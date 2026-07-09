Weeks of silence lead Kentucky governor to seek McConnell health update

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is asking Sen. Mitch McConnell to publicly update Kentuckians on his health after nearly four weeks of silence following the longtime senator’s hospitalization in Washington. He says the public deserves to hear directly from one of the state’s elected leaders.

Beshear released a letter Wednesday urging McConnell to disclose more about his condition after the 84-year-old Republican spent weeks out of public view. Since his June 14 hospitalization, McConnell has not appeared publicly, released a statement or shared any details about what led to his admission. His office has said only that he continues to improve and remains engaged in Senate and Kentucky business while Congress is out of session.

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Beshear calls for transparency

Beshear said Kentuckians should not have to rely on rumors or secondhand accounts to understand the health of one of their U.S. senators.

“Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office,” Beshear wrote. “As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health.”

In a separate statement, Beshear said allowing speculation to continue is unfair to both McConnell and the people of Kentucky, adding “my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source.”

He closed the letter by wishing McConnell a safe and speedy recovery.

Republican leaders defend McConnell’s condition

With McConnell out of public view and his office releasing few details, online rumors about his condition have continued to spread. Republican leaders moved this week to counter those claims by publicly describing recent conversations they said they had with him.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Sen. John Barrasso both said Tuesday they had spoken with McConnell and described him as alert, engaged and discussing current events.

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McConnell has experienced several highly visible health incidents in recent years, including multiple falls and episodes in which he briefly froze while speaking publicly. Earlier this year, he announced he will retire when his current Senate term ends in January 2027.

Kentucky law would require a special election

The letter also brings Kentucky’s Senate vacancy law back into focus.

If McConnell’s Senate seat became vacant before his term expires, Beshear would not appoint a replacement. Republican lawmakers changed state law in 2024 to remove that authority from the governor after first restricting it in 2021. Instead, Beshear’s role would be limited to calling a special election.

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The law has never been tested, and state officials have not said how the election timeline would work if a vacancy occurred close to November’s regularly scheduled election.

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