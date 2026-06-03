White teen was handcuffed while dying. Now Britain is asking why

Shea Taylor
Body camera footage of teen handcuffed while dying sparks outrage across the U.K. as police are accused of bias against white people.
Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images
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Britain’s police watchdog is investigating the response to the murder of an 18-year-old college student who was handcuffed by police while lying dying from stab wounds.

Henry Nowak, the victim, was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation in Southampton late last year. His killer, 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, falsely claimed that Nowak had racially abused him during the encounter.

Digwa was sentenced this week to life in prison for Nowak’s murder. But the case has continued to generate outrage over how police treated Nowak in the minutes before his death, with critics arguing police were too quick to accept Digwa’s account and too slow to recognize that Howas was critically injured. 

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What happened

It started with a chance encounter on a December night in 2025. According to trial testimony, Nowak was walking home from a night out when he spotted Digwa carrying a religious knife.

According to The New York Times, Judge William Mousley said Nowak “perhaps cheekily” asked whether Digwa was a “bad man” while recording a video on his phone.

“I am a bad man,” Digwa responded, grabbing Nowak’s phone.

What happened next remains disputed, but the judge said there appeared to have been a “physical struggle” as Nowak tried to retrieve his phone. During that confrontation, Digwa’s turban may have been “knocked, pulled or potentially punched” off his head. 

Digwa then pulled the knife, stabbing Nowak, according to the court.

While carrying a knife at all times is a strict requirement under Digwa’s Sikh religion, Mousely noted they’re usually small and worn around the neck. But Digwa was also carrying a second, larger knife that was clearly visible.

When police arrived, Digwa told them he’d been racially attacked.

Police found Nowak on the ground, but body camera footage shows officers initially dismissing his repeated claims that he had been stabbed and couldn’t breathe. At one point, an officer can be heard telling him, “I don’t think you have, mate.”

The judge said officers handcuffed Nowak for about a minute before recognizing the severity of his injuries and attempting CPR.

‘White lives matter, too’

The case has quickly become part of a broader debate over race and policing in Britain.

Nigel Farage, leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, compared aspects of the case to the death of George Floyd in the United States and argued that police have developed what he called a “two-tiered” approach to policing. 

“White lives matter, too,” he said in a video statement.

Body camera footage released this week fueled public anger and prompted demonstrations near the scene of the killing. Some protesters threw rocks, flares and other items at riot police while yelling, “I can’t breathe.”

  • SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Protestors confront riot police near the location where Henry Nowak died, during a demonstration over the police's handling of the incident, on June 02, 2026 in Southampton, England. Far-right and nationalist groups have actively organised demonstrations and vigils following revelations from the ongoing murder trial of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. The case involves the fatal stabbing of Nowak in Southampton in December 2025 by Vickrum Digwa. Court details revealed that Digwa falsely claimed to arriving officers that he was the victim of a racist attack, leading responding police to temporarily handcuff the fatally wounded teenager before discovering his injuries. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
    Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
  • Demonstrators push against a police line near Portswood Police Station, following a protest march in Southampton, southern England, on June 2, 2026, held in reaction to the Police's handling of the detention of victim Henry Nowak, following the conviction of his murderer Vickrum Digwa. Body camera footage of dying student Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed by British police after being stabbed by Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, and falsely accused of racially abusing his murderer sparked outrage Tuesday. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)
    JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images
  • Protestors demonstrate with police officers near Portswood Police Station in Southampton, southern England, on June 2, 2026, during a protest held in reaction to the Police's handling of the detention of victim Henry Nowak, following the conviction of his murderer Vickrum Digwa. Body camera footage of dying student Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed by British police after being stabbed by Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, and falsely accused of racially abusing his murderer sparked outrage Tuesday. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)
    JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)
  • Screen grab taken from PA Video of police and protestors clashing in Southampton during a protest following the death of Henry Nowak. Vickrum Digwa was jailed at Southampton Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. Digwa stabbed Henry to death with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial knife five times in the incident in Belmont Road, Southampton, on December 3 2025. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026. (Photo by Jamie Lashmar/PA Images via Getty Images)
    Jamie Lashmar/PA Images via Getty Images
  • Screen grab taken from PA Video of police and protestors clashing in Southampton during a protest following the death of Henry Nowak. Vickrum Digwa was jailed at Southampton Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak. Digwa stabbed Henry to death with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial knife five times in the incident in Belmont Road, Southampton, on December 3 2025. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026. (Photo by Jamie Lashmar/PA Images via Getty Images)
    Jamie Lashmar/PA Images via Getty Images
  • SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM - 2026/06/02: Protestor outside Southampton Central Police Station holds a placard during the rally. Thousands of protesters gathered outside Southampton Central Police Station for a "Justice for Henry Nowak" demonstration following the release of police body-camera footage related to the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak. The protest, organized by Britain First leader Paul Golding and activist Tommy Robinson, criticized police handling of the incident and alleged unequal policing. Demonstrators called for accountability after Nowak died following his arrest by Hampshire Constabulary. (Photo by Lab Ky Mo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    Lab Ky Mo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

After Digwa’s sentencing hearing Monday, Nowak’s father said he does not want his son’s death to be used to “create further division, hatred or tension.”

Investigation underway

Britain’s Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the officers’ response. 

The inquiry began the day Nowak died after the local police referred the case to the watchdog. Hampshire Police Service has since said that one of the officers involved in the incident has resigned, according to The Times.

U.K. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who oversees policing, has said she fully supports the investigation, but emphasized this is “not a case about racism. This is a case about murder.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the footage “harrowing” and said the police involved have some serious questions to answer regarding “accusations of racism informed the decision-making in this case.”

A political commentator for The Telegraph, Sam Ashworth-Hayes, argued otherwise. 

He said Nowak’s death was a “natural outcome” of the U.K.’s “Macpherson principle,” which emerged in the wake of the 1993 racist murder of Stephen Lawrence, a Black British teenager.

He points to the College of Policing’s official guidance, which says police should “respond positively to allegations, signs and perceptions of hostility and hate”, maintaining a “standard for the priority response” to “hate crime and non-crime hate incidents.”

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A British police watchdog investigation into how officers handled a dying stabbing victim has drawn comparisons to U.S. policing debates, but the case involves British law, institutions and political figures and has no direct impact on American readers' daily lives, rights or obligations.

A foreign policing controversy

The case involves British police conduct, British law and a British watchdog inquiry, none of which govern or affect how American law enforcement operates or responds to incidents.

US political framing used

Protesters invoked the phrase "I can't breathe," associated with American policing deaths, and Nigel Farage compared the case to George Floyd's death, but these are rhetorical references, not policy or legal connections.

No American legal exposure

The investigation, sentencing and any resulting accountability measures fall entirely under U.K. jurisdiction and carry no legal, financial or procedural consequences for American readers.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. The New York Times
  4. ABC News
  5. Black History Month Magazine
  6. The Telegraph

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. The New York Times
  4. ABC News
  5. Black History Month Magazine
  6. The Telegraph