‘We need to be better’: Andy Burnham takes over as British Prime Minister

Shea Taylor
Andy Burnham, Britain's seventh new prime minister in a decade, has officially started his new job.
Image credit: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Britain’s seventh new prime minister in a decade has officially started his new job. Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Great Manchester known as the “King of the North,” has taken over as leader of the Labour Party.

Burnham has promised to “rewire Britain.” One of his first moves was to break with tradition, eschewing a lectern for his first speech in front of the Prime Minister’s residence.

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Burnham said he is “acutely conscious” that he’s just the latest in a long line of British leaders over the past decade.

“I know people at home are fed up with politics,” Burnham told a crowd of supporters. “I hear you, and I want to be honest with you. We have not been good enough and we need to be better. We will be.”

He added, “Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge: to make politics work, to make it work better.”

No election was required for Burnham to take power since the Labour Party holds the majority in Britain’s government. After now-former Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to resign, Burnham was chosen as the Labour Party’s leader, this winning him the job of Prime Minister.

Burnham’s path to power was not uncommon. Four of the past six British prime ministers got the job through an internal party vote rather than by public vote.

Starmer says goodbye

“My work is done,” Starmer said in a farewell speech Monday outside 10 Downing Street. He later traveled to Buckingham Palace to formally submit his resignation to King Charles III.

Starmer thanked the British people “for the opportunity to serve” and wished Burnham “every success,” saying, “He has my full support.”

He added, “For all the focus on individuals, politics will always be a team sport, and the changes we’ve delivered for our country and our party belong to everyone who has fought for them.”

King Charles accepted Starmer’s resignation in the Chinese drawing room as the guards who protect the palace were changing shift in a public ceremony. Not long after, Andy Burnham formally accepted the King’s invitation to form a government.

  • Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
  • Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP
  • Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Burnham takes the mantle

Burnham will inherit a long list of challenges, from sluggish economic growth to an increasingly strained relationship with the United States amid the conflict with Iran. Britain’s economy has grown an average of less than 1.5% annually since 2009, compared with an annual average of 3% in the 15 years before the financial crisis, according to The Associated Press.

REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

During his first speech as Prime Minister, Burnham vowed to decentralize power and help make essentials affordable again as people struggle with the cost of living, though he did not offer details on how he will do those things.

Burnham also said he would “reindustrialize Britain,” lower welfare spending and build more social housing. He also promised to “end rough sleeping in this country,” referring to homeless people sleeping in the open, according to AP.

Foreign policy

Burnham said President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be the first foreign leaders he calls.

Lucy Powell, the Labour Party’s deputy leader and a close ally of Burnham, said on Sunday that he would take “a more pragmatic approach” to North Sea gas and oil than Starmer did, according to BBC.

“I don’t think it is a change of policy, more a change of emphasis,” she said.

Trump welcomed Burnham’s arrival in a social media post, praising his support for expanding North Sea oil and gas production. In recent years, the North Sea has become one of the world’s largest offshore wind regions, something Trump has been repeatedly critical of.

Burnham also said he wants to reassure Zelenskyy that he “will be with him 100%” and “Britain’s support is steadfast, it is resolute.”

AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Britain has a new prime minister, which shifts the country's policy direction on issues that affect U.S.-UK relations, trade and the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine and Iran.

U.S.-UK relationship resets

Burnham said President Donald Trump will be among his first calls, and Trump publicly welcomed him, signaling a potential shift in the bilateral relationship that has strained under recent tensions.

Ukraine support continues

Burnham said Britain's support for Ukraine is "steadfast" and "resolute," indicating no change in the UK's military and political backing for Kyiv.

Economic challenges remain

Britain's economy has grown less than 1.5% annually since 2009, according to AP, a condition Burnham inherits and has vowed to address without specifying how.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Reuters
  3. Sky News
  4. BBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Burnham as a transformative, people-first figure — using phrases like “King of the North” and “a man of the people” — and emphasizes systemic churn, “changes not seen in 40 years,” plus bond-market “jitters” tied to his more left-leaning stance.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right spotlight a “socialist agenda,” “unsolved challenges,” and the need to “rebuild,” casting the same transition as a warning about ideological shift and governance strain.

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Media landscape

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269 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Andy Burnham became the new British Prime Minister on Monday amid ongoing political unrest and economic problems in the UK.
  • Burnham, aged 56, was appointed without opposition after Keir Starmer stepped down following election losses and scandals.
  • King Charles III formally invited Burnham to form a government at Buckingham Palace before his official appointment,.
  • Burnham promised major reforms but faces internal disputes over his cabinet choices.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, Andy Burnham officially becomes Prime Minister, succeeding Sir Keir Starmer following his resignation last month. Burnham is expected to deliver his first speech outside 10 Downing Street shortly after taking office.
  • Burnham's appointment follows Sir Keir's resignation after poor local election results that humiliated the government. The new Labour Party leader returned to Parliament recently after winning the Makerfield by-election.
  • Promising "breathing room" for households against rising costs, Burnham announced he will scrap the digital ID programme. He stressed the need for "tangible" political stability and improvements in people's daily lives.
  • Burnham plans to devolve power by establishing a "No 10 North" base in Manchester. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch warned he enters office "without having set out a clear plan."
  • The Prime Minister intends to implement a 10-year plan focused on "early investment" to reform social care and fix structural economic decline across the United Kingdom.

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Key points from the Right

  • Andy Burnham officially became the British Prime Minister after King Charles III invited him to form a government following Keir Starmer's resignation.
  • Burnham pledged to bring political stability, responsible politics, and a new economic model focused on early investment and devolving power to local authorities.
  • He promised to prioritize addressing the cost-of-living crisis, public service reform, and maintaining fiscal responsibility while meeting defense commitments.
  • Burnham is expected to announce his cabinet soon and manage challenges such as immigration and public service control to stabilize the political landscape.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Reuters
  3. Sky News
  4. BBC