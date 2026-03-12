Whistleblower says ex-employee used DOGE software to copy Social Security data; CNN anchor apologizes for inaccurate report

In this Media Miss Minute, a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) whistleblower says a former employee copied Social Security information and planned to share it with a new private employer. Plus, CNN’s Abby Phillip is apologizing after inaccurately describing an ISIS-inspired bombing attempt near the New York City mayor’s residence.

Media Miss by the right: Ex-DOGE employee allegedly copied Social Security data

A DOGE whistleblower says a former employee used DOGE software to copy Americans’ personal data.

According to the whistleblower, the employee downloaded information from two Social Security Administration databases – which contain records for more than 500 million living and deceased Americans – onto a thumb drive.

The employee reportedly told colleagues he planned to share the data with his new private employer.

Media Miss by the left: CNN’s Abby Phillip apologizes for inaccurately reporting ISIS-inspired attack

CNN anchor Abby Phillip has issued an apology for how she described an ISIS-inspired bombing attempt in New York City during protests last weekend.

Phillip said on air Saturday that it was “an attempted terror attack against New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.”

The explosives were thrown outside Mamdani’s residence, but he was not there at the time.

In a social media post, Phillip wrote “The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS-inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani.” She apologized for the error.

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit our Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.