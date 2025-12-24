Unbiased. Straight Facts.
What’s inside the Ukraine peace deal supported by Zelenskyy

Devin Pavlou
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country could support a recently negotiated deal to end the war.
Image credit: Danylo Antoniuk/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Summary

Peace deal negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine could support a newly negotiated plan to end the war, though major disagreements remain – especially over territory.

Territorial issues

The proposal includes significant compromises involving eastern Ukraine and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Potential outcomes and responses

Russia says it will weigh the plan after reviewing details from talks with U.S. officials.

Full story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine could support a newly negotiated deal aimed at ending the war that began nearly four years ago, marking a sharp shift from an earlier proposal Kyiv rejected as too favorable to Russia. 

Zelenskyy outlined parts of the new 20-point plan while speaking with reporters Tuesday, saying American and Ukrainian officials negotiated it over several days in Florida. He described the proposal as broader and more balanced than previous efforts, though he acknowledged that key disagreements remain unresolved.

The plan addresses a wide range of issues, including safeguards against renewed hostilities and commitments to long-term economic support to rebuild Ukraine. Zelenskyy said questions surrounding Ukrainian territory remain the most difficult hurdle and noted that the U.S. has not fully agreed to Kyiv’s positions. 

U.S. officials are expected to present the plan to Russia in the coming days. It remains unclear how Moscow will respond, particularly since Russian leaders have not softened their demands for reliant control of large swaths of occupied territory.

Would the new deal cede Ukrainian land?

The proposal includes significant compromises from Ukraine, especially regarding the country’s eastern regions. One of the most consequential elements involves Donbas, which is currently under Russian occupation.

Zelenskyy has proposed withdrawing troops from parts of eastern Ukraine and converting the region into a demilitarized, independent economic zone monitored by international forces.

A similar framework is proposed for the area surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, also under Russian control. The U.S. initially suggested a joint arrangement involving Ukraine and Russia with equal stakes in the facility.

Zelenskyy rejected that structure, instead recommending a joint venture between Ukraine and the U.S., with Washington deciding how its share would be allocated, including the option of transferring it to Russia. He said Ukraine could not accept direct Russian control while acknowledging the U.S. has not agreed to his counterproposal.  

“We did not reach a consensus with the American side on the territory of the Donetsk region and on the [Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant],” Zelenskyy said. “But we have significantly brought most of the positions closer together.”

The approach differs sharply from an earlier U.S.-backed proposal that Ukraine rejected, which would have allowed Russia to retain nearly all the territory it currently occupies, including Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014. Russia currently controls about 20% of Ukraine. 

How would the plan end hostilities?

ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

Under the proposal, both Russian and Ukrainian forces would withdraw from the designated economic buffer zone. Zelenskyy suggested international troops patrol key points along the current front lines to ensure compliance.

Notably, the buffer zone would include limited areas inside Russia, an element absent from previous proposals.

The plan also calls for a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the U.S., subject to congressional approval, alongside continued European military presence across land, air, and sea. Some European countries have already expressed openness to deploying troops as part of such an arrangement.

The security framework mirrors NATO’s Article 5 principle, which commits allies to collective defense if one member is attacked. 

Ukraine and the U.S. have also agreed on a monitoring mechanism to oversee the line of contact and detect violations. Zelenskyy said the system is designed to address Ukraine’s longstanding distrust of Russia. 

“Since there is no faith in the Russians, and they have repeatedly broken their promises, today’s contact line is turning into a line of a de facto free economic zone, and international forces should be there to guarantee that no one will enter there under any guise,” he said.

Ukraine has also included demands for Russia to release all prisoners of war dating back to 2014, along with the return of civilians and children taken from Ukrainian territory. 

What else is in the proposal?

Zelenskyy has said that rebuilding Ukraine would require massive investment. The plan includes investment guarantees aimed at restarting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and repairing a nearby dam, along with a global package to attract outside capital.

The proposal also calls for fast-tracking a free-trade agreement with the U.S. and temporary access to European markets. 

Ukraine is seeking at least $800 billion in reconstruction funding. 

Several provisions also address U.S. economic interests. The plan included mineral extraction agreements, following earlier Trump administration proposals that tied U.S. support to access to Ukraine’s mineral reserves. 

The draft would require Ukraine to hold elections after the agreement is signed. Zelenskyy’s term was set to end in May 2024, but elections were postponed due to the war. Ukraine’s constitution bars elections during martial law. 

Finally, the plan would set a timeline for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It remains unclear whether it would restrict Ukraine from joining NATO, as earlier proposals did.

How has Russia responded?

So far, Russian officials have given no indication they would accept the plan. While Moscow previously described an earlier proposal, one that favored Russia, as a positive starting point, it ultimately did not agree to it.

Russia has repeatedly insisted on retaining occupied territory, a position Ukraine says is non-negotiable. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said Moscow would discuss the proposal after reviewing details from Russian negotiators who met with U.S. officials. 

“We aim to formulate our future stance and resume our contacts shortly via the established channels currently in use,” Peskov said.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The latest U.S.-Ukraine peace proposal outlines areas of consensus and unresolved disputes aimed at ending the ongoing war with Russia, highlighting the complexities of ceasing hostilities and negotiating territorial and security assurances amidst continued armed conflict.

Territorial negotiations

The plan's focus on the status of eastern Ukraine, particularly Donbas and Donetsk, underscores the central obstacle to ending the conflict, as Russian and Ukrainian positions remain far apart according to multiple reports.

Security guarantees

Security arrangements similar to NATO's Article 5, as reported by numerous sources, are a crucial component in addressing Ukraine's need for protection against renewed aggression and a key factor in any sustainable settlement.

International mediation

The role of U.S.-led negotiations and the involvement of international forces in proposed buffer or economic zones illustrates the significance of external actors in pushing for and monitoring any potential peace agreement.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 272 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The plan sets a goal to mobilize $800 billion for Ukraine's recovery using various funding sources. Ukraine's army is capped at 800,000 personnel in peacetime and a 20-point draft outlines the major framework for resolving the war.

History lesson

Efforts to resolve the conflict echo previous Minsk agreements and referendums in disputed territories. History shows that without enforcement mechanisms or clear consensus, such agreements have failed to bring lasting peace in Ukraine.

Policy impact

If implemented, the peace plan could establish demilitarized zones, international supervision and large-scale postwar investment in Ukraine but hinges on difficult political compromises including troop withdrawals and referenda that could impact Ukraine's sovereignty and regional stability.

Key points from the Left

  • The United States and Ukraine reached a consensus on several issues to advance negotiations, according to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • Sensitive territorial disputes in eastern Ukraine and management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain unresolved, as stated by Zelenskyy.
  • Zelenskyy described the territorial dispute concerning the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as the "most difficult point" and stated that discussions will continue at leaders' levels.
  • The draft agreement proposes strong security guarantees for Ukraine and details a mechanism to oversee the ceasefire, according to Zelenskyy.

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, said the United States and Ukraine reached a consensus on several critical issues, but disputes over the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia plant remain unresolved.
  • The 20-point plan, shown to Ukrainian negotiators after marathon talks in Florida, includes a separate annex with security guarantees mirroring NATO's Article 5.
  • Proposals for the Zaporizhzhia plant include Ukraine offering a U.S.-Ukraine joint venture with an American 50 percent share, while the U.S. proposes a three-way consortium and a 33/33/33 split in management.
  • A draft provision would freeze the contact line across five Ukrainian regions and require a 60 days pause in hostilities, monitored by satellite and early-warning systems, with post-signing elections and reconstruction funding aiming for $800 billion.
  • Russian maximalist demands mean Russia holds most of Luhansk and about 70% of Donetsk, while Volodymyr Zelenskyy said leaders will discuss the toughest issues and await Moscow's Wednesday response.

Key points from the Right

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a 20-point peace plan that includes EU membership and NATO-style security guarantees to end the conflict with Russia.
  • Key points of the plan involve reaffirming Ukraine's sovereignty and establishing a non-aggression agreement, as stated by Zelenskyy during a press briefing in Kyiv.
  • The plan aims for Ukraine to maintain an 800,000-strong military and secure $800 billion for recovery, with a ceasefire taking effect once all parties agree.
  • Although agreement was reached on many points, Zelenskyy noted that territorial control and the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remain unresolved.

