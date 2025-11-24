Unbiased. Straight Facts.
What you need to know about Medicare’s Part B premium increase

Devin Pavlou
Medicare benefits are increasing next year but so is the Part B deductible, here is what you need to know.
Summary

Medicare premium increase

Medicare Part B recipients will see a nearly 10% premium increase in 2026, raising the standard monthly premium from $185 to $202.90.

Deductible rise

The Part B annual deductible will also rise more than 10%, from $257 to $283, in 2026.

Economic impact

A rule called the hold-harmless provision prevents the Part B premium increase from being larger than a recipient's COLA. Recipients with smaller Social Security checks may not see the full premium increase.

Full story

Medicare Part B recipients are about to see the second-largest premium increase in Medicare’s history. The nearly 10% increase in 2026 will push the monthly premium above $200 for the first time. 

The standard monthly Part B premium will rise 9.7%, from $185 to $202.90. Part B typically covers doctors’ visits and hospital outpatient care. The new premium will be 66% higher than it was in 2015, according to The New York Times.

Part B’s annual deductible is also rising by 10%, from $257 to $283.

Why is this increase important?

The largest dollar increase for a Medicare Part B premium was in 2022, when it increased by $21.60 monthly.

While a less than $20 increase may seem small to some, economic experts closely watch the Part B premiums. This is because they are typically deducted from a recipient’s Social Security benefit. 

In October, the Social Security Administration announced a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2026. This means the typical recipient who now collects $2,008 a month will see a $56 monthly increase.

However, the Part B increase effectively lowers the COLA to 1.9% — significantly lower than inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer prices have risen by 3%.

Senate Democrats have introduced a bill that would increase Social Security benefits by an extra $200 a month until July 2026. However, the measure has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate. 

Who pays the increase?

The Part B increase won’t affect everyone the same. If the increase is larger than the value of a recipient’s COLA, a “hold-harmless” provision prevents the premium from going up.

However, the unpaid portion is spread among those the rule doesn’t protect.

Those who make less than the average but still have a COLA that just barely exceeds the Part B increase would see the largest negative impact. 

If a recipient’s monthly benefit is less than $640, they would not see the full $17.90 increase, according to Newsweek. In that specific case, the recipient would not see a reduction in benefits, but they would also not see an increase.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A nearly 10% increase in Medicare Part B premiums for 2026 may reduce the practical impact of Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, affecting millions of retirees' monthly finances and highlighting challenges for those on fixed incomes.

Medicare cost increases

Rising Part B premiums and deductibles will increase out-of-pocket expenses for retirees, challenging their ability to manage healthcare costs on fixed incomes.

Social Security adjustments

The increase in premiums will offset the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, meaning many recipients may see minimal real income growth despite official benefit increases.

Impact on low-income recipients

According to Newsweek, the premium hike impacts those with lower monthly benefits most severely, potentially preventing increases in their Social Security payouts despite rising living costs.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 32 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The standard Medicare Part B premium will rise by $17.90 to $202.90 per month in 2026, a 9.7% jump. The annual deductible will increase by $26 to $283. Many retirees will see their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment largely offset by these increases.

Community reaction

According to left and center sources, seniors and advocacy groups express concern that higher premiums will erode Social Security gains and increase financial stress, especially for those living on fixed incomes.

Context corner

Medicare Part B premiums have a history of periodic sharp increases due to rising healthcare costs and utilization. Policy measures, such as changes to billing practices for certain medical products, have sometimes been used to limit further increases.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Newsweek

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the 9.7% Part B hike as a direct blow to seniors — using phrases like "eat a big chunk" of the 2.8% COLA and stressing hardship and the second-largest dollar jump.
  • Media outlets in the center repeat that the increase will "cut heavily into COLA" and explain technical fixes.
  • Media outlets on the right present the same numbers plainly, emphasize revenue/solvency and credit policy "reforms" that limited the rise , using neutral tags like "nearly 10%.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

32 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • In 2026, the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B will rise to $202.90, a $17.90 increase from 2025, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
  • Seniors will see an average Social Security cost-of-living adjustment increase of about $56, but after the Medicare increase, the actual gain could be only around $38.10, as reported by the Social Security Administration.
  • The hold-harmless provision will protect some seniors with lower Social Security benefits from significant premium hikes, limiting their Part B premium increase to their cost-of-living adjustment.
  • Higher-income households may pay significantly more for Medicare Part B premiums in 2026, based on income levels, which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services outlined in their fact sheet.

Key points from the Center

  • The standard Medicare Part B premium will increase to $202.90 per month in 2026, up 9.7% from $185 in 2025.
  • Part B premiums are typically deducted directly from Social Security checks, affecting how much increase beneficiaries may see in their monthly payments.
  • The increase marks the second-highest Part B premium increase in dollars, and retirees may see it as a "continuation in relentless cost increases.

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Newsweek

