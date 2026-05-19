White House expands TrumpRx with 600 generic medications

William Jackson
The White House is expanding its online prescription hub, TrumpRx, by integrating upwards of 600 non-branded drugs into the platform.
Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

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The White House is expanding its online prescription hub, TrumpRx, by integrating upwards of 600 non-branded drugs into the platform.

Launched in February, the site initially featured select brand-name products, including popular obesity treatments. Now, the platform includes everyday generics such as antibiotics, statins and blood pressure medications, with many costing less than $5. Roughly nine out of ten prescriptions filled in the U.S. are for non-branded medications.

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“Four months ago, I stood before you to announce the launch of the TrumpRx.gov, a brand new website featuring the largest discounts on prescription drugs in the history of our country, history frankly, of any country,” President Donald Trump said during Monday’s press conference. “And for decades, Americans paid the highest drug prices anywhere in the world by far.”

TrumpRx does not distribute medications directly. Instead, it serves as a directory for uninsured buyers or those paying out of pocket. The site helps patients locate the lowest cash prices, though it advises users to check if their available insurance plans offer better rates.

To provide these discounts, the administration partnered with industry providers, including GoodRx, Amazon Pharmacy and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. Mark Cuban and leaders from the participating discount platforms were present for the administration’s Monday press conference.

Entrepreneur and Cost Plus Drug Company (MCCPDC) Co-Founder Mark Cuban attends a healthcare affordability event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, DC, USA, 18 May 2026.
Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

The expansion also includes a new digital tool. Consumers can now view a local map on certain medication pages to compare costs at nearby pharmacies, or choose home delivery options. The site will not offer controlled substances or drugs with strict risk evaluation mandates.

Trump said the integration of low-cost generics gives consumers a single source for prescription savings. He claimed the website has already received more than 10 million visits and has kept upward of $400 million in citizens’ pockets since going live.

The administration views the platform as a central piece of its broader effort to lower prescription drug costs, drive competition among discount providers and increase price transparency for American patients.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A federal website now lists cash prices for hundreds of common generic drugs, giving uninsured or out-of-pocket payers a single place to compare costs at nearby pharmacies or through home delivery.

Generic drugs added to hub

The site now includes antibiotics, statins and blood pressure medications, with many listed at under $5, according to the administration.

Who the site serves

TrumpRx is designed for uninsured buyers or those paying out of pocket; the site itself advises users to check whether their insurance offers better rates.

No controlled substances listed

The platform will not include controlled substances or drugs subject to strict risk evaluation mandates, limiting its usefulness for patients who need those medications.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. White House
  3. CNBC

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. White House
  3. CNBC