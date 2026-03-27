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When unpaid TSA agents will see paychecks after Trump’s emergency memo

Cole Lauterbach
Travelers going wheels-up next week could see Transportation Security Administration lines much shorter than they’ve been in recent weeks. 
Image credit: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
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Travelers going wheels-up next week could see Transportation Security Administration lines much shorter than they’ve been in recent weeks. 

President Donald Trump signed an emergency memorandum on Friday directing newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to shift funds toward TSA agents who have gone unpaid since February. The order also instructs agents to be paid wages for the weeks they’ve worked since the shutdown began.

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Hundreds of agents have quit since then, and thousands more have called out from work. The staffing shortage has backed up airport security lines, forcing travelers to either arrive hours before their flights or miss them.

The partial government shutdown centers around a partisan fight in Congress. Democrats have refused to fully fund DHS without new guardrails for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. 

“If Democrats in the Congress will not act to honor the service of our TSA officers, who are now performing their critical public safety responsibilities without knowing whether they will be able to buy food for their families or pay their rent, then my Administration will take action,” Trump said in the memorandum. 

The president first announced the measure Thursday evening, right before the Senate attempted to provide its own funding solution for TSA. 

When do they get paid?

DHS said shortly after Trump signed the order that TSA agent salaries are expected to hit bank accounts as early as Monday. 

“TSA officers are now losing their homes and cars, struggling to put food on the table, and are experiencing all-around financial catastrophe because of this extended shutdown, the 3rd they’ve experienced in just 6 months,” the department said in a post to X.

Friday marks a full month TSA workers have gone without pay. 

Union response

The American Federation of Government Employees welcomed the news its TSA agent members would soon be paid, but urged Congress to fully fund DHS, saying other employees will still be working without pay. 

“Congress needs to continue working to pass a real, bipartisan appropriations deal that funds DHS, pays all DHS workers, and keeps these vital agencies running — even if that means canceling their upcoming vacation,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement.

Congressional deadlock

Senate Republicans sent the House a bill late Thursday night that would have funded all of DHS except Immigration and Customs Enforcement and part of Customs and Border Protection.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called the bill “a joke” and instead moved to pass a 60-day stopgap measure to fund DHS and give lawmakers more time to negotiate. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., described that as “dead on arrival” once it found the Senate. Members of the upper chamber have left town for a two-week recess.

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

TSA agents who have worked without pay for a month are expected to receive salaries as early as Monday following a presidential order, potentially reducing airport security wait times that have forced travelers to arrive hours early or miss flights.

Airport wait times may decrease

Hundreds of TSA agents have quit and thousands have called out since February, backing up security lines and forcing travelers to arrive hours early or miss flights.

TSA workers to receive overdue pay

Agents who have gone unpaid for a full month are expected to see salaries in bank accounts as early as Monday.

Other DHS employees remain unpaid

The presidential order covers TSA agents specifically, while other Department of Homeland Security workers continue working without pay during the partial shutdown.

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Community reaction

According to one traveler, Melissa Gates, at Houston's airport, she missed her flight after waiting over 2½ hours without reaching security. Traveler Arthur Tsebetzis called the situation "an absolute nightmare" and described TSA workers as "a political pawn."

Diverging views

Sources on the left emphasize Democratic demands for immigration enforcement reforms including agent identification requirements and judicial warrants before home searches. Sources on the right blame Democrats for blocking DHS funding and characterize the situation as Democrats siding with illegal aliens over Americans.

Policy impact

The executive order directs DHS to use funds with "a reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations" to pay employees. Experts question whether the maneuver is legal, as appropriations must typically be applied only to designated objects.

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Sources

  1. White House
  2. AFGE

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Sources

  1. White House
  2. AFGE

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