Tom Kean says he was hospitalized with depression, leading to four months away from Congress

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., says he was hospitalized with depression, leading to nearly four months without casting a vote in Congress. He announced the diagnosis during his return to the House floor Tuesday.

“I was given the diagnosis of depression. When people hear the word depression, many think it simply means feeling sad. But depression is so much more than that. It is physical. It is emotional,” Kean said. “Until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be.”

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Kean hadn’t been seen at his New Jersey home or in Washington for nearly four months, missing more than 100 votes in the House, beginning on March 5.

As a result, reporters staked outside his home, hoping for a glimpse of the missing congressman, and the rumor mill was buzzing with what could be going on.

His absence was not addressed until April, when his social media account said he was dealing with a personal medical issue, and his doctors expected him to recover.

Despite the lack of public appearances, however, he still managed to snag a primary win for re-election.

A New Jersey sighting

Kean began easing back into the public space earlier this month when a spokesperson said Kean would return to Washington on June 30. The spokesperson refused to provide details on how long Kean had been home or what kept him away.

Then, last week, a New York Times reporter spotted Kean inside his home in New Jersey. The reporter rang the doorbell and was greeted by Kean, who said, “It’s good to see you.” But that was about all.

“I’ll talk to you next week,” Kean told the reporter, while his wife stood in the background.

Following the interaction, a spokesperson for Kean promised the congressman would return to work on Tuesday and be transparent about what kept him away.

“He will be fully transparent on the 30th,” the spokesperson said.

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Kean’s key district

The mystery has overshadowed Kean’s campaign for a third term. He won his party’s primary earlier this year and will face Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, in New Jersey’s most high-profile contest in November.

Democrats have targeted the race as a prime pick-up opportunity in their efforts to take control of Congress. Kean’s seat, as it stands, has changed hands in the last two midterm elections.

Can a Congress member simply disappear without notice?

Kean is not the only lawmaker, and likely won’t be the last, to disappear without explanation.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, in December 2024, reports circulated that former Rep. Kay Granger hadn’t been seen in months. She cast a vote in July 2024, and it turned out to be the final vote of her term.

Turns out, she had been serving in Congress from an assisted living facility.

Other lawmakers may be serving in Congress while battling a condition or disease, but haven’t disclosed it.

The fact of the matter is, when it comes to politicians’ personal health, they are not required to disclose anything. Meaning, Kean’s explanation for why he’s been out so long came because he chose to share, not because of a federally mandated requirement.

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