White House counterterrorism strategy targets the usual suspects — and some who aren’t

Devin Pavlou
Security analysts are calling the new White House counterterrorism memo "slop" after it omitted right-wing extremism but targeted left-wing extremism.
Image credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

The Trump administration’s new counterterrorism strategy targets drug cartels, Islamic terror groups — and left-wing domestic organizations that President Donald Trump views as enemies.

The 16-page memo, which some analysts at The Guardian labeled as bizarre, identifies the former Biden administration, transgender Americans and antifa as threats to public safety.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

However, it makes no mention of far-right extremists, even though Congress and federal law enforcement agencies have long considered them to be behind some of the deadliest acts of political violence in the past two decades.

Security experts panned the memo, saying it does little to clarify what the White House plans to do about legitimate threats. Some labeled the strategy memo as “slop” and an “exercise in gaslighting, partisanship and obsequiousness.” 

“It’s the opposite of ‘speak softly and carry a big stick,’” Colin Clarke, director of the Soufan Center, a security think tank, wrote on X. “It’s more like ‘yell loudly to conceal your small stick.’ And it’s transparent to our allies & adversaries. Whatever happened to the quiet professionals?”

Who is targeted on the list?

The memo identifies “three major types of terror groups” as its main priorities. The first group is “Narcoterrorists and Transnational Gangs,” organizations the Trump administration has targeted since the beginning of his second term. The administration has launched dozens of military strikes on suspected drug smuggling boats in the waters south of the U.S. The strikes have killed more than 160 people, and the administration has offered little evidence to support claims that the vessels were transporting drugs to the U.S.

The second group labeled in the memo is “Legacy Islamist Terrorists,” particularly the Muslim Brotherhood. The document also calls Iran’s government a “sinister regime.” But analysts criticized the memo’s lack of details on how the administration would actually target Islamic terrorists. 

“The document barely engages with emerging technologies and all of the tools that terrorists use as forced multipliers,” Clarke told PBS News.

He said terror groups are experimenting with 3D printers, artificial intelligence and drone technology to carry out attacks and radicalize new recruits. 

But the third group identified in the memo most surprised security experts: “Violent Left-Wing Extremists,” specifically “Anarchists and Anti-Fascist.” The memo emphasized that these groups have “radically pro-transgender” and “anti-American” ideologies.

It contends, without explanation, that these groups organized the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a plot to prevent “conservative Catholics [from] attending traditional mass in Virginia,” and threats against “parents standing up for their children at school board meetings.”

The strategy calls for the groups’ “neutralization.”

“We will use all the tools constitutionally available to us to map them at home, identify their membership, map their ties to international organizations like Antifa, and use law enforcement tools to cripple them operationally before they can maim or kill the innocent,” the memo reads. 

Nadia Ben-Youssef, the advocacy director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, told The Guardian that the memo normalizes and openly embraces state violence and political repression. 

“The document follows in the Trumpian tradition and that of the broader rightwing movement by explicitly articulating an extremist worldview, and openly promoting policy and a vengeful executive unbounded by law,” she said.

Why is right-wing extremism left out? 

In unveiling the strategy, White House counterterrorism czar Sebastian Gorka cited data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies that showed left-wing attacks outnumbered right-wing ones in 2025, for the first time in 30 years.

However, he omitted a significant finding in the center’s report: that over the past decade, right-wing extremists have carried out 152 attacks in the U.S. that left 112 people dead, while left-wing attacks totaled 35 and caused 13 deaths.

“The rise in left-wing attacks merits increased attention, but the fall in right-wing attacks is probably temporary, and it too requires a government response,” the report’s authors wrote. “In any case, many of the prescriptions for fighting terrorism effectively apply to violence from both the left and right.”

Researchers believe left-wing extremism is rising because of Trump’s presidency, much as right-wing extremism increased after the election of President Barack Obama, the first Black man to hold the office. 

Terrorism experts criticized the Trump administration for overlooking violence by right-wing extremists. 

“That’s just whacky,” Matthew Levitt, a terrorism expert at the Washington Institute, which studies American interests in the Middle East, wrote on X.

In an interview with Alex Marlow, Breitbart’s editor-in-chief, Gorka claimed that violence or violent rhetoric from the right does not compare to leftist extremism.

“Who are the people in the mainstream of the conservative movement, Alex, who are saying violence is okay?” Gorka said. “Hard to find people who aren’t fringe figures.”

Round out your reading

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A new federal counterterrorism strategy formally designates certain domestic political groups as terrorism priorities while omitting far-right extremism, reshaping how federal law enforcement resources and legal tools may be directed against Americans.

Left-wing groups face federal targeting

The strategy calls for mapping membership, identifying ties and using law enforcement tools to "cripple" groups the administration labels violent left-wing extremists, including antifa.

Right-wing threat data omitted

White House counterterrorism officials cited a CSIS report selectively, omitting its finding that right-wing attacks over the past decade killed 112 people compared to 13 from left-wing attacks.

Contested claims drive policy

The memo contends, without explanation, that targeted groups organized an assassination plot against Charlie Kirk and other acts, assertions the article does not describe as independently verified.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 158 media outlets

Debunking

According to a 2024 Center for Strategic and International Studies report, right-wing extremists carried out 152 attacks killing 112 people over the past decade, compared to 35 attacks and 13 deaths attributed to left-wing extremists. The FBI's National Security Branch operations director acknowledged at a congressional hearing that officials could not answer basic questions about Antifa's size or location.

Global impact

The strategy labels Europe an "incubator" for terrorism, blaming open borders and mass migration policies, alarming U.S. allies. The document also signals potential unilateral U.S. military action against cartels in Latin America if regional governments are deemed uncooperative or complicit.

Policy impact

The strategy expands counterterrorism tools — including offensive cyber operations and law enforcement surveillance — to target domestic ideological groups, raising concerns from civil liberties organizations about potential suppression of political dissent. Experts also note that FBI resources redirected toward immigration enforcement may reduce counterterrorism capacity.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Guardian
  2. PBS
  3. CSIS
  4. Mediaite

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the strategy's focus on antifa and "left-wing extremists" with skepticism via quotes around "'major'" threats, portraying it as a "chilling plan" and "war on the American people," while de-emphasizing cartels.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally highlight pressing allies.
  • Media outlets on the right equate the focus on antifa and "left-wing extremists" aggressively in "crosshairs" with cartels via "America First" and "aggressive response," touting cartel deaths exceeding U.S. war casualties since WW2.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

158 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The new counterterrorism strategy released under the Trump administration identifies violent left-wing extremists, including anarchists and anti-fascists, drug cartels, and legacy Islamist terrorists as major threats to the U.S.
  • The strategy targets violent secular political groups described as anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist, prioritizing mapping and neutralizing them using all constitutionally available tools before they can harm innocents.
  • The strategy does not mention right-wing extremists, despite studies showing such groups cause more casualties, and critiques the Biden administration for targeting conservatives with counterterrorism authorities.
  • Sebastian Gorka, the White House counterterrorism czar, defended the strategy, highlighting politically motivated killings attributed to violent left-wing extremists, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a radical with extreme transgender ideologies.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a new 16-page counterterrorism strategy that top White House adviser Sebastian Gorka announced Wednesday, prioritizing neutralization of drug cartels, Islamist jihadi groups, and domestic violent secular political groups.
  • The strategy identifies three primary threat categories — narcoterrorists, legacy Islamist groups, and left-wing extremists — marking a sharp departure from the Biden administration's focus on far-right and white supremacist violence.
  • Administration officials emphasize targeting 'violent secular political groups' like Antifa, with Gorka stating they will use "all the tools constitutionally available" to map and disrupt these groups operationally before violence occurs.
  • Moving from "burden sharing" to "burden shifting," officials scheduled meetings with international partners on Friday to discuss counterterrorism efforts, demanding allies contribute more to regional security tasks like protecting the Strait of Hormuz.
  • While the strategy cites a 42% rise in left-wing extremist incidents from CSIS data, critics warn the plan broadly defines domestic dissent as terrorism, potentially enabling expanded surveillance against activist networks.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • President Donald Trump signed a new 16-page national counterterrorism strategy prioritizing the neutralization of hemispheric threats including drug cartels and Islamist terror groups like al Qaeda and ISIS-K.
  • The strategy targets violent domestic actors such as Antifa and anarchists with anti-American or anarchist ideologies, aiming to map memberships and disrupt their operations before attacks occur.
  • The plan emphasizes using aggressive counterterrorism tools, including military, financial, and intelligence efforts like sanctions, to combat threats and political violence from any side.
  • Officials aim to incapacitate cartel operations through financial sanctions and military measures, viewing cartel-related violence as a significant threat surpassing other fatalities in recent decades.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Guardian
  2. PBS
  3. CSIS
  4. Mediaite