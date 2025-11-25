Unbiased. Straight Facts.
White House vows appeal as Comey responds to tossed indictments

Jason K. Morrell
The White House is pushing back on a federal judge’s decision to throw out criminal cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Image credit: James Comey via Instagram, AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Summary

Promise to appeal

The White House says the Department of Justice will appeal a federal judge's decision to throw out criminal cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Judge's ruling

In a 29-page ruling, the judge said the Trump-appointed prosecutor who brought both cases was unlawfully appointed as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Comey reponds

Comey responded in a video posted to social media saying the case was "a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence and a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump."

Full story

The White House is pushing back on a federal judge’s decision to throw out criminal cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the Justice Department is preparing to appeal.

Why the judge tossed the indictments

U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie on Monday dismissed the indictments. She ruled that Lindsey Halligan, the Trump-appointed prosecutor who brought both cases, was unlawfully appointed as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In a 29-page ruling, Currie wrote that “all actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment, including securing and signing Mr. Comey’s indictment, constitute unlawful exercises of executive power and must be set aside. There is simply ‘no alternative course to cure the unconstitutional problem.’”

Comey responds to ruling

Comey responded Monday evening in a video posted hours after the ruling. He said, “I’m grateful that the court ended the case against me, which was a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence and a reflection of what the Department of Justice has become under Donald Trump which is heartbreaking.”

White House pushes back, says DOJ plans appeal

The ruling is a major setback for Trump’s push to prosecute two of his most prominent critics. However, the administration is signaling it has no intention of walking away.

Asked Monday about Trump’s reaction to the ruling, Leavitt told reporters, “His reaction was, we’ve seen this before, we have seen partisan judges take unprecedented steps to try to intervene in accountability before, but we’re not going to give up. And I know that the Department of Justice intends to appeal these rulings very soon.”

How Halligan was installed

Currie’s decision did more than erase two high-profile indictments. It took direct aim at the way Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi installed Halligan, a former White House aide and one of Trump’s personal lawyers, into one of the country’s most powerful prosecutor jobs.

Halligan was tapped after Erik S. Siebert, the previous interim U.S. attorney, reportedly concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Comey or James. Trump forced Siebert out and put Halligan in, even though she had no prior prosecutorial experience. Within days, she appeared alone before separate grand juries and secured indictments against both Trump adversaries.

Currie ruled that the law does not allow the attorney general to stack back-to-back interim U.S. attorneys in that way.

Once the first 120-day interim period runs out, she wrote, the power to make further temporary appointments shifts to the local district court until the Senate confirms a nominee. Allowing successive interim picks by the administration, she warned, would let the White House sidestep Senate confirmation indefinitely.

What happens next for both cases

The judge dismissed both sets of charges without prejudice, meaning the Justice Department could try to refile — particularly in James’s case — under a lawfully appointed prosecutor.

But for Comey, the timing is far more precarious. His lawyers argue the statute of limitations on his case ran out just days after his indictment in September. Currie’s opinion appeared to back that reading, noting that if an indictment is invalid when it’s issued, it does not stop the statute-of-limitations clock from running.

Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A federal judge ruled that charges against James Comey and Letitia James were based on actions by an unlawfully appointed prosecutor, raising major questions about the legal processes used for high-profile indictments and prompting an anticipated appeal from the White House.

Prosecutorial appointments

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie's ruling found the appointment of prosecutor Lindsey Halligan unlawful, highlighting the legal requirements and limits for interim U.S. attorney appointments and the potential implications for executive branch powers.

Executive power and judicial oversight

The case brings attention to how the executive branch's actions are subject to judicial review, particularly regarding the limits of executive power in legal and prosecutorial appointments.

Impact on high-profile prosecutions

Dismissal of indictments against prominent Trump critics underscores the importance of procedural correctness in legal proceedings and may influence future actions against public figures.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 8 media outlets

Context corner

U.S. attorney appointments are governed by federal law requiring Senate confirmation or judicial appointment for interim attorneys, underscoring the separation of powers and preventing executive overreach in prosecutions.

History lesson

Historically, controversial appointments or actions by U.S. attorneys have faced scrutiny. The issues in this case echo broader debates around the independence of the Justice Department and prior disputes over the firing or appointment of federal prosecutors.

Oppo research

Opponents of the dismissal, such as Trump allies and legal commentators on the right, argue there was substantial evidence of wrongdoing and suggest the judicial process was influenced by judges with prior Democratic ties.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. CNN
  3. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize Comey's "vindication" and Trump's alleged "pressure" on the Department of Justice, framing Comey as on an "enemies list" and highlighting his "no longer indicted" status, portraying Trump as vindictive.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right label Comey a "long-time critic" and emphasize his being "CLEARED," while also noting the "handpicked prosecutor's" lack of lawful authority.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

12 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal judge dismissed indictments against James Comey due to the improper appointment of the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, as reported by HuffPost.
  • Comey stated, "I am innocent, I am not afraid, and I believe in an independent federal judiciary."
  • The White House indicated that legal actions against Comey are ongoing, suggesting, "the facts of the indictments against Comey have not changed."
  • Comey celebrated the dismissal of two indictments against him but warned that Donald Trump may target him again.

Key points from the Center

  • James Comey, former FBI director, warned on Monday that President Donald Trump will likely target him again after Senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the case.
  • The charges stem from the federal indictment with one false-statement count and one obstruction count tied to James Comey's September 2020 Senate Judiciary Committee testimony.
  • Comey described the indictment as 'a prosecution based on malevolence and incompetence' and said, "I am innocent, I am not afraid, and I believe in an independent federal judiciary," Comey said in a video shared to Instagram.
  • On Monday, the White House suggested the dismissed indictments were without prejudice, allowing the Justice Department to refile or appeal while weighing its options.

Key points from the Right

  • Former FBI Director James Comey anticipates President Donald Trump will continue targeting him after a judge dismissed the criminal indictment against him, stating it was unlawful.
  • Comey described the indictment as a reflection of the Department of Justice under Trump, and he remains unafraid despite potential future attempts against him.
  • U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie ruled that Trump's former lawyer, Lindsey Halligan, was unlawfully appointed, which invalidated the indictments against Comey.
  • The ruling allows the Justice Department to revive the cases with a lawfully appointed prosecutor if they choose to appeal or refile charges.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. CNN
  3. The Washington Post

