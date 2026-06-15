White House UFC fight draws thousands for Trump and America’s birthday

Craig Nigrelli, Julia Marshall
President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday on the White House South Lawn over the weekend, where a UFC fight night drew a crowd of thousands.
Image credit: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

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President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday on the White House South Lawn over the weekend, where a UFC fight night drew a crowd of thousands.

The event was part of the kickoff to America’s 250th birthday celebration, but doubled as a birthday party for the president.

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It’s an event that’s been drawing attention for weeks, as a massive 30-foot Octagon ring lined with corporate advertisements was built beneath a massive 92-foot lighting canopy dubbed “The Claw.”

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Fight night

The Sunday night event kicked off with a joint flyover from the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds.

Trump arrived with UFC president Dana White and received a rock-star welcome. He was also joined by top administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Even Polish President Karol Nawrocki was in attendance.

The president sat ringside as he watched numerous fights, including lightweight fighters Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, who entered the ring from the Oval Office.

American Gaethje stunned Spanish-Georgian Topuria, winning in just four rounds.

Many of the fighters saluted the president or otherwise acknowledged him. One was even seen speaking to First Lady Melania Trump.

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A late night

Following the last fight, Trump entered the ring to shake hands with the fighters and watched fireworks launch over the White House, well after 1 a.m. ET.

Afterward, White House spokesperson Allison Schuster called the event “one of the most entertaining nights in American history.”

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A UFC fight night held on the White House South Lawn served as both a national anniversary kickoff event and a birthday celebration for President Trump, drawing thousands of attendees and prominent officials.

Public access to a historic venue

The White House South Lawn hosted a large-scale ticketed entertainment event, marking an uncommon use of the grounds for a commercial sporting spectacle with corporate advertising.

Government and sports industry ties

UFC president Dana White appeared alongside Trump and top administration officials, reflecting a documented, public alignment between the White House and a major sports organization.

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Certified balanced reporting

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100/100

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press