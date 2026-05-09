‘We just hit somebody’: Pilot warns of emergency as Frontier jet aborts Denver takeoff

Diane Duenez
Air traffic control audio captured the frantic moments after a Frontier Airlines jet struck a person on a runway at Denver International Airport, forcing pilots to abort takeoff and evacuate passengers late Friday night.
Image credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File
This recording was made using enhanced software.

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Air traffic control audio captured the frantic moments after a Frontier Airlines jet struck a person on a runway at Denver International Airport, forcing pilots to abort takeoff and evacuate passengers late Friday night.

The individual who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. Officials said the person was not believed to be an airport employee.

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About 30 seconds after receiving clearance for departure, the pilot of Frontier Flight 4345 radioed the tower: “Tower, Frontier 4345, we’re stopping on the runway. We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire.”

The Airbus A321 was departing Denver for Los Angeles International Airport at about 11:19 p.m. and was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, airport officials said.

As controllers coordinated emergency crews, they asked the flight crew to confirm how many people were aboard. The pilot replied, “We have 231 souls on board … there was an individual walking across the runway.”

Moments later, the pilot warned that conditions inside the aircraft were worsening. 

“We’ve got smoke on the aircraft, we’re going to evacuate on the runway,” he said, according to the audio recording.

Passengers slid onto the runway and were later bused back to the terminal. Most continued to their destination on a replacement Frontier flight, airport officials said.

Denver airport authorities said the person struck breached security by jumping a perimeter fence and was hit within minutes while crossing the runway. Inspections found the fence line intact, officials said.

Twelve people reported minor injuries related to the evacuation, and five were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. No serious injuries among passengers or crew were reported.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines confirmed the aircraft struck a pedestrian during takeoff and said smoke in the cabin prompted the aborted departure and evacuation. The airline said it is cooperating with investigators and is “deeply saddened by this event.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the person as a “trespasser” and emphasized that breaching airport security can have catastrophic consequences. 

“No one should EVER trespass on an airport,” Duffy said in a statement following the incident.

Runway 17L was closed for several hours as authorities investigated. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and the Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration are assisting in the investigation, officials said.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A fatal runway breach at a major U.S. hub disrupted a commercial flight carrying 231 people, resulting in an emergency evacuation and temporary runway closure.

Passengers faced emergency evacuation

Passengers and crew members evacuated onto the runway via slides; five people were taken to hospitals, though no serious injuries were reported.

Flight disruption was immediate

The aborted departure closed Runway 17L for several hours, though most passengers eventually continued to Los Angeles on a replacement Frontier flight.

Security breach reached active runway

Airport officials said the individual jumped a perimeter fence and was struck within minutes while crossing an active runway; inspections found the fence intact.

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Behind the numbers

The plane carried 231 people total (224 passengers and 7 crew). Of those, 12 reported minor injuries and 5 were hospitalized. The plane was traveling approximately 146 mph at the time of impact. The pedestrian breached the fence just 2 minutes before being struck.

History lesson

Runway incursions and trespasser fatalities at airports, while rare, have occurred before. A comparable incident happened at Milan Bergamo Airport in July 2025, when a trespasser was sucked into an aircraft engine during taxi. Aviation security regulations require perimeter fencing and surveillance, but enforcement gaps have historically led to unauthorized airfield access at airports worldwide.

Solution spotlight

Emergency response crews from the Denver Fire Department extinguished the engine fire quickly, and all 231 people on board were evacuated via slides and bused to the terminal. Most passengers were rebooked on a new Frontier flight to Los Angeles by Saturday morning. The airport examined and confirmed the integrity of the perimeter fenceline as part of the immediate post-incident response.

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Sources

  1. Denver International Airport
  2. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the incident through victim sympathy, emphasizing graphic horrors like "sucked into engine" and "gruesome" outcomes to spotlight aviation safety lapses.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally details evacuations and quotes like "we just hit somebody," balancing without drama.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight a "security breach" and passenger peril with terms like "panic" and "packed with passengers," portraying institutional failures.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • A Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 struck and killed a pedestrian who had jumped the perimeter fence at Denver International Airport during takeoff, causing the pilots to abort the flight and evacuate 224 passengers and seven crew members amid smoke and a brief engine fire.
  • Twelve passengers suffered minor injuries and five were hospitalized after evacuation via emergency slides, while emergency crews extinguished the engine fire on runway 17L.
  • Denver International Airport confirmed the pedestrian was not an airport employee, that the perimeter fence was intact, and runway 17L was closed for investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, FAA and local authorities.

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Key points from the Center

  • A horrific accident occurred late Friday night, May 8, 2026, when a Frontier Airlines plane struck a pedestrian during its takeoff roll at Denver International Airport.
  • Frontier Flight 4345, bound for Los Angeles with 231 people on board, was accelerating down Runway 17L at approximately 11:19 p.m. when the pilots reported striking an individual walking across the tarmac.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into how the unidentified individual gained access to the restricted airfield, as early reports suggest the person was not part of a scheduled security inspection taking place nearby.

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Key points from the Right

  • A Frontier Airlines jet struck a person trespassing on the runway during takeoff at Denver International Airport on May 8, 2026, resulting in the person’s death and a brief engine fire.
  • The flight, carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, aborted takeoff and was evacuated using emergency slides due to smoke entering the cabin.
  • At least 12 people were injured during the evacuation, with five transported to hospitals according to authorities.

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Sources

  1. Denver International Airport
  2. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy via X