What Trump’s marijuana reclassification means — and what it doesn’t

Devin Pavlou
The Trump administration has rescheduled marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, but don’t expect to see headshops popping up everywhere. 
Image credit: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
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The Trump administration has moved to reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, but don’t expect to begin seeing headshops popping up everywhere. 

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed an order Thursday that reclassified state-licensed medical marijuana but did not legalize the drug — either medically or recreationally — at the federal level,  The Associated Press reported.

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Blanche’s order does, however, give licensed medical marijuana companies a tax break and breaks down some barriers that prevented scientists from researching the medical potential of cannabis. The Trump administration framed the rescheduling as the first stepping stone into a broader marijuana reclassification. 

So, what does this actually do? 

In announcements preceding and following the signature, the Trump administration highlighted marijuana medical research as the reason for reclassification.

“These actions will enable more targeted, rigorous research into marijuana’s safety and efficacy, expanding patients’ access to treatments and empowering doctors to make better-informed healthcare decisions,” Blanche wrote on X.

The order clarifies that federal authorities won’t go after marijuana researchers trying to obtain state-licensed marijuana or cannabis products for their studies. Another major win for medical marijuana companies: for the first time, they’ll be able to deduct business expenses from their federal taxes. 

What this doesn’t do

President Donald Trump, a famous teetotaler whose older brother lost his fight with alcoholism, emphasized that his administration’s plan for cannabis was not an attempt to legalize marijuana federally. When he signed the executive order that kicked off reclassification in December, he warned that recreational use has negative effects. 

“If it’s abused, it’s never safe to use powerful, controlled substances in recreational matters, and especially in this case, if you take a look, illegal and unregulated drugs, very, very bad thing,” Trump said.

The order signed Thursday does nothing to bring the medical and recreational marijuana industries into compliance with federal law. Despite the federal ban, 40 states and the District of Columbia allow the sale of medical marijuana. Of those, 24 states and the District of Columbia allow adults to use it recreationally in small amounts.

Companies that sell recreational or even medical marijuana still cannot use major banks since Schedule III drugs are still controlled substances. 

Additionally, most criminal penalties regarding cannabis stay the same

Reclassification response

While the rescheduling announced Thursday fell short of the full legalization some hoped for, it’s still a big step toward the changes cannabis advocates have been pushing for decades. 

The co-founder and chief brand officer of the cannabis company Curio Wellness, Wendy Bronfein, told CNBC the order removed obstacles that had hindered her research.

“While operators would still face a fragmented state-by-state system, the improved cash flow from rescheduling would support reinvestment, strengthen stability, and help build momentum for more consistent standards over time,” Bronfein said.

Others, like Shawn Hauser, a partner at the cannabis law firm Vicente LLP, said the move was only the start. 

“This rescheduling is not the finish line — it is the final stage of a race we have been running for decades,” he said. 

But Kevin Sabet, the CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a group opposed to marijuana legalization, disagreed with the administration’s move. He said there were better ways to increase marijuana research “without giving a tax break to Big Weed and sending a confusing message about marijuana’s harms to the American public.”

“With this move, we are now confronted with the most pro-drug administration in our history,” Sabet said in a text message to the AP. “Policy is now being dictated by marijuana CEOs, psychedelics investors, and podcasters in active addiction.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The federal government has formally reclassified state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, changing how it is regulated without legalizing it — a shift that directly affects medical patients, cannabis businesses and researchers in 40 states.

Marijuana remains federally illegal

The order does not legalize marijuana for medical or recreational use under federal law, and criminal penalties for possession, use or sale outside a state medical marijuana program remain in place.

Medical cannabis tax burden eases

State-licensed medical marijuana companies are now permitted, for the first time, to deduct ordinary business expenses on their federal taxes, a change the order says should apply retroactively to past tax years.

Research barriers are reduced

The order explicitly states that cannabis researchers will not be penalized for obtaining state-licensed marijuana or marijuana-derived products for use in their work, removing a documented obstacle to scientific study.

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Context corner

Federal marijuana prohibition dates to the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937. Cannabis was formally placed in Schedule I during the Nixon administration, and from 1968 to 2021 the University of Mississippi was the sole federally authorized institution to grow marijuana for research.

Do the math

Cannabis businesses have paid an estimated $15 billion in excess 280E taxes since 2018, with effective tax rates of 70% or more for some. Cannabis stocks rose 5% to 13% following the announcement. A 2024 Pew survey found nearly 6 in 10 Americans support recreational legalization and a Gallup survey found 64% support legalization.

History lesson

Multiple administrations attempted to reclassify marijuana but none finalized a rule. The Biden administration proposed reclassification in 2024 but the process stalled, and the DEA's top judge paused the scheduled hearings before Biden left office.

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Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche via X
  3. The Associated Press
  4. CNBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Justice Department’s order as a long-sought, pro-reform victory — using celebratory language like "historic shift," "less-dangerous," and "jumpstarts" to emphasize patient access, research gains, and advocacy wins.
  • Media outlets in the center stress legal mechanics — Schedule III and comparisons like "on par with Tylenol with codeine"—bridging tones; all agree the Acting Attorney General signed the order, exposing a regulation-versus-public-health divide.
  • Media outlets on the right frame it primarily as deregulatory action, using phrases such as "loosens regulations" and foregrounding the administration's role, often de-emphasizing technical schedule details and hearing timelines.

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Media landscape

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87 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Donald Trump's acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, signed an order reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, reducing its federal regulation without legalizing it federally.
  • The order grants significant tax breaks to medical marijuana operators, eases barriers for cannabis research, and creates a faster registration process with the DEA for producers and distributors in state medical programs.
  • Marijuana or marijuana-derived products not sold through state medical programs remain Schedule I, and a new federal hearing process to consider broader reclassification will start in June.
  • Despite this policy shift, many Republican senators oppose loosening marijuana restrictions and urge the president to maintain current standards, while the administration continues to focus on combating other drugs like fentanyl.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed an order reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, easing research barriers and granting licensed operators federal tax deductions.
  • President Donald Trump ordered his administration in December to accelerate rescheduling. Blanche stated the action was "delivering on President Trump's promise" to expand Americans' access to medical treatment options.
  • The action legitimizes medical marijuana systems in 40 states, shifting away from prohibition standards dating to the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937, while non-licensed marijuana remains strictly regulated under Schedule I.
  • Although the order provides tax relief, it does not legalize marijuana for recreational use. In Washington, 302 of 460 licensed stores have endorsements allowing tax-free sales to registered patients.
  • More than 20 Republican senators urged the president to maintain existing standards last year, and the Justice Department plans to launch administrative hearings in June to consider broader marijuana rescheduling.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Trump's acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, signed an order reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, marking a historic shift in federal policy on cannabis regulation.
  • The order does not legalize marijuana but allows state-licensed medical marijuana businesses to deduct federal taxes and facilitates research by easing regulatory barriers.
  • The reclassification legitimizes medical marijuana programs in many states and supports scientific research on marijuana's safety and efficacy, potentially improving patient care and medical knowledge.
  • Marijuana not distributed through state medical programs remains Schedule I, and a new hearing process will begin to consider broader rescheduling.

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Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche via X
  3. The Associated Press
  4. CNBC

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