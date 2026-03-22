Wedding floor collapse in New Hampshire injures 6, sends dozens falling

Six people were hospitalized after a floor collapsed at a wedding venue in Tamworth, New Hampshire, sending guests into a basement during the ceremony. Roughly 140 people were inside and about 70 fell when the structure gave way.
The collapse happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Preserve at Chocorua. Officials said there were no fatalities.
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Dozens fall as floor gives way
The collapse happened inside a building known as the Sap House, where the ceremony had just begun. Fire officials said the floor buckled, opening a hole roughly 20 feet by 20 feet.
About 70 people fell or slid into the basement, some trapped by debris and equipment stored below. A first responder said half the floor dropped into the lower level as crews worked to pull people out and assess injuries.
Injuries reported, no fatalities
Six people were taken to hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene.
One person was flown to Maine Medical Center with lower-body injuries, and others were transported by ambulance to nearby facilities. By late Saturday, only two people remained hospitalized, according to the state fire marshal.
Guests act before crews arrive
Guests and venue staff began pulling people out before emergency crews reached the scene, using ladders to help those who had fallen and providing first aid.
Responding agencies then cleared the building and checked for additional injuries.
Investigation focuses on capacity, structure
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the collapse.
Officials said the building may have been over capacity at the time. Investigators are reviewing fire and building codes as part of the inquiry.
The venue is about 115 miles north of Concord in a town of roughly 2,800 people.