We The People Party’s revival sparks talk of another RFK Jr. presidential run

Supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have relaunched the political party he created for his 2024 presidential campaign, Politico reported Friday. The move could create a path for Kennedy to run for president again in 2028.

Former Kennedy staffers have revived the We The People Party, which Kennedy created to get his name on ballots in several states in 2024.

Kennedy formed the party after dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination. He later abandoned his candidacy altogether and endorsed President Donald Trump — who later tapped him to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

What is the party’s plan?

The chair of Kennedy’s party, Levi Leatherberry, said the organization plans to increase its ballot access to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in the three years before the next presidential election.

However, Leatherberry said the party could create leverage for Kennedy or another similar candidate without gaining national ballot access. Leatherberry said that the candidate would not have to obtain voters’ signatures to get on the ballot as independent candidates are required to do in most states.

The first state We The People plans to target is New York, where a Kennedy-aligned gubernatorial candidate could put the party on the state’s ballot. Libertarian Larry Sharpe has accepted a party endorsement and is running for New York governor for the third time. He previously worked as a campaign surrogate for Kennedy in 2024. However, Sharpe failed to make it on New York’s ballot because of the state’s stringent requirements.

If Sharpe can get enough support in the race for the We The People Party, it would make it possible for Kennedy as that party’s nominee in 2028.

What is the We The People Party?

Organizers hope the party will appeal to people across the political spectrum who support the so-called medical freedom movement — voters targeted by Kennedy’s unsuccessful presidential bid. The Trump administration is similarly courting them with its “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

Sharpe defined the party as united in its distrust of Republicans and Democrats, and the two-party system as a whole, without any core ideological rooting.

“It is basically an anti-establishment party,” he said. “Anti-establishment is very vague.”

Leatherberry also said he is interested in working with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to Politico. He also showed interest in Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who leans more toward libertarianism and has had recent public disagreements with Trump.

Neither politician responded when asked for comment, according to Politico.

Leatherberry said that he has not spoken to Kennedy since he became the Department of Health and Human Services secretary. However, he said he hopes Kennedy will run for president again to represent anti-establishment voters.

“I think he kind of has to,” Sharpe told Politico. “Unless someone else steps up. And at the moment, I don’t see anybody else stepping up.”