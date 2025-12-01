Unbiased. Straight Facts.
White House confirms second boat strike was ‘self-defense’ despite initial denial

Devin Pavlou
The White House admitted to a second strike against survivors of an initial strike, after initially denying a Washington Post report about it.
Summary

Second strike

The White House confirmed it conducted a second strike on a suspected drug boat on Sept. 2, saying it was carried out “in self-defense.”

Strike legality concerns

Bipartisan lawmakers have expressed concerns that the second strike could be considered a war crime.

White House response

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the military operated within its authority and denied reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the troops to “kill everybody.”

Full story

The White House admitted it struck a suspected drug boat a second time despite initially denying reports the administration did so. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the second strike was in “self-defense to protect Americans.”

The strikes happened on Sept. 2. The Washington Post reported Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered troops to “kill everybody” before the operation began. A commanding officer, allegedly following Hegseth’s order, approved a follow-up attack after the first strike left two survivors. The survivors were allegedly hanging onto the burning boat before a second strike killed them. Hegseth denied the report.

“Fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland,” he said. 

During a press briefing on Monday, Leavitt confirmed Adm. Frank Bradley gave the order to strike the suspected drug vessel a second time. She said President Donald Trump’s previous designation of drug cartels as foreign terrorist groups allowed the lethal strikes.

“Adm. Bradley worked well within his authority and the law to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated,” Leavitt said. “The president has the right to take them out if they are threatening the United States of America, if they are bringing illegal narcotics that are killing our citizens at a record rate, which is what they are doing.” 

However, Leavitt denied The Post’s claim that Hegseth told the military to “kill everybody.” 

“I saw that quoted in a Washington Post story. I would reject that the secretary of war ever said that,” she said. “However, the president has made it quite clear that if narco-terrorists, again, are trafficking illegal drugs towards the United States, he has the authority to kill them.”

Reaction to the second strike

Both Republicans and Democrats have raised concerns that the strike could be considered a war crime. According to International Humanitarian Law, the military cannot target incapacitated enemy combatants since they are considered “hors de combat,” or out of the fight. 

Before the White House confirmed the second strike, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told CBS News’ Face the Nation it would be illegal, saying it would be “very serious.” He also highlighted that the follow-up strike is “completely outside of anything that has been discussed with Congress, and there is an ongoing investigation.”

Similarly, on Sunday, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told CNN on Sunday the second strike would constitute a war crime. 

“If what has been reported is accurate, I’ve got serious concerns about anybody in that, you know, chain of command stepping over a line that they should never step over,” he said. “We are not Russia. We’re not Iraq. We hold ourselves to a very high standard of professionalism.”

Trump himself said he “wouldn’t have wanted” a second strike when asked by reporters on Air Force One on Sunday. He also said he would look into it.

“The first strike was very lethal, it was fine,” Trump said. “I’m going to find out about it, but Pete said he did not order the death of those two men.”

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate opened investigations into the second strike. 
The Sept. 2 strikes were the first the U.S. conducted against the alleged drug-carrying boats in the Gulf region and left 11 dead.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A second U.S. military strike on an alleged drug boat resulting in the deaths of survivors has prompted bipartisan scrutiny, raising questions about the legality of such actions and their alignment with U.S. and international law.

Military accountability

Congressional investigations are examining whether military leaders acted within their authority and the law in ordering the follow-up strike, illustrating broader concerns about oversight of military conduct during international operations.

Legality of use of force

Lawmakers and law-of-war experts are debating whether the second strike violated U.S. and international legal norms, especially regarding the targeting of incapacitated individuals, which some authorities label as a possible war crime.

Executive decision-making

The White House's shifting explanations and attributions of responsibility highlight issues of transparency and how executive directives are carried out within the military chain of command during contentious operations.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 87 media outlets

Do the math

More than 80 people have been killed in at least 20 strikes since September according to multiple news reports. The boat in the Sept. 2 incident had 11 people aboard and all died after two separate strikes.

Community reaction

Congress members from both parties have called for investigations and oversight. According to some sources, there have been public protests and concerns within immigrant and Venezuelan communities about the broader impact of these strikes.

Global impact

The strikes have influenced U.S.-Venezuelan relations and prompted a response from Venezuela's National Assembly. According to some Venezuelan officials, the attacks are seen as infringements on national sovereignty and have raised broader regional security concerns.

Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. CBS News
  3. The Washington Post
  4. CBC

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the second strike as a "chilling update" on an alleged "kill them all order," highlighting "killed survivors" and portraying White House statements as "contradicting Trump" or "shifting.
  • Media outlets in the center confirm statements while "further raising questions" about "legality" and "possible war crime" investigations.
  • Media outlets on the right focus on exonerating Pete Hegseth, asserting the admiral "authorized" the action, and insisting the "deadly use of force was justified" and the "double tap" legal, even mentioning "killed 11 people" as a justified outcome.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

87 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The White House confirmed that Admiral Frank M. Bradley ordered a second strike on a drug boat, which killed survivors, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated he acted within his authority and the law during the operation.
  • Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the strikes comply with the law of armed conflict and were conducted to eliminate threats posed by narco-terrorists.
  • Lawmakers from both parties have expressed serious concerns over the legality of the strikes, calling for investigations into potential war crimes.
  • Despite defending the military operations, the Pentagon's guidance explicitly prohibits targeting survivors, raising significant legal questions.

Key points from the Center

  • On Sept. 2, the White House confirmed an admiral ordered a second strike in international waters that killed two survivors, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated.
  • After new reporting about Hegseth's alleged order, The Washington Post first reported Friday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had told forces to "kill everybody," forcing the White House to scramble and respond.
  • Admiral Frank M. "Mitch" Bradley was serving as JSOC commander and later promoted to USSOCOM, while Karoline Leavitt defended his authority to destroy the drug boat and eliminate the narco-terrorist threat.
  • Legal experts warn that the Pentagon's Law of War Manual requires protecting wounded or shipwrecked persons and says targeting them could be a war crime under Title 18 of the U.S. Code.
  • Congressional members from both the Senate and House Armed Services Committees are pledging vigorous oversight as Pete Hegseth defended the strikes on Friday and President Trump said Sunday he would not have wanted a second strike.

Key points from the Right

  • The White House confirmed that Adm. Frank M. Bradley authorized a second strike on a Venezuelan boat suspected of drug trafficking on Sept. 2, according to press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
  • Leavitt stated that Adm. Bradley acted within his authority and law to eliminate narco-terrorists, distancing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from the order.
  • Lawmakers from both parties are seeking accountability as the incident could be viewed as a potential war crime.
  • President Trump supported Hegseth's claim that he did not give the order, believing in his transparency regarding the situation.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The Hill
  2. CBS News
  3. The Washington Post
  4. CBC

