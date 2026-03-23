Waters, 87, to run for reelection as Democrats seek generational change

After more than 35 years in Congress, 87-year-old Rep. Maxine Waters is not yet ready to ride off into the California sunset. First elected in 1990, the Democrat from Los Angeles has decided to run for a 19th term.

If Democrats take control of the House in November’s midterm elections, Waters is in line to become chair of the House Financial Services Committee. She would become the oldest leader in the history of that committee, one of the most powerful on Capitol Hill.

Currently, Republicans hold a narrow 218-214 advantage in the House, with three vacancies.

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The energy factor

Waters maintains she is up for the job and rejects any notion that her age is a negative factor.

“If you take a look at my energy and what I do — I am Auntie Maxine,” Waters told Politico. “I’m the one who popularized ‘reclaiming my time.’ … I don’t know who’s got more energy, more concern. And so, Maxine Waters seems to be doing all right.”

Fellow Democrats told the outlet that Waters has not lost a step and remains extremely sharp.

Committee ranking member US Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat from California, speaks as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on “The Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2026. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t have any concern that she’s mentally up for the job,” said Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., who also serves on the committee.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Waters has led with “vision, intellect, passion and skill “ and he expects her to continue to serve in the next Congress.

Younger opponent says fresh blood needed

In California’s June 2 primary, Waters faces 53-year-old Myla Rahman, a nonprofit executive who says it is time for change, new energy and a fresh perspective.

“The reality is, the average age is 36 years old in the district,” Rahman told Politico. “The average person is a renter in the district. So we’ve got a lot of issues that are relatable to my life experience.”

Waters has won past primaries and general elections with 70% to 80% of the vote. While Rahman is a long shot, she is part of a wave of younger African-American candidates running in the midterms. The current average age in the Congressional Black Caucus is 60.

In Tennessee, for instance, Justin Pearson, a 31-year-old state representative, is challenging 76-year-old Rep. Steve Cohen in the Democratic primary for a Memphis-area district.

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“This is a new moment that requires different ideas, requires new energy and new perspectives, and you cannot be a part of the system for 40 years and also be the one who’s going to change it for the next 40,” Pearson said.

In Mississippi, Evan Turnage, 33, is challenging 77-year-old Rep. Bennie Thompson, who has been in office since 1993.

“Just because you’ve been around the block for 30 years doesn’t mean you’re delivering results for the district, doesn’t mean you’re delivering results for your constituents,” Turnage said.