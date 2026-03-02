‘War is hell’: Hegseth, Caine won’t rule out boots on the ground in Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine provided an update on the war in the Middle East Monday morning, marking the first time the Trump administration had faced on-camera questions since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.

In his remarks, Hegseth said Operation Epic Fury “is not a so-called regime change war” but said the regime still changed and “the world is better off for it.”

The comment comes after Saturday’s missile strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“If you kill Americans, if you threaten Americans… we will hunt you down,” Hegseth said.

The ‘go-ahead’

Caine told reporters that President Donald Trump gave the final “go-ahead” for Operation Epic Fury on Friday afternoon, telling military leaders, “Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck.”

He said following the go-ahead, military teams began rehearsing maneuvers and preparing for attack. By 1:15 a.m. Saturday, “the skies surged to life.”

More than 100 aircraft formed a single, synchronized wave to start, establishing U.S. “air superiority,” the general said.

Since the initial attack, the U.S. military has launched missions from land and sea, offering a “swift, precise and overwhelming” attack.

“We hope the Iranian people take advantage of this incredible opportunity,” Hegseth said. “Now is your time.”

‘Clear, devastating, divisive mission’

During Monday’s press conference, Hegseth and Caine both noted that the goal of the operation is to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities.

“This operation is a clear, devastating, divisive mission. Destroy the missile threat,” Hegseth said, noting “Iran was building powerful missiles and drones.”

The defense secretary praised U.S. military efforts thus far, calling the operation the “most lethal, most complex and most precise aerial operation in history.”

“We didn’t start this war,” Hegseth said. “But under President Trump, we are finishing it.”

The future of Operation Epic Fury

Hegseth and Caine didn’t lay out a specific timeline for the operation, saying the situation is fluid and up to the president’s decisions. As of Monday, Hegseth said there are no boots on the ground but did not rule out future deployments.

However, Caine noted more military forces will be available on Monday, and “Operations will remain active across the theatre and across the globe.”

“This is not a single overnight operation,” Caine said, noting it will take some time to achieve U.S. goals. “We expect to take additional losses, and as always, we will work to minimize U.S. losses.”

As of Monday, U.S. Central Command says four U.S. service members have been killed, and four were seriously injured.

Hegseth and Caine both recognized the fallen troops, with Hegseth calling them “The best of America.”

The defense secretary also delivered a message to active troops, saying, “This is your moment.”

“Stay focused. Our Commander in Chief is steady at the wheel,” Hegseth said. “We face a determined enemy, but you are better… Godspeed, warriors, and keep going.”