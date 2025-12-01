Unbiased. Straight Facts.
White House ‘Media Offender’ website escalates Trump’s attacks on journalists

Evan Hummel
The White House has launched a “Media Offender of the Week” website that it says will track what it designates as misleading news coverage.
Image credit: Getty Images

Summary

Website

The White House has launched a new website that is meant to track media bias and false reporting, according to the Trump administration.

Criticism

Free speech advocates have raised concerns about the impact of the Trump administration’s escalatory actions toward news outlets.

How it works

The White House said that it will identify a “Media Offender of the Week” and outline what it believes to be the flaws in the reporting of certain matters.

Full story

The White House has launched a “Media Offender of the Week” website that it says will track what it designates as misleading news coverage. The site also features a “Hall of Shame” highlighting major media outlets, including CNN, MS Now (formerly known as MSNBC), The Washington Post and CBS News, posing accusations of biased or false reporting. 

“The Trump @WhiteHouse is holding the Fake News accountable like never before,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X as she announced the tracker on Friday.

The move is the latest tactic in President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight against mainstream news outlets he has repeatedly referred to as “fake news.” The launch also comes as Trump remains under scrutiny for his treatment of female journalists after telling a Bloomberg reporter, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” after she tried to ask a question about the Jeffrey Epstein files earlier this month.

Follows Trump’s controversial remarks to reporters

Last week, Trump called CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes a “stupid person” after she asked a question about why he blamed the Biden administration for the shooting of two U.S. National Guard members in Washington, D.C. She noted that the Department of Justice had found that the suspect, along with other Afghans who fled after the fall of Kabul in 2021, had been thoroughly vetted before entering the U.S.

“Because they let him in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?” Trump responded. “Because they came in on a plane, along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here, and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

He also lashed out at Katie Rogers, a New York Times correspondent who co-authored a critical piece on Trump’s physical stamina in his second term. In a Truth Social post, Trump called Rogers a “third-rate reporter” and “ugly, both inside and out.”

Concerns among free speech advocates and journalists

The tracker is raising concerns among those who argue that it is just the latest attack on freedom of the press by the Trump administration, and have panned it as a political “stunt.”

“People understand the obvious conflict inherent in a presidential administration appointing itself as the arbiter of media bias, and I expect that after the initial wave of publicity, few Americans will be paying attention to this latest stunt,” Seth Stern, director of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, told The Washington Post. “The gimmick is wearing thin,” he added. 

Some prominent media personalities have said the latest effort adds to the damage already done to the media industry through Trump’s lawsuit against several news outlets.

“I think Donald Trump has cracked the code on how to hurt the press in this country with these lawsuits that have been settled,” former CNN anchor Jim Acosta told MS Now on Saturday. “It’s done terrible damage to the industry, I think, by and large when he puts that kind of stuff up on the White House website.”

A spokesperson for The Post responded to the targeted effort by the Trump administration, saying that it “is proud of its accurate and rigorous journalism.”

What’s on the website?

The website has a number of sections that categorize news coverage under sections such as “Bias, “Lie,” “Malpractice” and “Left-wing lunacy.”

This week’s focus is on coverage of the president’s response to a video featuring six Democratic members of Congress, including Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who called on service members to refuse illegal orders from the Trump administration. The president responded to the video on Truth Social, writing that the message from Democrats was “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” and shared a comment stating “HANG THEM.”

The Pentagon recently announced it may recall Kelly, a retired Navy captain, to active duty to face a court martial related to the video.

The White House contends on its new website that some news outlets misrepresented Trump’s posts as calling for the deaths of the six Democrats. The Trump administration argues that instead the president had been calling for accountability for what he considered to be a message that encouraged insubordination among members of the military, while claiming “President Trump has never issued an illegal order.”

The tracker calls out a number of “repeat offenders,” which include The New York Times, The Associated Press, Politico, Axios, The HIll and ABC News. 

The Wall Street Journal is featured on the website’s “leaderboard” as Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the media outlet plays out over a July article that reported Trump sent a “bawdy” letter and drawing to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. The president claims that the report is “fake, malicious and defamatory.” The Journal has defended its reporting.

CBS News listed despite recent praise from Trump

CBS News is significantly featured despite the president’s recent complimentary remarks about new leadership at the network and its parent company, including owner David Ellison and Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief for the news outlet. 

Trump described Weiss as a “great person” and commended the changes she’s made at CBS News. His remarks came in a recent “60 Minutes” interview, marking his first interview with the network after he received a $16 million settlement over the editing of an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race. 

Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel is a producer for Straight Arrow News based in Nebraska. He takes pride in helping others navigate the world of news, with an emphasis on clarity, context and facts.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The White House webpage accusing news outlets and reporters of bias and misinformation raised concerns among press freedom advocates about the role of government in arbitrating media accuracy and the potential impact on journalistic independence.

Media-government relations

The initiative intensifies the longstanding conflict between the White House and major media organizations, highlighting the tension around government criticism of the press and its implications for democratic accountability.

Press freedom concerns

Journalists and advocacy groups, such as the Freedom of the Press Foundation, argue that a government-led effort to label and track alleged media errors poses risks to free speech and independent reporting.

Public trust and information

The White House's public cataloging of disputed news coverage may influence public trust in both the media and the presidency, shaping perceptions about which sources are credible and what constitutes accurate reporting.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 105 media outlets

Behind the numbers

A Gallup poll cited by several sources found that just 28% of Americans have a great deal or fair amount of trust in media. The White House website lists more than 30 articles from 21 news outlets it deems problematic.

Community reaction

Several articles note that press freedom advocates and journalist organizations have expressed concern, with the Freedom of the Press Foundation's Seth Stern stating that few will pay attention after the initial publicity. Some supporters of the administration praise the move as holding media accountable.

Context corner

Historically US presidents have clashed with the press, but the public "naming and shaming" of journalists on an official government platform is described as unprecedented in recent US history by multiple sources. The tactic is compared to practices in some authoritarian regimes by critics.

Sources

  1. Karoline Leavitt via X
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. The White House
  4. CBS News
  5. The New York Times
  6. Newsweek
  7. The Washington Post
  8. MS Now

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

105 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The White House launched a website aimed at exposing what it calls 'fake news' from media outlets, including CBS News and The Boston Globe, on Nov. 28, 2025, to track media bias and inaccuracies.
  • The site lists 31 'fake news offenses' and suggests that CBS News misrepresented Trump's comments about Congress regarding illegal orders, with specific accusations of omission.
  • Media organizations, including CBS News and The Independent, are described as offenders for their coverage, which the White House claims misrepresents the facts.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the website aims to hold 'Fake News' accountable.

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, the White House launched a 'Media Offender of the Week' section on whitehouse.gov, announced by Karoline Leavitt and framed as a new digital front in its fight with the press.
  • The administration says its grievance focuses on coverage of a Nov. 18 video by six Democratic lawmakers, claiming the White House says outlets misrepresented President Donald Trump's call for 'accountability' as calling for their 'execution' and mischaracterized the video urging service members to refuse illegal orders.
  • The inaugural pages name Alyssa Vega, Andrew Feinberg, Eric Garcia and Nancy Cordes and list 22 named 'repeat offenders' with labels like 'Bias' and 'Malpractice.'
  • The move escalates the administration's conflict with mainstream media and could further strain White House–press relations; Fox News was removed after objecting, while The Washington Post defended its journalism.
  • Amid lawsuits and settlements, the White House formalizes President Donald Trump's long campaign against mainstream outlets amid scrutiny of his treatment of reporters including a November 14 incident and Pentagon concern over Senator Mark Kelly.

Key points from the Right

  • The Trump administration launched a new page on its official website to expose what it calls fake news, as stated by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
  • The page specifically targets CBS News and The Boston Globe for their biased reporting and misleading coverage of President Trump's statements.
  • A Gallup poll indicates that only 28% of the public trust media to report news accurately, highlighting concerns about media bias.
  • Critics worry that the administration's actions may undermine the independence of the press, although the White House claims its motives are to hold media accountable.

Other (sources without bias rating):

