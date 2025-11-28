Visiting the Louvre? Expect higher ticket prices starting in January 

Americans heading to the Louvre Museum in Paris will soon have to pay more for admission. The museum is raising ticket prices for foreigners to help fund a massive renovation project, according to The New York Times.

On Thursday, the Louvre’s board approved a 45% price increase for visitors from outside the European Economic Area. That means a standard ticket will jump from about $25 to roughly $37 for Americans and other foreign travelers.

Why the Louvre is raising prices

The museum says the increase will help support the long-planned upgrades aimed at reducing congestion, improving flow, and addressing infrastructure.

A part of the renovation includes moving the Mona Lisa to a new exhibition space to address overcrowding around the classic piece.

The plan also includes repairs to heating and cooling systems and leaking roofs, as well as security improvements and renovations to hundreds of rooms.

The plans were unveiled back in January, but feel even more relevant now following the brazen robbery at the museum in October, when thieves stole roughly $100 million worth of jewelry.

A multi-billion-dollar overhaul

The Times reports the renovations will cost an estimated $1.3 billion. The higher ticket prices are expected to bring in up to $23 million per year, covering only a fraction of the expense but helping offset rising operating costs.

It’s a decision that Emilie Girard, president of the French branch of the International Council of Museums, previously said was possible.

In an interview, she said museums are “at a crossroads” because of rising costs. She said facilities would have to decide whether to charge visitors more or save money through other measures, like cutting opening hours.

Most Louvre visitors are from abroad

The price hike will affect the majority of the museum’s audience. Of the 8.7 million people who visited the Louvre in 2024, 77% were foreign tourists – with the largest groups coming from the United States, China, and across Europe, The Times reported.