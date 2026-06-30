Tom Kean says he was hospitalized with depression, leading to four months away from Congress

Updated 
Julia Marshall
Rep. Tom Kean returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a mostly unexplained absence of nearly four months.
Image credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
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Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., says he was hospitalized with depression, leading to nearly four months without casting a vote in Congress. He announced the diagnosis during his return to the House floor Tuesday.

“I was given the diagnosis of depression. When people hear the word depression, many think it simply means feeling sad. But depression is so much more than that. It is physical. It is emotional,” Kean said. “Until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be.”

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Kean hadn’t been seen at his New Jersey home or in Washington for nearly four months, missing more than 100 votes in the House, beginning on March 5.

As a result, reporters staked outside his home, hoping for a glimpse of the missing congressman, and the rumor mill was buzzing with what could be going on. 

His absence was not addressed until April, when his social media account said he was dealing with a personal medical issue, and his doctors expected him to recover.

Despite the lack of public appearances, however, he still managed to snag a primary win for re-election. 

A New Jersey sighting

Kean began easing back into the public space earlier this month when a spokesperson said Kean would return to Washington on June 30. The spokesperson refused to provide details on how long Kean had been home or what kept him away. 

Then, last week, a New York Times reporter spotted Kean inside his home in New Jersey. The reporter rang the doorbell and was greeted by Kean, who said, “It’s good to see you.” But that was about all.

“I’ll talk to you next week,” Kean told the reporter, while his wife stood in the background.

Following the interaction, a spokesperson for Kean promised the congressman would return to work on Tuesday and be transparent about what kept him away. 

“He will be fully transparent on the 30th,” the spokesperson said. 

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Kean’s key district

The mystery has overshadowed Kean’s campaign for a third term. He won his party’s primary earlier this year and will face Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, in New Jersey’s most high-profile contest in November.

Democrats have targeted the race as a prime pick-up opportunity in their efforts to take control of Congress. Kean’s seat, as it stands, has changed hands in the last two midterm elections.

Can a Congress member simply disappear without notice? 

Kean is not the only lawmaker, and likely won’t be the last, to disappear without explanation. 

As Straight Arrow previously reported, in December 2024, reports circulated that former Rep. Kay Granger hadn’t been seen in months. She cast a vote in July 2024, and it turned out to be the final vote of her term.

Turns out, she had been serving in Congress from an assisted living facility. 

Other lawmakers may be serving in Congress while battling a condition or disease, but haven’t disclosed it.

The fact of the matter is, when it comes to politicians’ personal health, they are not required to disclose anything. Meaning, Kean’s explanation for why he’s been out so long came because he chose to share, not because of a federally mandated requirement. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Constituents in a competitive New Jersey congressional district have gone nearly four months without their elected representative casting votes or explaining his absence, a gap that has directly affected legislative representation and is now shaping a high-profile November election.

Votes missed, district unrepresented

Kean has not cast a House vote since March 5, missing more than 100 votes, including many described as close, while the House operates on a 218-212 majority.

No disclosure requirement exists

Members of Congress are not legally required to disclose health conditions, meaning constituents have no guaranteed right to information about why their representative is absent.

Competitive seat now in play

Democrats have targeted Kean's district as a prime pickup opportunity, and the seat has changed hands in each of the last two midterm elections, making the November race directly consequential for House control.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 40 media outlets

Context corner

New Jersey's 7th Congressional District has changed hands in each of the last two midterm elections — Republican Leonard Lance lost to Democrat Tom Malinowski in 2018 and Kean defeated Malinowski in 2022 — making it one of the most competitive swing seats in the country.

History lesson

Congressional medical absences are not unprecedented. Sen. Tim Johnson (D-SD) was absent for months after a brain hemorrhage in 2006-2007 and Sen. John McCain missed extended periods during his cancer treatment in 2017-2018, both raising similar questions about representation and transparency.

Quote bank

"Clearly, I wish him the best, but it is his job also to be transparent with his community and there has been no clarity about why he has been gone so long," said House Democratic campaign chief Suzan Delbene. Kean's spokesman Harrison Neely told CNN the congressman would be "fully transparent" upon his return.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left turn Kean’s absence into a scandal, using charged phrases like “mysterious,” “grand return,” “long-missing,” and “public corruption” to stress missing votes, stock trading, and a taxpayer-funded salary.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right stay closer to a restrained “long unexplained absence,” framing the story as an awkward medical leave and political re-emergence rather than an ethics case.

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Media landscape

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40 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Tom Kean Jr., a New Jersey Republican congressperson, has been absent from Congress for nearly four months due to an unspecified medical condition and plans to return soon.
  • He represents a competitive district that includes President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club and faces Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett in the upcoming election.
  • Kean has missed over 100 votes this year, impacting House Republican leaders who hold a slim majority.
  • Kean's absence has drawn attention due to the competitiveness of his district and the implications for party leadership.

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Key points from the Center

  • Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. Returns to Washington on Tuesday after a four-month absence, with spokesperson Harrison Neely stating Kean will be "fully transparent" regarding his unexplained health condition during a planned floor speech.
  • Since March, Kean has missed more than 100 votes, complicating House Republican efforts to pass legislation with their razor-thin 218-212 majority while leadership struggled to track the congressman.
  • Aides maintained Kean was "under a doctor's care" for a "personal medical issue" for months without specifics, while the congressman comes from a lineage of public servants stretching 250 years and faces reelection against Democrat Rebecca Bennett.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson urged Kean to explain his absence, while House Democratic campaign chief Suzan Delbene recently insisted he be transparent with constituents as operatives targeted the seat for Democrats this November.
  • Trump has endorsed Kean's reelection bid despite the controversy, and the congressman is expected to continue his campaign for the seat, which has changed hands in recent midterm elections.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Associated Press