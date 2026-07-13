Who controls Hormuz? US and Iran battle for control of strategic waterway after strikes escalate

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
The fight over the Strait of Hormuz is escalating, as both the U.S. and Iran claim control of one of the most critical shipping routes.
Image credit: U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

The fight over the Strait of Hormuz is escalating again Monday, with both the U.S. and Iran now claiming control of one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

As a result, oil prices were up more than 3% on Monday, sitting at around $73 a barrel.

It comes after a weekend of exchanged strikes between countries. Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation traveled to Oman Saturday to continue negotiations with the U.S.

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The latest round of strikes

The latest round of fighting began when Iran struck a container ship off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

The U.S. responded with a new wave of strikes, targeting air defenses, coastal radar sites, missile and drone systems, as well as small attack boats that the military says could threaten commercial shipping.

“The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Iranian state media says at least one person was killed and four others were wounded, confirming it struck Bahrain and Oman. Officials say they destroyed radar systems and targeted U.S. military facilities.

Both sides now insist they control the Strait of Hormuz, with the U.S. saying the waterway remains open to shipping, while Iran continues to claim it has effectively closed it.

The conflict is also spreading across the region.

Kuwait says its air defenses intercepted Iranian attacks overnight, Jordan’s military says it shot down four missiles, and Bahrain activated its air raid sirens, though officials say no new attacks have been confirmed there.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

An active U.S.-Iran military exchange over the Strait of Hormuz is disrupting the shipping route that carried roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil and gas before the war, with direct consequences for American energy costs and the status of U.S. military personnel in the region.

Oil prices are rising

Futures markets rose more than 3.5% when trading opened Monday, reflecting the strait's role as a global energy chokepoint that previously carried about one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas.

Shipping traffic is reduced

A multinational body overseen by the U.S. Navy reported traffic through the strait continuing "at reduced levels," down sharply from the roughly 140 vessels that transited daily before the war.

U.S. troops face retaliation

Iran targeted American military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan in response to U.S. strikes, with air raid sirens activated and air defenses engaged at bases where U.S. personnel are stationed.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the strikes as Trump-driven escalation, spotlighting terms like “unleashes,” “enemy,” and “accountable” to cast the action as aggressive and politicized.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right present the same moves as justified retaliation, stressing “JUST IN,” “broadened attacks,” “protect,” and the strikes’ role in weakening Iran’s missile and shipping threat.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. military launched strikes against Iran to reduce threats to commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz following Iranian attacks on vessels.
  • Iran claims control over the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to charge vessels for passage, while the U.S. Asserts the strait remains open despite regional tensions.
  • Missile and drone attacks caused injuries and damage in Gulf countries including Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, and Oman, which protested Iran's actions.
  • Iran's supreme leader vowed revenge for early war strikes, and the U.N. Warned that escalation would have catastrophic consequences.

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Key points from the Center

  • U.S. Central Command launched new strikes against Iran on Sunday to degrade its ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, following a massive Saturday operation that hit about 140 Iranian military targets.
  • Iranian missile and drone assaults on American allies across the Middle East, including Kuwait, Jordan, and Qatar, prompted the escalation after Iran targeted a Cyprus-flagged merchant vessel in the Strait.
  • Conflicting declarations emerged Sunday regarding the Strait of Hormuz's status, as CENTCOM asserted, "FACT: Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz," while Tehran claimed the waterway was closed until further notice.
  • President Donald Trump stated Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press, "We bombed the hell out of them last night," while U.S. Officials warned to expect a "bigger" wave of attacks.
  • These latest strikes raise concerns about whether the broader fighting can be contained, as the White House seeks to pursue talks despite declaring the June ceasefire agreement over last week.

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Key points from the Right

  • The United States launched multiple airstrikes on Iran targeting missile, drone, and air defense systems as well as Revolutionary Guard boats following an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that caused significant damage and left one crew member missing.
  • Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman, asserting it must control the Strait of Hormuz and warning of further attacks if provoked.
  • Despite rising tensions and Iran's claim of closure, the Strait of Hormuz remains open, with over 140 ships transiting in the past week though at reduced levels.
  • Diplomatic efforts and international mediators continue to urge de-escalation amid warnings from the United Nations Secretary-General of catastrophic consequences if full-scale hostilities resume.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press