We The People Party’s revival sparks talk of another RFK Jr. presidential run

Devin Pavlou
Supporters of RFK Jr. have revived his We The People Party in an effort to get it on ballots for the 2028 presidential election.
Image credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Stringer via Getty Images

Summary

Party relaunch

Supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have relaunched the We The People Party, which was originally created to help his independent presidential campaign in 2024.

Ballot access strategy

Levi Leatherberry, chair of the We The People Party, told Politico that the party plans to expand ballot access over the next three years, with a goal to appear in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Anti-establishment position

The We The People Party positions itself as an “anti-establishment” group that unites voters dissatisfied with both the Republican and Democratic parties.

Full story

Supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have relaunched the political party he created for his 2024 presidential campaign, Politico reported Friday. The move could create a path for Kennedy to run for president again in 2028.

Former Kennedy staffers have revived the We The People Party, which Kennedy created to get his name on ballots in several states in 2024.

Kennedy formed the party after dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination. He later abandoned his candidacy altogether and endorsed President Donald Trump — who later tapped him to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

What is the party’s plan?

The chair of Kennedy’s party, Levi Leatherberry, said the organization plans to increase its ballot access to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in the three years before the next presidential election. 

However, Leatherberry said the party could create leverage for Kennedy or another similar candidate without gaining national ballot access. Leatherberry said that the candidate would not have to obtain voters’ signatures to get on the ballot as independent candidates are required to do in most states.

The first state We The People plans to target is New York, where a Kennedy-aligned gubernatorial candidate could put the party on the state’s ballot. Libertarian Larry Sharpe has accepted a party endorsement and is running for New York governor for the third time. He previously worked as a campaign surrogate for Kennedy in 2024. However, Sharpe failed to make it on New York’s ballot because of the state’s stringent requirements.

If Sharpe can get enough support in the race for the We The People Party, it would make it possible for Kennedy as that party’s nominee in 2028. 

What is the We The People Party?

Organizers hope the party will appeal to people across the political spectrum who support the so-called medical freedom movement — voters targeted by Kennedy’s unsuccessful presidential bid. The Trump administration is similarly courting them with its “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

Sharpe defined the party as united in its distrust of Republicans and Democrats, and the two-party system as a whole, without any core ideological rooting. 

“It is basically an anti-establishment party,” he said. “Anti-establishment is very vague.”

Leatherberry also said he is interested in working with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to Politico. He also showed interest in Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who leans more toward libertarianism and has had recent public disagreements with Trump. 

Neither politician responded when asked for comment, according to Politico. 

Leatherberry said that he has not spoken to Kennedy since he became the Department of Health and Human Services secretary. However, he said he hopes Kennedy will run for president again to represent anti-establishment voters. 

“I think he kind of has to,” Sharpe told Politico. “Unless someone else steps up. And at the moment, I don’t see anybody else stepping up.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The relaunch of the We The People Party by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supporters highlights ongoing dissatisfaction with the two-party system and could affect future presidential election dynamics, especially regarding ballot access and anti-establishment candidates.

Third-party development

Expanding the We The People Party reflects efforts to create alternatives to Republican and Democratic dominance, which could alter future election landscapes and voter choices.

Ballot access strategies

Plans to secure ballot spots in all states and targeted efforts in places like New York could change how non-traditional candidates participate in elections.

Anti-establishment sentiment

According to party organizers in Politico, the party promotes distrust of major parties, signaling broader public appetite for anti-establishment platforms and new political alignments.

Sources

  1. Politico

