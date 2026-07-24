White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns under tighter security, higher tensions

Julia Marshall
President Trump will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner Friday, three months after shots rang out at the first dinner.
Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
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President Donald Trump is set to attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner Friday, three months after shots rang out during the original April event. 

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president “looks forward to finishing what he started” after a “despicable assassination attempt” halted the original dinner. 

She said the event will look much different than it did in April.

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What the event looks like now

The rescheduled dinner will take place at the Waldorf Astoria, formerly the Trump International Hotel, featuring less glitz, fewer people and no red carpet. 

The size of the event is dropping from approximately 2,600 in April to about 700 on Friday. Security will also be tighter, with tensions between the White House and the media still running high after recent clashes.

Washington, DC, The Waldorf Astoria hotel, formerly the Trump International Hotel. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Before speaking, Trump will sit through scholarships and journalism awards. Then, the White House says he will deliver a speech that is both “unifying yet vicious, and serious yet hilarious.”

“It will be entertaining,” Leavitt told Politico after reading a draft. She noted, however, that the speech changed from the version Trump planned to deliver in April. 

She said he will address the events in April with a mix of gravity and humor.

Are journalists attending?

The White House says most of Trump’s cabinet and senior staff will attend Friday’s event, with Leavitt noting anyone missing has a scheduling conflict — they aren’t missing it due to a lack of enthusiasm for the rescheduled event. 

Many members of the press corps appear far less enthusiastic. 

One White House reporter told Politico they would go if they were in town but “I don’t know — it’s just exhausting.”

Another prominent veteran journalist said those attending Friday are “pretty unhappy about being there.” They said there’s a “tension and unease” in the press ranks over the president’s treatment of the media. 

Earlier this month, the FBI subpoenaed four New York Times reporters over a story about Air Force One security, but the Justice Department dropped the orders Thursday.

The president also regularly blasts the “fake news media,” has called a reporter a “very obnoxious person” and described another as “piggy.” 

The initial dinner and assassination attempt

Even before the shooting, the dinner faced criticism, with some veteran journalists asking the White House Correspondents Association to “forcefully demonstrate opposition to President Trump’s efforts to trample freedom of the press.”

They said the dinner “cannot be business as usual with the press standing up to applaud the man who attacks them on a daily basis.”

Despite that, thousands attended the dinner, which was abruptly cut short when shots rang out. 

Authorities say Cole Allen opened fire inside the Washington Hilton hotel while Trump and other government officials were present. 

Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales was shot, but the bullet struck his protective vest, allowing him to continue responding to the threat. 

The suspect, who officials say was Allen, was tackled to the ground and later charged with attempting to assassinate the president, transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

Cole Tomas Allen while in his hotel room at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Department of Justice/Getty Images)

Allen pleaded not guilty in May.

Gonzales and members of the Washington Hilton staff will receive the President’s Award for Exceptional Service during Friday’s dinner. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner reflects documented security changes and ongoing tensions between the press and the administration that shape how journalists currently operate in that environment.

Event security tightened significantly

Attendance drops from roughly 2,600 to about 700, and security measures are described as stricter than the original April dinner.

Press-White House tensions documented

Reporters quoted by Politico described attending as "exhausting" and said there is "tension and unease" in the press ranks over the president's treatment of media.

FBI subpoenas recently dropped

The Justice Department dropped subpoenas against four New York Times reporters over an Air Force One security story, according to the article.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the dinner as a tense “do-over” shaped by Trump’s pressure on the press, stressing “assassination attempt,” “security,” and even Washington closures to underline disruption and danger.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast the same event as “defiant” return, “round two,” and a fight for “free speech” and the “First Amendment,” often adding grievance-heavy language about conservatives being “mocked” for decades.

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Media landscape

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48 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The White House Correspondents' Association is holding a smaller version of its annual dinner at the Waldorf Astoria after the original April event at the Washington Hilton was disrupted by a gunman, reducing guest numbers from about 2,600 to 680 due to space and cost constraints.
  • The rescheduled dinner will honor Secret Service Police Officer Victor Gonzales and Washington Hilton staff for their actions during the attack and will feature remarks by President Trump and entertainment.
  • The April 25 event was stopped when a gunman breached security, exchanged fire with officers, and wounded one agent, marking the third assassination attempt against President Trump during his term.
  • The event takes place amid a tense political climate with increased threats against protected persons reported by the Secret Service and emphasizes the importance of a free press despite recent attacks on media.

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Key points from the Center

  • President Donald Trump addresses the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner tonight at the Waldorf Astoria, returning to the event nearly three months after an assassination attempt cut short the original April 25 gala.
  • After Cole Tomas Allen allegedly fired a shotgun near a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton, the event was aborted and attendees evacuated as Secret Service agents neutralized the threat.
  • Organizers shifted the gala to the smaller Waldorf Astoria with enhanced security and will honor Secret Service Police Officer Victor Gonzales, who was struck in his protective vest by gunfire.
  • While 16 Cabinet members plan to attend, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are absent, citing scheduling conflicts amid persistent administration-media tensions.
  • WHCA President Weijia Jiang stated the event "will be a statement that violence has no place in American life," though Trump's rhetoric leaves some observers questioning prospects for reconciliation.

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Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump addressed the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association dinner on July 24 after the original April event was canceled due to an armed attack at the Washington Hilton.
  • The attack was carried out by Cole Tomas Allen, who fired a shotgun and attempted to breach security; Secret Service evacuated President Trump and officials safely.
  • The rescheduled dinner at the Waldorf Astoria featured heightened security and honored Secret Service Officer Victor Gonzales, who was wounded stopping the attacker and credited with preventing further harm.
  • WHCA President Weijia Jiang stated the event symbolized that violence has no place in America and that a free press will not be silenced or intimidated.

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Sources

  1. Politico