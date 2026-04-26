White House correspondents’ dinner suspect appears to have targeted admin officials: Blanche

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspected gunman who opened fire outside of the White House correspondents' dinner Saturday night appears to have been targeting administration officials, "likely including the president."
Image credit: AP Photo/Allison Robbert
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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspected gunman who opened fire outside of the White House correspondents’ dinner Saturday night appears to have been targeting administration officials, “likely including the president.”

“We’re still looking into that,” Blanche said on NBC News’ Meet the Press Sunday, while cautioning that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. “We know that there were some writings, and we’ve already spoken with several witnesses who knew him.”

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As far as the exact threats that may have been communicated beforehand, “we’re still actively investigating that evidence,” Blanche told NBC anchor Kristen Welker.

“We do believe it was administration officials,” Blanche said. “Obviously, President Trump is a member of the administration, the head of it.”

The suspect “barely broke the perimeter” of the event.

“And by barely, I mean by a few feet,” Blanche said on NBC.

U.S. Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn made a similar remark on X Sunday.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been publicly released by officials, “underestimated the protective capabilities of the U.S. Secret Service, and was stopped at first contact,” Quinn wrote.

“The strength of our layered security posture was evident, with a myriad of countermeasures still ahead,” Quinn said.

President Donald Trump posted this photo of the suspect being apprehended on Truth Social.

Law enforcement currently believes that the suspect traveled from Los Angeles, California, then to Chicago, Illinois, before getting to Washington D.C. From there, he checked into the Washington Hilton where the dinner was taking place.

That suspect is now in custody. While he was taken to the hospital for evaluation, he was not struck by gunfire, interim Washington, D.C., police chief Jeffery Carroll said on Saturday night.

No guests, including Trump and other officials, were injured. One officer was shot, Trump said at a press briefing, but saved by the fact that he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

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Why this story matters

A shooting outside a high-profile Washington event attended by the president, senior officials and journalists resulted in a suspect being taken into custody.

Officer shot at public event

One law enforcement officer was shot during the incident but survived because of a bulletproof vest, according to President Donald Trump.

Suspect in custody

The suspect, whose name has not been publicly released, is in custody and was not struck by gunfire, according to D.C. interim police chief Jeffery Carroll.

Investigation still early

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the motive and any prior threats are still under active investigation, with officials reviewing writings and witness accounts.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn

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