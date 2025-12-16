White House ballroom may not be complete until the end of Trump’s term

White House ballroom construction is not expected to be finished until summer 2028, just months before President Donald Trump leaves office. The project’s timetable came from a report in which the National Park Service said the size and location of the ballroom will “disrupt the historical continuity of the White House grounds and alter the architectural integrity of the east side of the property.”

The assessment also addressed potential strains with the plan. But it found that, overall, the ballroom won’t have an “adverse impact” on the environment or the park service’s efforts to fulfill its purpose.

What NPS found

The $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom has increased in size and cost since Trump announced it. Trump said last week the project would be finished in “about a year and a half.” But the park service said construction will last until August 2028.

It noted the demolition of the East Wing resulted “in the permanent loss of a component that has been integral to White House operations since 1942.” But it said the loss of the structure “is not considered a significant adverse impact.” It also noted that the White House’s overall significance as a National Historic Landmark is not affected.

The assessment also said changes and adaptations are part of the White House’s history.

“The White House is also unique in that, while it is a historic structure, it continues to evolve to meet the operational needs of the Executive Office of the President,” the park service wrote. “This ongoing adaptation is part of its historical significance. Thus, the selected action will not result in a significant adverse impact to historic buildings.”

Preservation efforts

In reaching this conclusion, the park service cited preservation efforts. It noted that all museum collections, artifacts and paintings were removed and preserved prior to demolition. The assessment also says officials took steps to potentially reinstall wood paneling, light fixtures, interior columns and items from the East Wing movie theater.

Preservationists also saved the commemorative cornerstone and the bronze plaque from the East Wing’s 1942 renovation, two fanlight windows and the Kennedy Garden arbor.

Impacts still felt

While the park service found that construction won’t have any adverse impacts, it listed some changes that Washington, D.C., residents and visitors may notice.

“Views of the White House from Lafayette Park and the Ellipse will be permanently altered due to the modifications to the East Wing,” the park service found.

It warned that construction may affect structural stability or finishes at the executive mansion, and anticipated that some grass and roads may need to be replaced following construction.

“It [the White House] will continue to serve both as a symbol of democracy and as a functioning seat of the executive branch,” the park service wrote. “Therefore, the selected action does not result in unacceptable impacts or impairment, as the changes are consistent with the ongoing historical significance of the White House and its grounds.”