increased revenue is intended to support extensive renovations and infrastructure upgrades, including proposed improvements to security and the creation of a dedicated gallery for the Mona Lisa.

Security and recent theft

The ticket hike follows the October theft of valuable crown jewels, which exposed security vulnerabilities at the museum and intensified calls for urgent upgrades, as noted in reports from the museum and French oversight bodies.

Accessibility and criticism

Labour unions and critics claim the change undermines the Louvre’s tradition of universal access, warning it could be perceived as discriminatory toward non-European visitors and add burdens for staff tasked with verifying visitor nationalities.

Synthesized coverage insights across 97 media outlets

Community reaction

French labor unions voiced collective disapproval, expressing concerns about the fairness of the new pricing and the added burden on museum staff who must check visitor nationalities.

Context corner

This price increase follows a 2024 hike for all visitors and comes amid ongoing calls to address the aging infrastructure and security needs of the Louvre, which is the world’s most visited museum and a prominent symbol in French culture.

Policy impact

The pricing policy will mainly impact non-EEA tourists, raising travel costs for these groups and possibly affecting the Louvre's visitor demographics. Similar measures are under consideration for other French cultural sites.

Sources

  1. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Louvre's 45% price hike as an "exploitation" of non-European tourists, employing terms like "dilapidated" and "hefty surcharge" to highlight institutional failings and accessibility concerns.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally state the museum "hikes" prices to "fund renovations.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the increase as prices that "explode" or "dramatically" rise, asserting the museum "massively collects" from visitors, particularly "Us-Americans," emphasizing burdensome overreach.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

97 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Louvre's board has decided to raise ticket prices by 45% for most non-EU tourists, increasing the fee to 32 euros starting January 14, 2026, according to the museum's spokesperson.
  • The museum aims to generate up to 20 million euros annually to fund necessary structural improvements following a robbery that highlighted security weaknesses.
  • Labour unions expressed strong opposition to the new tiered pricing, labeling it unfair and discriminatory against certain international visitors, according to statements from union representatives.
  • President Emmanuel Macron and the Louvre's director announced a 1.1 billion euro overhaul plan called 'Louvre- New Renaissance' to improve security and facilities, as stated in a recent audit.

Key points from the Center

  • From early next year, non-European Economic Area tourists will have to pay €32 to enter the Louvre, a 45% price increase expected to raise millions of euros annually to fund renovations.
  • An official audit highlighted the Louvre's inadequate security systems and ageing infrastructure after a brazen €76m jewellery heist in October.
  • The Louvre plans to renovate areas, add amenities like toilets and restaurants, and move the Mona Lisa to reduce overcrowding, with upgrades projected to cost hundreds of millions of euros.

Key points from the Right

  • The Louvre Museum will increase entry fees for tourists from outside the European Union by 45% starting January 14, 2026, raising prices to €32 .
  • This price hike aims to generate up to €20 million annually to fund necessary renovations and improve security after a recent jewelry heist.
  • The increase follows an October heist where $102 million worth of jewelry was stolen, highlighting security vulnerabilities.
  • Labour unions have criticized the decision, claiming it could be seen as discriminatory against non-EU nationals.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The New York Times

