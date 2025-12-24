What’s inside the Ukraine peace deal supported by Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine could support a newly negotiated deal aimed at ending the war that began nearly four years ago, marking a sharp shift from an earlier proposal Kyiv rejected as too favorable to Russia.

Zelenskyy outlined parts of the new 20-point plan while speaking with reporters Tuesday, saying American and Ukrainian officials negotiated it over several days in Florida. He described the proposal as broader and more balanced than previous efforts, though he acknowledged that key disagreements remain unresolved.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The plan addresses a wide range of issues, including safeguards against renewed hostilities and commitments to long-term economic support to rebuild Ukraine. Zelenskyy said questions surrounding Ukrainian territory remain the most difficult hurdle and noted that the U.S. has not fully agreed to Kyiv’s positions.

U.S. officials are expected to present the plan to Russia in the coming days. It remains unclear how Moscow will respond, particularly since Russian leaders have not softened their demands for reliant control of large swaths of occupied territory.

Would the new deal cede Ukrainian land?

The proposal includes significant compromises from Ukraine, especially regarding the country’s eastern regions. One of the most consequential elements involves Donbas, which is currently under Russian occupation.

Zelenskyy has proposed withdrawing troops from parts of eastern Ukraine and converting the region into a demilitarized, independent economic zone monitored by international forces.

A similar framework is proposed for the area surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, also under Russian control. The U.S. initially suggested a joint arrangement involving Ukraine and Russia with equal stakes in the facility.

Zelenskyy rejected that structure, instead recommending a joint venture between Ukraine and the U.S., with Washington deciding how its share would be allocated, including the option of transferring it to Russia. He said Ukraine could not accept direct Russian control while acknowledging the U.S. has not agreed to his counterproposal.

“We did not reach a consensus with the American side on the territory of the Donetsk region and on the [Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant],” Zelenskyy said. “But we have significantly brought most of the positions closer together.”

The approach differs sharply from an earlier U.S.-backed proposal that Ukraine rejected, which would have allowed Russia to retain nearly all the territory it currently occupies, including Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014. Russia currently controls about 20% of Ukraine.

How would the plan end hostilities?

ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

Under the proposal, both Russian and Ukrainian forces would withdraw from the designated economic buffer zone. Zelenskyy suggested international troops patrol key points along the current front lines to ensure compliance.

Notably, the buffer zone would include limited areas inside Russia, an element absent from previous proposals.

The plan also calls for a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the U.S., subject to congressional approval, alongside continued European military presence across land, air, and sea. Some European countries have already expressed openness to deploying troops as part of such an arrangement.

The security framework mirrors NATO’s Article 5 principle, which commits allies to collective defense if one member is attacked.

Ukraine and the U.S. have also agreed on a monitoring mechanism to oversee the line of contact and detect violations. Zelenskyy said the system is designed to address Ukraine’s longstanding distrust of Russia.

“Since there is no faith in the Russians, and they have repeatedly broken their promises, today’s contact line is turning into a line of a de facto free economic zone, and international forces should be there to guarantee that no one will enter there under any guise,” he said.

Ukraine has also included demands for Russia to release all prisoners of war dating back to 2014, along with the return of civilians and children taken from Ukrainian territory.

What else is in the proposal?

Zelenskyy has said that rebuilding Ukraine would require massive investment. The plan includes investment guarantees aimed at restarting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and repairing a nearby dam, along with a global package to attract outside capital.

The proposal also calls for fast-tracking a free-trade agreement with the U.S. and temporary access to European markets.

Ukraine is seeking at least $800 billion in reconstruction funding.

Several provisions also address U.S. economic interests. The plan included mineral extraction agreements, following earlier Trump administration proposals that tied U.S. support to access to Ukraine’s mineral reserves.

The draft would require Ukraine to hold elections after the agreement is signed. Zelenskyy’s term was set to end in May 2024, but elections were postponed due to the war. Ukraine’s constitution bars elections during martial law.

Finally, the plan would set a timeline for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. It remains unclear whether it would restrict Ukraine from joining NATO, as earlier proposals did.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

How has Russia responded?

So far, Russian officials have given no indication they would accept the plan. While Moscow previously described an earlier proposal, one that favored Russia, as a positive starting point, it ultimately did not agree to it.

Russia has repeatedly insisted on retaining occupied territory, a position Ukraine says is non-negotiable.

Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said Moscow would discuss the proposal after reviewing details from Russian negotiators who met with U.S. officials.

“We aim to formulate our future stance and resume our contacts shortly via the established channels currently in use,” Peskov said.