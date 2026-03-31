White House ballroom construction halted by federal judge

Cole Lauterbach
Image credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images
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A federal judge has slammed the brakes on President Donald Trump’s planned White House ballroom expansion.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon granted a request on Tuesday by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to temporarily halt construction on the $400 million privately funded project while the case plays out. He said congressional approval would change the situation.

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The organization sued the National Parks Service in December 2025 over the construction replacing the demolished East Wing, alleging the project was moving forward without legally required reviews. 

The Justice Department has defended the new addition as an appropriate modernization of the storied landmark and symbol of American excellence. They argue that the ballroom will allow for large events that have otherwise needed to go elsewhere. 

Should the ballroom be finished, it’s currently estimated to span 89,000 square feet and seat more than 1,000 guests. Trump has said the project would be completed by summer 2028, just months before his term ends.

Pointed language in ruling

Leon ruled that the construction appeared to be a clear violation of a law requiring congressional approval for any building construction on federal property and that the Justice Department was likely to lose the lawsuit. 

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families,” Leon started his ruling with. “He is not, however, the owner!”

The judge went on to note that any construction on federal land must be approved by Congress, consistent with federal law

Call to Congress

All Trump must do to release the construction from legal purgatory, Leon said, is get a Congressional blessing. 

“Unfortunately for Defendants, unless and until Congress blesses this project through statutory authorization, construction has to stop!” he concluded.

The good news, Leon said, is that it’s “not too late for Congress to authorize the continued construction of the ballroom project. And the American people will benefit from the branches of Government exercising their constitutionally prescribed roles. Not a bad outcome, that!”

Cole Lauterbach
Cole Lauterbach
An Illinois native, Cole covers government oversight at Straight Arrow News and has produced print, broadcast and online journalism since his start in radio in 2007.
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Why this story matters

A federal court has stopped construction on the White House ballroom expansion, blocking work on the $400 million project until Congress grants approval as required by law.

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Behind the numbers

The ballroom project is estimated to cost $400 million and span 90,000 square feet, nearly twice the size of the 55,000-square-foot Executive Mansion. It would accommodate about 1,000 people, up from the East Room's 200-person capacity.

Community reaction

Carol Quillen, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, called the ruling "a win for the American people." Public comments to the National Capital Planning Commission were overwhelmingly negative, with over 35,000 submissions, the majority opposing the project.

History lesson

The East Wing was originally constructed in 1902 and expanded in 1942 during Franklin Roosevelt's presidency. The ballroom would mark the most significant structural change to the White House since President Harry Truman added a balcony in the 1940s.

Context corner

The ruling stems from a lawsuit by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Judge Richard Leon, appointed by President George W. Bush in 2002, previously rejected two earlier attempts to halt construction before granting this preliminary injunction after the group amended its complaint.

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  1. Federal statute

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Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to suspend construction of a $400 million White House ballroom built on the demolished East Wing, pending congressional approval.
  • Judge Richard Leon granted the National Trust for Historic Preservation's request for a preliminary injunction, ruling that the President lacks the statutory authority to proceed without Congress.
  • The preservationist lawsuit calls for independent reviews and congressional approval before construction continues, noting demolition began before such approvals were secured.
  • Construction may continue only for work deemed necessary for White House security, and a delay was allowed before the suspension takes effect to permit an appeal.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon blocked President Donald Trump's $400 million White House ballroom project, granting a preliminary injunction that halts construction on the site of the demolished East Wing.
  • The National Trust for Historic Preservation sued the administration in December, alleging it lacked authority to demolish the historic East Wing without congressional approval or consultation with the National Park Service.
  • Trump has vowed the ballroom will be the "finest," part of plans for a 250-foot arch, while a Commission of Fine Arts panel voted 6-0 in February to approve the design.
  • Calling the White House grounds a "special place" and an "iconic symbol," Leon's ruling represents a setback for the Justice Department, which had defended the project as an allowable alteration.
  • The preliminary injunction keeps the ballroom project on hold while the National Trust's lawsuit continues, effectively shifting control over White House alterations from the administration to ongoing legal proceedings.

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Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge ordered a halt to the White House ballroom construction project, siding with a historic preservation group that argued the project violated federal law due to lack of congressional approval.
  • The judge granted a 14-day delay in enforcing the injunction to give the White House time to appeal the decision.
  • The judge stated that construction could only proceed if Congress explicitly authorized the project or its funding, emphasizing congressional control over federal property and spending.
  • Trump criticized the decision on Truth Social, stating the project was under budget, ahead of schedule, and built at no taxpayer cost, and also lamented lawsuits involving the ballroom and the renovation of the former Kennedy Center.

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