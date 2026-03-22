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Wedding floor collapse in New Hampshire injures 6, sends dozens falling

Jason K. Morrell
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Six people were hospitalized after a floor collapsed at a wedding venue in Tamworth, New Hampshire, sending guests into a basement during the ceremony. Roughly 140 people were inside and about 70 fell when the structure gave way.

The collapse happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Preserve at Chocorua. Officials said there were no fatalities.

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Dozens fall as floor gives way

The collapse happened inside a building known as the Sap House, where the ceremony had just begun. Fire officials said the floor buckled, opening a hole roughly 20 feet by 20 feet.

About 70 people fell or slid into the basement, some trapped by debris and equipment stored below. A first responder said half the floor dropped into the lower level as crews worked to pull people out and assess injuries.

A photo provided by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office shows the buckled floor that collapsed Saturday, sending nearly 70 wedding guests into the basement of a building in Tamworth, N.H. Saturday, March 21, 2026. (New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office via AP)

Injuries reported, no fatalities

Six people were taken to hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene.

One person was flown to Maine Medical Center with lower-body injuries, and others were transported by ambulance to nearby facilities. By late Saturday, only two people remained hospitalized, according to the state fire marshal.

Guests act before crews arrive

Guests and venue staff began pulling people out before emergency crews reached the scene, using ladders to help those who had fallen and providing first aid.

Responding agencies then cleared the building and checked for additional injuries.

Investigation focuses on capacity, structure

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the collapse.

Officials said the building may have been over capacity at the time. Investigators are reviewing fire and building codes as part of the inquiry.

The venue is about 115 miles north of Concord in a town of roughly 2,800 people.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

A structural collapse at a New Hampshire wedding venue hospitalized six people, sending guests into a basement.

Event venue safety standards

Investigators are examining whether the building exceeded its legal capacity when the floor gave way, a factor that could affect how venues enforce guest limits at future events.

Structural integrity of buildings

The collapse occurred in a building used for ceremonies, prompting a review of fire and building codes that may lead to stricter inspections or occupancy restrictions at similar facilities.

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Community reaction

According to Fire Marshal Sean Toomey, venue staff and wedding guests immediately provided first aid and used ladders to help people escape before first responders arrived, demonstrating quick action during the emergency.

Context corner

According to WMUR, in 2017 a fire at this same venue destroyed a historic barn. The Preserve at Chocorua dates from the late 1700s and was known as "Hayford's in the Fields" in the 1890s.

Do the math

144 people were in the nearly 800 square foot Sap House building. About 70 people fell through a 20-by-20-foot opening. Six were hospitalized, four were discharged by 10 p.m., leaving two hospitalized overnight.

Policy impact

According to Fire Marshal Sean Toomey, investigators will evaluate fire code and building code compliance as part of their investigation. The preliminary investigation suggests the building was over capacity when the floor collapsed.

Quote bank

"We're very fortunate that more people didn't get seriously injured out here tonight," Fire Marshal Sean Toomey stated. "It's a testament to the folks, the staff and the other wedding guests, that stepped up immediately."

Sources cited

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office and Tamworth Fire/Rescue Department jointly released information about the incident. Fire Marshal Sean Toomey provided details to multiple news outlets about the collapse and ongoing investigation.

The players

Fire Marshal Sean Toomey leads the investigation. Tamworth Fire/Rescue Chief Richard Colcord responded to the scene. The Preserve at Chocorua is the wedding venue where the collapse occurred on Philbrick Neighborhood Road in Tamworth.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Boston Globe
  3. WMUR

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize human impact and potential negligence, framing the scene with words like "horror" and highlighting overcrowding concerns.
  • Media outlets in the center de-emphasize emotion, focusing on official counts, attendance estimates and location details and repeating the "mass casualty" or "entrapped" language.
  • Media outlets on the right foregrounds scale and drama — leaning on dispatch audio and vivid claims such as "nearly 70 fell through" and stressing an "investigation underway."

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Key points from the Right

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Boston Globe
  3. WMUR

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