What we know about the Secret Service shooting near the White House

William Jackson
Secret Service officers shot an armed man near the Washington Monument on Monday after he fled from officers and fired at them.
Image credit: Rod Lamkey

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Secret Service officers shot an armed man near the White House on Monday after he fled from officers and fired in their direction, according to Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn.

A 15-year-old bystander was also struck but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Quinn said investigators believe the suspect shot him.

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The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near the Washington Monument, just outside the perimeter of the White House complex.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Quinn said he had no comment on the man’s condition.

Why the location and timing stand out

The gunfire happened just south of the White House in a heavily traveled area used by tourists and official motorcades. Quinn said Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had passed through the area shortly before the shooting.

The shooting follows closely on the heels of last week’s attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where authorities say a gunman specifically targeted members of the administration.

What Quinn said happened

Quinn said plainclothes Secret Service personnel spotted “a suspicious individual that appeared to have a firearm” and called in uniformed Secret Service police to approach him.

“Upon making contact, that individual fled briefly on foot, withdrew a firearm and fired in the direction of our agents and officers,” Quinn said. “They returned fire and engaged.”

Authorities have not announced a motive. Quinn said investigators will determine whether the incident was directed at the president.

However, Chris McDonald, a congressional affairs official with the Secret Service, said there is currently “no known nexus” between the suspect and the White House, according to The New York Times.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A shooting near the Washington Monument on Monday involved a gunman who fired at Secret Service agents in a heavily trafficked public area used by tourists.

Public area turned active scene

The shooting occurred near the Washington Monument, a high-traffic tourist destination, where a 15-year-old bystander was struck by gunfire the suspect allegedly fired.

No confirmed White House link

According to the Times, a Secret Service congressional affairs official said there is currently "no known nexus" between the suspect and the White House.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

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100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The New York Times

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The New York Times