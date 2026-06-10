White House and data at odds over who’s to blame for screwworm invasion

Devin Pavlou
Screwworms, eradicated 60 years ago, have returned to Texas. Six cases confirmed across two states as officials clash over who is to blame.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

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The U.S. is under invasion, not from a foreign government or an infiltration from within, but from an insect that many people couldn’t distinguish from a common house fly.

The new world screwworm has made its official return to the U.S. after a 60-year hiatus, and its return has the cattle industry and those along the U.S.-Mexico border especially concerned. 

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The flies’ return couldn’t have come at a worse time for the cattle industry, as the country’s beef suppliers are already facing drought and shrinking cattle numbers, according to Bloomberg. Ground beef prices have surged by 13% compared to last year, driven by these overlapping challenges. 

As the situation continues to deteriorate along the border, some southern officials and lawmakers have raised concerns that the current administration isn’t doing enough to stop the pest. 

What are screwworms? 

Screwworms are a type of parasitic fly that targets mammals, including humans, but we’re not their primary host. Additionally, it is not the fly’s adult stage that causes the most significant issues.

The screwworm begins life as an egg that an adult fly lays in an open wound. But these flies aren’t picky about where they choose to lay eggs. Even a recent bite from another insect can lead to an infection, and they also love to infect soft tissues, like the eyes. 

This is one reason why domestic pets can become targets. If left untreated, even in humans, screwworm infestations can kill. 

Once they hatch, the screwworms begin to burrow into and feed on their hosts. Like a much more disgusting butterfly, screwworms go through a full metamorphosis, and after about a week of aggressively feeding on their host, they will drop from their host’s wound. In the soil, they will pupate, harden and stay there for about a month before they emerge from the soil as an adult fly.

While their gross factor might be enough for some to launch an eradication effort, the devastating effects on the cattle and farming industries prompted a large-scale campaign in the U.S.

According to North Carolina State University, screwworms caused more than $100 million per year in economic losses to those industries in the states bordering the Gulf of Mexico during the first half of the 1900s.

How did they get here? 

The way screwworms entered the U.S. is contested, with the current administration blaming its predecessor. But Mexican officials confirmed its first case in November 2024. Former President Joe Biden closed southern ports of entry to live cattle imports to prevent the spread, according to The Texas Tribune

A few months later, after President Donald Trump returned to office, he reopened the ports to help cattle ranchers affected by the closing. In May, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins again barred cattle, horse, and bison imports through U.S. ports of entry along the southern border. She said this was because of the “rapid northward spread of New World Screwworm in Mexico.” 

At the time, officials had reported screwworm sightings about 700 miles from the U.S. border. Then, in early June, Texas officials reported their first case in Zavala County, Texas, after a rancher reported screwworms in a 3-week-old calf. 

Still, researchers aren’t sure how the screwworms reached South Texas. Now, officials in two states have confirmed at least six cases, including an infection in a small domestic dog. 

The blame game 

The Trump administration has placed the blame for the current screwworm situation squarely on Biden and his actions. In an interview with CNBC, Rollins blamed lax immigration policies for the spread. 

“I do think it’s important to note that under the last administration, with the massive movement under the open borders policy, the cartels, et cetera, border security — that’s when it began to make its way back up toward America,” she said.

But it’s important to note that Biden did close the border to cattle once he was aware of the growing screwworm threat. Trump reopened them only to close them again months later. 

Another contradiction against Rollins pushing blame on Biden was that Trump’s own program, the Department of Government Efficiency, cut funding to track and prevent the spread of screwworms. 

While DOGE was still active, the group cut about 5,300 grants and programs from USAID, including funding for parasite prevention, according to HuffPost. The funding reportedly supported more than 180 outbreak investigations across 22 countries and helped construct labs for testing and biosafety. 

But DOGE’s screwworm cuts went further after the group slashed 1,300 jobs from USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, according to Common Dreams. USDA later cut another 15,000 employees, seeing a nearly 27% reduction in the workforce from September 2024 to December 2025, according to Wisconsin Public Radio

Texas officials, like state Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, have criticized the Rollins’ screwworm response, pleading directly to Trump for more help. Miller asked Trump to “take direct control of this response” and urged the USDA to implement the Screwworm Adult Suppression System. This is the same system that the USDA used to neutralize screwworm populations in the 1970s. The process uses insecticides and sterile flies. The U.S. is currently not using pesticides in its screwworm response, CNBC reported

Rollins discounted Miller’s comments, pointing out that he’s on his way out of office. 

“That is a very unserious comment, from perhaps an unserious ag commissioner with just a few months left,” she said. “It is also a very dangerous suggestion.”

Now what? 

Screwworms have the potential to wreak havoc on the Lone Star State. Texas ranks first in cattle production, at 12 million head a year. But if the problem gets out of hand, the effects will ripple through the economy, since Texas accounts for nearly 15% of total U.S. cattle production.

The USDA estimates that Texas could suffer $1.8 billion in economic damage through livestock deaths, labor costs, and medication expenses.

“We need those quarantine zones, and we actually have a methodology to treat them in terms of sterilization of those flies,” local rancher Christian Biedenharn told Texas Public Radio. “We need funding and we need to be able to deploy those flies as fast as possible. We kind of need all-the-above strategies right now.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A flesh-eating livestock parasite absent from the U.S. for six decades has been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico, arriving as beef prices are already at record highs and the domestic cattle herd is at a 75-year low.

Beef prices already rising

Ground beef prices are up roughly 13% year over year, and industry economists say the screwworm outbreak adds supply-side pressure on top of existing shortages, drought and suspended Mexican cattle imports.

Pets and people at risk

The parasite can infest dogs, cats and, in rare cases, humans through open wounds as small as a tick bite; one confirmed U.S. case involved a domestic dog in New Mexico.

Texas cattle industry at stake

The USDA estimates Texas alone could face $1.8 billion in economic damage from livestock deaths, labor costs and medication expenses as confirmed cases spread.

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Community reaction

Many Texans on social media connected the outbreak to DOGE-related cuts to USAID-funded screwworm monitoring programs in Central America, while ranchers and industry leaders have called for faster federal action and increased vigilance in monitoring livestock and wildlife.

Debunking

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed open border policies under the Biden administration caused the outbreak, but the Biden administration implemented port closures for livestock in 2024 to prevent spread. The total average lifespan of a screwworm fly is 21 days, making a direct link to prior-administration policies scientifically questionable.

Oppo research

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has criticized the federal response as too slow and advocates for a poison bait system. The USDA and other experts say the bait is unproven, potentially toxic to other flies, animals and humans, and uses technology considered a probable carcinogen.

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Sources

  1. Bloomberg
  2. North Carolina State University
  3. The Texas Tribune
  4. HuffPost
  5. Wisconsin Public Radio

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as an agricultural and biosecurity warning, emphasizing a “flesh-eating” parasite, “spreads beyond Texas,” and the risk it “could devastate” cattle.
  • Media outlets in the center add USDA timing and scientists’ expectation of more cases, while the left leans more on “resurgent pest” language.
  • Media outlets on the right pivot sharply to politics, using phrases like “bring down Trump’s midterm hopes,” “locals beg Trump,” and “raise alarm,” turning the outbreak into a test of Republican competence and electoral fallout.

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Media landscape

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81 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Five cases of the New World screwworm, a flesh-eating fly larva, have been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico, indicating the pest's spread beyond Texas.
  • The screwworm affects cattle, wildlife, pets, and sometimes humans by burrowing into living flesh.
  • Texas and federal officials are working to control the outbreak using sterile male flies, with a $750 million facility planned to increase production by 2027.
  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a statewide disaster to mobilize resources against the largest infestation in 60 years, citing potential economic losses of up to $1.8 billion.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced two new confirmed cases of the New World screwworm, bringing the total to four: three calves in Texas and one dog in New Mexico.
  • The New World screwworm, a fly larva that consumes living flesh, was eliminated from the U.S. in the 1960s but has been tracked since its detection in Mexico in 2024.
  • Entomologist Edward Burgess of the University of Florida noted that increased vigilance after initial cases may explain the rapid detections. "When that first case is seen, everyone is being vigilant," Burgess said.
  • USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins plans to increase sterile fly production to halt outbreaks, while Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller criticized the federal response as too slow and proposed poison bait despite expert skepticism.
  • Canada temporarily stopped importing livestock from Texas on Friday; beef prices have remained stable despite the outbreak. Officials encourage ranchers to monitor herds using a hotline open 24 hours a day.

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Key points from the Right

  • The US Department of Agriculture confirmed five cases of New World screwworm in the United States, with four cases in Texas and one in New Mexico, affecting livestock, pets, and wildlife.
  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a statewide disaster and established a quarantine zone requiring inspection of all warm-blooded animals leaving the area to control the infestation.
  • The USDA is releasing millions of sterile screwworm flies weekly to disrupt reproduction and plans to increase production to help eradicate the pest.
  • Canada and Georgia have imposed temporary restrictions on livestock and pets from Texas to prevent the spread of the screwworm.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Bloomberg
  2. North Carolina State University
  3. The Texas Tribune
  4. HuffPost
  5. Wisconsin Public Radio