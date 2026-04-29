What’s in a name? $52 million when it means rebranding Pentagon as ‘Department of War’

The Pentagon is asking Congress to formally rewrite federal law so the Department of Defense becomes the Department of War — a change that could cost taxpayers roughly $52 million.

Renaming the department and changing “secretary of defense” to “secretary of war” also would require 7,600 changes to federal law.

The department has already begun rebranding under President Donald Trump’s September 2025 executive order.

But Congress — not the president — controls the agency’s legal name. That leaves the administration trying to turn a symbolic shift already underway into a statutory one.

Why the fight is bigger than a name change

At one level, this is a naming fight. At another, it is a test of how far the administration can push a symbolic and legal rebranding of the Pentagon before Congress steps in.

The legislative proposal says the new title would reinforce the department’s “core mission, to fight and win wars.” That language reflects a broader message from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has argued the “War Department” label is meant to emphasize peace through strength rather than a narrower or more passive conception of defense.

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The cost is also drawing scrutiny. The department’s current estimate is a little over $50 million for fiscal 2026 implementation. However, the Congressional Budget Office reported in January that the final price tag could range from $10 million to $125 million, depending on the speed and scale of the rollout.

Democrats have already used that gap to argue the administration is spending millions on a rebrand while the cost of living increases for Americans.

What the Pentagon proposal says

The administration’s rebranding effort coincides with a major push for fiscal accountability within the Defense Department.

In a recent Joint Task Force Audit launch, Hegseth said the department is “laser focused” on financial discipline. The department has set aggressive milestones: a clean audit for the Navy Working Capital Fund in 2026, the Defense Working Capital Fund in 2027 and the full department by 2028.

Under the previous administration, the Department of Defense’s financial reporting was a disaster — and had been for far too long.



That ends today—the WAR DEPARTMENT will deliver a clean audit for our 2028 financial statements. pic.twitter.com/L5LEewaP7l — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) April 28, 2026

However, the cost of changing the name remains a point of contention. The Pentagon’s legislative package asserts the shift will have “no significant impact” on the fiscal year 2027 budget request. The department says it is already absorbing the $51.5 million implementation cost through currently appropriated funds: $44.6 million for defense agencies, which face the highest volume of “incidental changes,” as well as $3.5 million for military departments and $400,000 for the Joint Staff and Combatant Commands.

How the rebrand is already moving ahead

The administration is operating on two tracks at once. One is practical: website changes, signage, office labels and other public branding, all of which are already happening. The other is legal: Congress still has to approve any permanent change to the department’s name in federal law.

That gap has fueled skepticism on Capitol Hill. Some lawmakers have objected to administration officials using the “Department of War” label before Congress has acted. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, has argued that if the name is going to change, Congress must do it.

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At the same time, the effort has support from some Republicans. In September 2025, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced the “Department of War Restoration Act” to formally codify the rebrand.

The agency was officially the Department of War from 1789 to 1949, when Congress renamed it the Department of Defense.

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