White House pushes for E15 fuel sales year-round in bid to lower fuel prices

The Trump administration is looking to make a popular ethanol-gas blend field, E15, available year-round. The administration made the request Wednesday in a supplemental package sent to Congress.

The fuel blend contains 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, and is currently available only during part of the year under temporary Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waivers.

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A lower 10% ethanol blend is sold year-round, but under current EPA rules, E15 is generally restricted during the summer. Officials say it evaporates more quickly in hot weather, which can contribute to smog.

In March, however, the Trump administration temporarily lifted gas regulations, using emergecy fuel waivers to allow retailers and refiners to sell E15 gasoline during a period of time leading into summer.

Efforts to lower gas prices

The move comes as part of the White House’s latest effort to tame gas prices, which have risen dramatically due to the war in Iran.

Supporters say E15 often sells for about 25 cents less per gallon than regular gasoline, giving drivers a cheaper option at the pump. Plus, the White House previously said E15 could collectively save over $20 billion in annual fuel costs.

As of Thursday morning, the average gas price in the U.S. sat just under $4 a gallon.

A lack of bipartisan support

Refiners have long opposed the change, however, saying it could raise costs and complicate fuel distribution.

The proposal now goes to Congress, where its path forward in the Senate remains uncertain. Major legislation typically requires 60 votes to overcome procedural hurdles, but lawmakers in the Senate are closely divided, with supporters struggling to assemble the bipartisanship needed.

It’s unclear if now, the Senate would have the votes to pass the measure.

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