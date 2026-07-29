‘Watchful thinking’: Fed leaves rates unchanged despite persistent inflation

Lauren Pearle
The Federal Reserve left its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged, despite high inflation and signaling that hikes are back on the table.
Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
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The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged, despite stubbornly high inflation and recent signaling that rate hikes are back on the table.

In a 9-3 vote, Fed officials kept the central bank’s key interest rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%, where it has been since December. The three dissenting Fed officials voted to raise rates. 

The Fed’s funds rate determines what banks charge each other for short-term loans. But it ripples widely across the economy, impacting everything from mortgages and credit card debt to business loans.

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Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh told reporters after the decision’s release that he asked for “a good family fight, and I got one.”

Raising interest rates could help bring down the U.S. annual inflation rate, currently at 3.5%. Warsh acknowledged that inflation has surpassed the Fed’s target rate of 2% for five years and said the central bank is committed to price stability.

Yet he asked for patience, saying there is no “magic wand” to fix inflation. He said the Fed is in a period of “watchful thinking, not watchful waiting.” 

Many economists expected Wednesday’s decision to keep rates unchanged, but predict that the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting in September. At last month’s meeting, roughly half the officials thought a rate increase would be warranted sometime this year.

‘Very political’

President Donald Trump has publicly pressured the Fed to lower rates, despite persistent inflation, and repeatedly threatened the job of former Chairman Jerome Powell when rates remained relatively high. On Monday, Trump again called for lower rates, but seemed to support his own nominee for chairman.

“Kevin [Warsh] is fantastic,” Trump told reporters aboard ​Air Force One. “But he’s got ​a board, ​and ⁠the board members are very political.”

Warsh has pledged to remain independent of the president and on Wednesday struck an optimistic and conciliatory tone.

He said the officials engaged in “robust discussions” and asked all the right questions. 

“We have the right team to win the battle to fight inflation,” he said, trying to assure Americans increasingly squeezed by rising prices. 

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Lauren Pearle
Lauren Pearle
Lauren Pearle is an award-winning senior reporter covering cost of living and affordability for Straight Arrow. She writes about the economic and business news shaping the lives of everyday Americans.
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Sources

  1. Federal Reserve
  2. Reuters

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Fed as “divided” and “not a unanimous choice,” stressing household pain from “high inflation” and outside pressures like Trump and the Iran war.
  • Media outlets in the center are more procedural, noting the 9-3 vote and the Fed’s dual mandate, with “cooling” inflation softening the drama.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same vote into a story of mounting “dissent,” a “tight spot” for Warsh, and a more urgent anti-inflation posture.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The Federal Reserve decided to keep its key interest rate at approximately 3.6% during its fifth consecutive meeting without a rate change.
  • Three Federal Reserve officials—Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari, and Lorie Logan—dissented, favoring a quarter-point rate increase to address inflation that has exceeded the 2% target for over five years.
  • Rising violence in Iran and related energy price disruptions have increased economic uncertainty, influencing the Fed's cautious approach to adjusting rates.

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Key points from the Center

  • The Federal Open Market Committee voted 9-3 on Wednesday to maintain the federal funds rate between 3.5% and 3.75%, marking the fifth consecutive hold despite internal pressure for higher rates.
  • Persistent inflation has remained above the Fed's 2% target for more than five years, while conflict in the Middle East adds economic uncertainty, though officials noted that activity expands at a solid pace.
  • Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan dissented, preferring a quarter-point increase as they have been most explicit about the need for higher rates.
  • Markets largely expected the hold, though 76% of traders now foresee a rate hike in September; New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh declared he has "no tolerance" for elevated inflation.
  • Bank of America analysts expect three quarter-point hikes this year, potentially reaching 4.25% to 4.5%, as policymakers await Thursday's Commerce Department data on economic growth and inflation measures.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady at 3.5%-3.75% for the fifth consecutive meeting amid persistent inflation and energy price increases linked to the Iran war.
  • Three regional Fed presidents — Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari, and Lorie Logan — dissented, preferring a quarter-point rate hike to better address high inflation.
  • Inflation has remained above the Fed's 2% target, with energy disruptions from the Iran conflict contributing to elevated costs.
  • Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, in his second meeting, emphasized zero tolerance for elevated inflation and stated the Fed is awaiting more economic data before deciding on future monetary policy changes.

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Sources

  1. Federal Reserve
  2. Reuters