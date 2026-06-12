A $60M UFC spectacle is taking shape on the White House lawn

William Jackson
The White House South Lawn has been completely remade into an MMA fighting venue. A temporary outdoor arena will host seven UFC bouts Sunday night, marking a dual celebration for the nation's 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.
Image credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

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The White House South Lawn has been completely remade into an MMA fighting venue. A temporary outdoor arena will host seven UFC bouts Sunday night, marking a dual celebration for the nation’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

The custom blueprint features a 30-foot Octagon ring lined with corporate advertisements, all sitting beneath a massive 92-foot lighting canopy dubbed “The Claw.”

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More than 4,000 spectators will fill the lawn risers, while an estimated 120,000 visitors track the action on giant display screens from the adjacent Ellipse.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sworn declarations place the overall production cost at over $60 million. White House officials state the UFC is paying for all staging and setup expenses, while the federal government provides operational support, including policing, traffic control, and emergency medical teams.

The sheer scale prompted a lawsuit from critics trying to halt the matches over missing environmental permits, though the administration has rejected the suit as groundless.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Staging the event requires a tight logistical turnaround. Security teams have screened up to 30 equipment trucks daily while managing 700 to 900 independent contractors.

Secret Service protections include road closures, anti-scale barriers, and checkpoints that provide airport-quality screening.

Pre-fight activities begin with a Friday night media briefing at the Lincoln Memorial, followed by public fighter weigh-ins at the Ellipse on Saturday.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A large-scale UFC event on the White House South Lawn is drawing federal security resources and temporarily restricting public access to surrounding areas in Washington, D.C.

Public access is restricted

Secret Service road closures, anti-scale barriers and airport-quality checkpoints are in place around the White House and Ellipse, limiting normal pedestrian and vehicle access.

Federal cost share is disputed

White House officials say the UFC is covering staging costs, but sworn declarations put total production expenses at over $60 million, with the federal government providing policing, traffic control and emergency medical support.

Lawsuit challenges the event

Critics filed suit to halt the matches over what they describe as missing environmental permits, though the administration has rejected the lawsuit as groundless.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Time

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Time