War powers deadline hits as White House and Congress split on Iran

Jason K. Morrell
The 60-day deadline for U.S. military action in Iran is here, and the White House has not asked Congress for authorization to continue.
Image credit: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

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The 60-day deadline for U.S. military action in Iran is here, and the White House has not asked Congress for authorization to continue the war. That’s leaving lawmakers divided over whether that requirement still applies under the current ceasefire.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told senators Thursday the administration views the ceasefire with Iran as a pause on the War Powers clock, arguing the timeline stops while active fighting is suspended.

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 “Ultimately, I would defer to the White House and White House counsel on that,” Hegseth said. “However, we are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., pushed back, saying the law does not allow for that kind of pause and warning the deadline could expire immediately.

”I do not believe the statute would support that,” Kaine said. “That’s going to pose a really important legal question for the administration there.”

Under the War Powers Act of 1973, a president has 60 days to carry out military operations without congressional approval. After that, the law requires a decision: secure authorization from Congress, begin withdrawing forces, or formally request a limited extension.

The Trump administration notified Congress of hostilities on March 2, making Friday, May 1, the 60-day mark.

Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Some Republicans say the president can rely on a built-in 30-day extension. Others have said Congress should vote now on whether to continue the war.

Trump points to possible deal

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that Iran wants to negotiate, even as formal talks remain stalled and no new timeline has been set.

“Iran is dying to make a deal. I can only tell you that” Trump said, adding that the country cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

“We have a problem because nobody knows for sure who the leaders are,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a problem, you know? The leaders have been wiped out along with their military.”

Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

In an update Friday morning, Iran’s state-run news agency announced the country has sent its latest proposal for negotiations with the U.S. to Pakistani mediators.

The administration has not said whether it will seek congressional approval for continued military action or how it plans to proceed if talks do not advance.

Murkowski sets one-week timeline

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday she will introduce legislation to authorize the war if the White House does not present what she called a “credible plan” within the next week.

Her proposal would trigger a vote when the Senate returns from recess in mid-May, putting Congress on record on continued military involvement.

Other lawmakers have pressed for more detail on the administration’s strategy, including the scope of the mission and whether ground forces could be deployed.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

A legal deadline requiring the White House to seek congressional approval for continued military action against Iran has arrived, with no authorization requested and no clear resolution in place.

Legal authority is now disputed

The administration and at least one senator openly disagree on whether the War Powers Act's 60-day deadline has legally expired, leaving the basis for ongoing military operations contested.

Congress may vote on war

Sen. Murkowski said she will introduce legislation within a week that would force a Senate vote on authorizing continued military involvement if the White House does not present a credible plan.

No withdrawal or deal announced

The administration has not stated whether it will seek authorization, begin withdrawing forces, or pursue a formal extension, and no new negotiating timeline with Iran has been set.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post
  3. CNN
  4. Alaska Public

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post
  3. CNN
  4. Alaska Public