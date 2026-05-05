What we know about the Secret Service shooting near the White House

Secret Service officers shot an armed man near the White House on Monday after he fled from officers and fired in their direction, according to Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn.

A 15-year-old bystander was also struck but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Quinn said investigators believe the suspect shot him.

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The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Washington Monument, just outside the perimeter of the White House complex.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Quinn said he had no comment on the man’s condition.

Why the location and timing stand out

The gunfire happened just south of the White House in a heavily traveled area used by tourists and official motorcades. Quinn said Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting.

The shooting follows closely on the heels of last week’s attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where authorities say a gunman specifically targeted members of the administration.

What Quinn said happened

Quinn said plainclothes Secret Service personnel spotted “a suspicious individual that appeared to have a firearm” and called in uniformed Secret Service police to approach him.

“Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm and fired in the direction of our agents and officers,” Quinn said. “They returned fire and engaged.”

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Authorities have not announced a motive. Quinn said investigators will determine whether the incident was directed at the president.

However, Chris McDonald, a congressional affairs official with the Secret Service, said there is currently “no known nexus” between the suspect and the White House, according to The New York Times.

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