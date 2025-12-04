Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

White House renames US Institute of Peace building after President Trump

Julia Marshall
The Washington, D.C., building that has long housed the U.S. Institute of Peace now bears a new name: the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.
Image credit: Reuters
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

New name

The Washington D.C. building that houses the U.S. Institute of Peace has a new name: the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

Peace deal signing

The White House made the name change one day before the president was scheduled to host leaders from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo for a peace deal signing.

Organization dismantled

The new name comes after the administration dismantled the peace institute, firing most of its board members and leadership. Since then, many have questioned what the building was being used for.

Full story

The Washington, D.C., building that has long housed the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP) now bears a new name: the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. The White House installed the new name on the building on Wednesday, according to The Washington Post. 

The change came just one day before the president is scheduled to host leaders from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo for a regional peace deal signing.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Trump dismantled the peace institute earlier this year

The move comes months after Trump issued an executive order in February seeking to dismantle the U.S. Institute of Peace, an independent, congressionally created nonprofit. Law enforcement escorted the institute’s president off the property, and nearly all USIP staff and board members were dismissed.

The institute sued, arguing that Trump lacked the authority to fire its leadership or staff because Congress created USIP. A federal judge ruled in May that Trump’ acted unlawfully’s actions were unlawful, but that ruling was stayed pending appeal, allowing the administration’s changes to remain in place.

Since the dismissals, diplomats and former staff said they were unsure how the building was being used. An attorney for the ousted leadership told The Post the renaming “adds insult to injury.”

White House defends the change

In a statement to The Post, a White House spokesperson said USIP was “once a bloated, useless entity that blew $50 million per year while delivering no peace.” The spokesperson added that the newly renamed Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace “will stand as a powerful reminder of what strong leadership can accomplish for global stability.”

They also argued the building is “aptly named after a President who ended eight wars in less than a year.”

Trump regularly describes himself as a peacemaker, citing a series of agreements reached during his second term, including the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. He has also joked about being a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, which this year was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

According to The Post, the White House has previously claimed that Trump’s peace efforts surpassed those of the USIP. 

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The renaming and government takeover of the United States Institute of Peace amid legal and political battles highlights debates about executive authority, institutional independence and the politicization of federally funded organizations.

Executive authority

Legal disputes have emerged over whether the president can dismantle and rename a congressionally created, independent nonprofit, raising questions about the separation of powers and the scope of executive control over public institutions.

Institutional independence

The takeover and restructuring of the Institute of Peace have brought attention to the vulnerability of independent agencies to political intervention, and how their missions and leadership can be altered against their statutory design.

Political symbolism

Renaming the institute after President Donald Trump, especially during ongoing legal appeals, has been described by critics as politicizing a historically nonpartisan body, while supporters claim it reflects the president's peace efforts.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 137 media outlets

Community reaction

The decision has sparked criticisms from the institute's former leadership and some staff, with some viewing the move as an insult following the agency's dismantling. No mass community-driven protests have been reported so far.

Context corner

The U.S. Institute of Peace was created by Congress in 1984 as an independent, nonpartisan organization to promote conflict resolution, often operating outside traditional State Department channels. Historically, naming federal entities after sitting presidents is rare and contentious.

Global impact

Internationally, the renamed institute building is scheduled to host a peace agreement signing between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, involving leaders from several countries and organizations, underscoring its symbolic role in diplomatic efforts.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the US Institute of Peace renaming as hypocritical, emphasizing the administration "gutted" the agency and Trump acted "after himself," implying self-aggrandizement amidst "cutting funding.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally state Trump's "name added" to the building, acknowledging the "extraordinary public showdown" and "fighting in court" without strong emotional framing.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the renaming as an "honor" for the "greatest dealmaker," linking it positively to an upcoming "peace deal signing" and using celebratory terms like "Congratulations" and "The best is yet to come.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

151 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Donald Trump has placed his name on the United States Institute of Peace building despite ongoing legal disputes over its ownership, as reported by independent journalist Marisa Kabas.
  • Trump intends to use the building to sign a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday, according to journalist Marisa Kabas.
  • A federal judge ruled that the actions leading to the takeover of the United States Institute of Peace building were illegitimate, but the U.S. Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration a stay of the ruling.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The State Department claimed the new name reflects Trump's legacy as "the greatest dealmaker in our nation's history."
  • George Foote stated the renaming adds insult to injury amid a legal battle over the institute's control after an illegal takeover.
  • Anna Kelly described the former institute as "bloated" and stated that the new name represents "strong leadership" for global stability.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Institute of Peace has been renamed the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace amid efforts to dismantle the agency.
  • White House spokesperson Anna Kelly stated that the previous institute was "a bloated, useless entity that blew $50 million per year while delivering no peace."
  • President Trump is set to host leaders from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo for a signing of a U.S.-brokered peace agreement on Thursday.
  • The renaming follows a turbulent year when the Trump administration tried to shut down the institute.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. The Washington Post

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.