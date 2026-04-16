What 50 years of oil shocks explain about the future of gas prices

Speaker 0 00:00:02 When gas prices climb, we feel the difference in our wallets, but price spikes have a long history. Global events often hit drivers fast while prices at the pump settle back over time. Here is the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline over the last 50 years. Let’s first adjust for inflation and walk through the history of price swings. Beginning with the 1970s in 1973, OPEC nations declared an embargo against the US and other countries that had supported Israel. During the Yom Kippur war, the Nixon administration capped gas prices forcing never before seen lines at the gas pump. However, it’s the Iranian revolution that creates the first true spike in our chart. It brought about 7% of global oil supply offline and heightened tensions in several oil producing states. It was more of a concern that not just with Iran cutting off oil to the global market, but that others would as well, that the hostage crisis would explode into a regional conflict exactly like we’re facing today. By early 1980, the price topped $5 per gallon in today’s terms, but gasoline prices dropped the following year as tension subsided and oil production picked up. The rest of the eighties and nineties were marked by relative stability in oil markets and affordable gasoline prices, especially from 1986 onward. New oil producers outside of OPEC entered the global oil market and energy conservation efforts were fostered as a result of the oil price spikes. The highest gasoline price during this period was $3 and 38 cents per gallon. In October of 1990, after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait at the turn of the century, a new dynamic took hold, sending gasoline prices on an upward swing. From the end of 2001 through 2008, we saw a significant growth in the Dion for oil, mostly coming from emerging, emerging Asia, China in particular, which outpaced supply, which was stagnant over that period, that demand reached new heights. In 2008. The summer Olympics in Beijing meant China was stockpiling supply. China knew that its its atmosphere in Beijing and other cities, which would be hosting The Olympics was very toxic to athletes, and so they arranged to shut down their coal-fired power plants and switch to fuel oil power plants, and they did this, but this required a huge amount of fuel. They bumped up demand by about 2 million barrels a day running up to the Olympics, and the market didn’t quite see this in time. In July, 2008, while oil jumps to $147 per barrel, the inflation adjusted gasoline price in the US hit $6 and 12 cents per gallon. A few months later, prices tumbled. The collapse of oil prices in 2008 is indeed the direct result of the financial crisis, so there was a steep drop in oil consumption in anticipation of a major global recession. Gas prices fell to $2 and 62 cents in December, 2008, but the dip was short-lived. The 2010s saw the longest sustained period of gas prices above $4 per gallon. Global oil demand continued to rise and the decade brought a new set of world events that shook oil markets. It was actually a combination of robust demand from emerging markets in Asia together with a number of geopolitical tensions. First, some supply disruptions from the Arab Spring in 2011, further tensions with Iran in 2012, which kept prices elevated over a substantial period of time. At the same time, a new techniques had drill for oil and gas known as hydraulic fracturing or fracking took off in the us. It made previously overlooked oil patches in places like Texas and North Dakota profitable, but only at higher global prices. The price of crude at a hundred dollars a barrel made most of these plays very economical and and they expanded. OPEC cut oil production in the first few years of the decade, which kept prices high, but the high price incentivized more production both domestically and abroad. We say in the oil patch, the cure for high prices is high prices. In November, 2014, declining prices accelerated when OPEC reversed course on oil production cuts. In the following years, US gasoline prices stayed well below $4 per gallon. When COVID-19 lockdowns hit gas prices dipped to their lowest point in 20 years. When adjusted for inflation, oil briefly traded in the negative. That means storage facilities were full as demand sputtered to a halt, and the companies holding the oil had to pay other companies to take it off their hands. US shale drillers, they got heavily burned during COVID. A lot of shale companies went under the companies that survived adapted cutting risk, slowing investment in new wells, and prioritizing shareholder returns. As the economy rebounded in 2021. In 2022, that also pushed prices higher. Then came Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US and European countries stopped importing Russian oil and capped the price. Russia could sell it for elsewhere. Europe and the US forced Russia to find new export markets, and that led to a reshuffling of global oil flows that reshuffling squeezed global oil supply and brought us gasoline prices to $5 and 62 cents per gallon, the third highest in 50 years. That brings us to 2026. When Iran blocked the strait of Horus and Americans felt the effects. It is without a doubt the largest supply disruption in the history of global oil markets. About 20% of the world’s oil typically flows through the strait. Some was redirected to pipelines and releases from petroleum reserves. Blunted the impact slightly, but about 10% of the world’s oil supply was stuck on the wrong side of the strait. The severity of this event is not fully reflected in prices yet, so oil supplies are much tighter than what the market price currently suggests With each dollar spent per barrel. Baumeister says, gasoline prices usually go up by two and a half cents. The longer oil markets are disrupted, the higher that price can go. For Straight Arrow News, I’m Keaton Peters. For more on this story, download the Straight Arrow mobile app today, or go to sa.com.