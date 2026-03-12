Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Whistleblower says ex-employee used DOGE software to copy Social Security data; CNN anchor apologizes for inaccurate report

Shea Taylor
Whistleblower says former DOGE employee copied Social Security databases; and CNN anchor apologizes for false report.
Image credit: Jason Mendez/ Getty Images for Tribeca Festival, Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) whistleblower says a former employee copied  Social Security information and planned to share it with a new private employer. Plus, CNN’s Abby Phillip is apologizing after inaccurately describing an ISIS-inspired bombing attempt near the New York City mayor’s residence.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the right: Ex-DOGE employee allegedly copied Social Security data

A DOGE whistleblower says a former employee used DOGE software to copy Americans’ personal data.

According to the whistleblower, the employee downloaded information from two Social Security Administration databases – which contain records for more than 500 million living and deceased  Americans – onto a thumb drive.

The employee reportedly told colleagues he planned to share the data with his new private employer.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: CNN’s Abby Phillip apologizes for inaccurately reporting ISIS-inspired attack

CNN anchor Abby Phillip has issued an apology for how she described an ISIS-inspired bombing attempt in New York City during protests last weekend.

Phillip said on air Saturday that it was “an attempted terror attack against New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.”

The explosives were thrown outside Mamdani’s residence, but he was not there at the time.

In a social media post, Phillip wrote “The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS-inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani.” She apologized for the error.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit our Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Independent
  3. Daily Courier
  4. RedState

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The Independent
  3. Daily Courier
  4. RedState

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.