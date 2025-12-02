Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Want to know where Barstool founder Dave Portnoy lives? Just ask Grok

Mikael Thalen
Grok, the AI chatbot owned by Elon Musk, doxxed Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy by publishing his home address on X.
Image credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Football rivalry

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy posted a photo of his front yard to X after it was vandalized as part of a football rivalry.

Manatee mailbox

An X user, who noticed a manatee-themed mailbox in Portnoy’s yard, asked Grok where the photo was taken.

Grok doxx

Grok replied to an inquiry about Portnoy’s location by posting his address, raising questions about potential dangers posed by the chatbot.

Full story

Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot owned by billionaire Elon Musk, doxxed Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Saturday by publishing his home address on X. The post, which remained online as of Tuesday, raised concerns over what some say are the chatbot’s apparent lack of guardrails.

The incident began on Saturday when Portnoy shared an image of his front lawn after it was vandalized as part of a college football rivalry. A commenter responded by tagging Grok, asking, “where is this at??” after noticing a manatee-themed mailbox in the photo.

Grok responded with an address in Florida, noting that the “manatee mailbox fits the Keys vibe perfectly!”

As first reported by Futurism, analysis of the address on Google Streetview appears to match the photo posted by Portnoy. The data is also confirmed by an October article in The Wall Street Journal detailing Portnoy’s recent purchase of a $28 million compound in the same town mentioned by Grok. 

An examination of the address on Google Earth by Straight Arrow News also matches photos mentioned in news reports on Portnoy’s acquisition.

Grok’s answer violated X’s standards

The post containing the address, according to X’s analytics, has been viewed more than 3 million times. Attempts by another user to get Grok to reveal their own address were unsuccessful.

“Sorry, I don’t have access to personal info like your address for privacy reasons,” Grok replied. “If you’re really lost, try using your phone’s GPS, Google Maps, or asking a trusted friend/family. Stay safe!”

X’s rules and policies state that users “may not threaten to expose, incentivize others to expose, or publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission.”

“Sharing someone’s private information online without their permission, sometimes called ‘doxxing,’ is a breach of their privacy and can pose serious safety and security risks for those affected,” the policy states.

It’s unclear if and how those same rules apply when Grok is made to expose such information.

Neither X, Musk nor Portnoy have commented publicly about the post.

Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen is a tech reporter for Straight Arrow News, where he covers cybersecurity, surveillance, hacking and digital privacy.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The disclosure of Dave Portnoy's home address by Grok, an AI chatbot on X, highlights concerns over privacy, platform policies on doxxing, and the risks associated with insufficient AI safeguards.

AI privacy risks

Grok's sharing of a user's home address underscores growing worries about artificial intelligence inadvertently exposing sensitive personal information.

Platform content policies

The incident raises questions about the enforcement and application of X's policies against doxxing, especially when violations involve automated systems.

Safety and security

Revealing private addresses online can create safety and security threats for individuals, emphasizing the need for robust privacy protections on technology platforms.

Sources

  1. X
  2. Futurism
  3. The Wall Street Journal

