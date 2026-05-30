White House releases results from Trump’s physical exam

Cassandra Buchman
The White House released results from President Donald Trump's annual medical examination, with his physician, U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, saying he's in "excellent health" but advising that he loses weight.
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The White House released results from President Donald Trump’s medical examination, with his physician, U.S. Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, saying he’s in “excellent health” but advising that he loses weight.

Trump, 79, went through the exam Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which included a review of all diagnostic studies and laboratory testing conducted over the past year, and consultations with twenty-two specialty providers from multiple academic institutions.

The president is up to date on all his necessary preventive screenings and immunizations, Barbabella said, as well as cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations.

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“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,” Barbabella said. “His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the commander-in-chief and head of state.”

Preventive counseling included guidance on the president’s diet, recommendations for him to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.

At a height of 75 inches, or about 6 feet and 3 inches, and a weight of 238, is considered overweight, and within about a pound or so of being considered obese. Last year, he weighed 224 pounds.

A coronary CT angiography showed no arterial obstruction or structural abnormalities of the heart or major vessels, and an electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis enhanced with artificial intelligence estimated his cardiac age to be 14 years younger than his actual age.

Trump’s head, ear, nose and throat were all normal, though there is scarring on his right ear, “consistent with [a] prior gunshot injury” he sustained during a shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Much attention has been placed on Trump’s health, mostly focusing on two visible issues: swelling in his legs and recurring bruising on his hands.

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last summer, after undergoing evaluation for swelling in his legs. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) occurs when veins in the legs are damaged and can’t properly manage blood flow. It is considered common among older adults. Slight lower leg swelling was noted in the president’s most recent exam, though Barbabella said there was improvement from last year.

An examination of Trump’s hands revealed bruising, which Barbabella said is “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to freaking handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.”

“This represents a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy,” he added.

Trump addressed the bruising issue himself earlier this year, telling The Wall Street Journal that he takes aspirin because he does not want “thick blood” moving through his heart.

While aspirin can cause bruising, experts note that it can have multiple other causes as well.

When it comes to Trump’s cognitive function, he scored a 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

Trump’s appointment on Tuesday was his third scheduled medical visit in just over a year.

He went to Walter Reed last April for his annual physical and returned again in October for what officials initially described as a follow-up visit. The White House later disclosed that doctors conducted a CT scan and said the imaging found no abnormalities.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

The White House released results of President Donald Trump's physical exam, with his physician declaring him fit for duty — information that bears directly on the continuity and capacity of executive leadership.

Fitness for duty confirmed

Trump's physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said Trump is fully fit to carry out all duties of commander-in-chief, based on cardiac, neurological and cognitive evaluations.

Cognitive score made public

Trump scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which the White House presented as evidence of normal cognitive function.

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Behind the numbers

Trump weighed 238 pounds at his May 2026 exam, up 14 pounds from 224 pounds in April 2025, giving him a BMI of 29.7. His total cholesterol dropped to 143 from 223 in 2018. He scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment and his cardiac age was estimated at roughly 14 years younger than his actual age.

History lesson

Presidential physicals have been a modern tradition but carry no legal disclosure requirement.

Terms to know

Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA): a 10-minute screening test for dementia and mild cognitive impairment, scored out of 30. Chronic venous insufficiency: a condition where leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart, causing swelling. BMI: body mass index, a weight-to-height ratio where 30 or above is classified as obese.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. White House Rapid Response via X
  2. Northeastern University

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the memo as “excellent health” tempered by caveats, spotlighting phrases like “lose weight,” “exercise more,” and details such as “bruising,” “swelling,” or repeated checkups to invite scrutiny.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn the same report into validation, stressing “fully fit,” “excellent health,” and even dismissing critics with language like “fake news” or “perfectly.”

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179 total sources

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Key points from the Center

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Key points from the Right

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Sources

  1. White House Rapid Response via X
  2. Northeastern University