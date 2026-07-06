Who gets to tell the story? White House, Smithsonian disagree over US history

Devin Pavlou
A White House report accuses the Smithsonian of political activism. Historians say the claims don't hold up.
Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
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As the smoke clears from America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History finds itself in a fight with the White House after the administration posted a report accusing the Smithsonian of abandoning history for what it calls “extreme political activism.”

The White House released the report, called Saving America’s Story, over the Fourth of July weekend. In it, the Trump administration alleges that the Smithsonian’s leadership has knowingly adopted an ideological framework that treats America’s history as a political instrument intended to divide people. The report also accused the national museum of anti-white bias.

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Officials produced the report to comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump, who in 2025 directed a sweeping review of how federal museums, parks and monuments portray American history. 

The report reignites a debate that has engaged historians for decades: Who gets to decide what story a national museum tells, and whose experience counts as central to it? Should historians frame the founders who wrote the nation’s founding documents as the central narrative, or the people who lived and sometimes suffered under the government those documents created? 

What does the White House’s report say?

The White House report asserts a “broad pattern” of the Smithsonian targeting “traditional patriotic narratives,” saying those stories are “treated with suspicion, if not outright contempt.” 

“The basic symbols and stories that once helped unify Americans are presented not as reasons for gratitude and inspiration, but as objects to be inherently questioned, dismantled, ‘problematized,’ and reinterpreted to achieve ideological ends,” the report says. 

Elsewhere, the report points out educational materials on gender identity and what it calls “Anti-White Activism.”

The report cites a “White Supremacy Culture” document that Smithsonian staff studied, alleging that it was part of a “longstanding staff reading group.” The framework discusses traits like objectivity, individualism, a sense of urgency and the “worship of the written word” as characteristics of white supremacy. That document traces back to an essay by anti-racism educator Tema Okun and has circulated in diversity training programs for decades. 

The specific document cited in the report was the Museums as a Site for Social Action Toolkit, which is a museum resource published in 2017 by the Incluseum, not the Smithsonian. 

It also alleged that the museum created a hiring initiative for numerous groups but not for white people, Christians, men or Americans. 

On gender activism, the report mentions specific exhibits and language, including an exhibit targeting younger audiences that described a biological male as a “girl trapped inside a boy’s body” and another stating that “girls can be assigned male at birth.” 

Another example the report cited was exhibits that were “accompanied by sexually explicit or sexually suggestive content that many parents would find deeply inappropriate for children.” The report cited an exhibit called “Girlhood (It’s complicated),” which featured a diary of an intersex man. Some museum-goers, the report said, might find some specific elements of the exhibit sexually explicit. 

Response to report

The American Historical Association pushed back on the report’s framing. Sarah Weicksel, the association’s executive director, told Straight Arrow the report’s underlying assumption that patriotism requires unified agreement on the past doesn’t hold up against the historical records. 

“The founders themselves found common purpose amid multiple divisions and conflicts,” Weicksel said. “They and subsequent generations of Americans embraced a patriotism that was capacious enough to include both praise and criticism, challenging us to more fully embody as a nation those ideals set out in our founding documents.”

She warned that political interference in curatorial decisions “places at risk the integrity and accuracy of historical interpretation” and risks eroding public trust in institutions like the Smithsonian. 

Weicksel disputed the report’s claim that the National Museum of American History slights the founding generation, pointing to the museum’s collection of relics such as George Washington’s uniform and Thomas Jefferson’s desk. 

She also defended specific museum labels in exhibits the report criticizes, arguing they follow standard museum practice. 

“Studies of museum visitation have shown that labels should be presented no higher than an 8th grade reading level and that most visitors will read no more than a brief label,” Weicksel told Straight Arrow. “If every label that mentions Washington or Lincoln needs to recount a rote interpretation of their importance to the country, visitors will never learn anything new.”

What happens next? 

The Smithsonian, a public-private trust, is run by a Board of Regents and is not an executive branch agency subject to the president.

However, in his March 2025 executive order, Trump directed Vice President JD Vance to work with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to determine whether it was necessary to install new “citizen” members on the board that oversees the institution. If that happens, those newly handpicked members of the board could have a say in museum exhibits and what is taught. 

As the friction between the White House and Smithsonian leadership continues, Secretary Lonnie Bunch, the first Black American to lead the institution, now has to navigate that pressure. He has defended his approach to history as one that reckons with “a more perfect union, not the perfect one.” 

“I think what I want people to understand is that there is a responsibility to continue to make those aspirations available, accessible, meaningful to a whole range of people,” Bunch said Sunday on NBC. “And that, in essence, America’s greatest strength, it’s not running away from its history, but it’s understanding how that history shaped us and continues to shape us.”

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A White House report and executive order have set up a potential governance dispute over what the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History displays and teaches, with structural changes to the museum's oversight board under active consideration.

Board oversight may change

Trump's March 2025 executive order directed officials to evaluate installing new handpicked members on the Smithsonian's Board of Regents, who could influence exhibit content and educational materials.

Museum content under review

The White House report specifically identifies exhibits on gender identity and hiring practices as targets, meaning some current displays are under documented scrutiny for potential removal or revision.

Institutional independence contested

The American Historical Association warned that political involvement in curatorial decisions places the accuracy and integrity of historical interpretation at risk.

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Do the math

The Smithsonian oversees 21 museums, the National Zoo and multiple research centers. Its annual budget exceeds $1 billion, with about 62% from federal sources. The Trump administration proposed a roughly 12% budget cut for fiscal year 2026, but Congress maintained funding. The National Museum of American History's collection includes more than 1.7 million objects.

History lesson

The National Museum of American History opened in January 1964 as the National Museum of History and Technology. At its opening, then-director Remington Kellogg declared it was intended to "awaken in citizen and foreigner alike a clear understanding of the inspiring story of the United States." The museum was renamed in 1980 to better reflect its mission.

Policy impact

The report, stemming from Trump's March 2025 executive order "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," could lead to leadership changes at the Smithsonian and potential funding restrictions on exhibits deemed inconsistent with federal policy. The executive order directed Vice President JD Vance to work with the Office of Management and Budget to prohibit spending on programs that "degrade shared American values."

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

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Sources

  1. The White House
  2. Smithsonian Institute
  3. PBS

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the report as an aggressive campaign to reshape sacred cultural institutions, stressing distrust and takeover fears around phrases like “radical activists” and “cannot be trusted."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right treat the same report as a corrective against a “woke approach,” leaning into lines like “restoring truth and sanity” and “erases American greatness.”

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Media landscape

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117 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Smithsonian Institution's current leadership is criticized for being untrustworthy in honestly and inspiringly telling America's story.
  • The National Museum of American History has shifted from straightforward education to extreme political activism aiming to transform the country.
  • The museum confronts visitors with content that undermines faith in American institutions and shared ideals.
  • The council calls for restoring truth and sanity in the presentation and teaching of American history.

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Key points from the Center

  • A White House Domestic Policy Council report released on Independence Day brands Smithsonian Institution leadership as "radical activists," signaling President Donald Trump may prepare to install his own team overseeing the National Museum of American History.
  • In March, Trump revealed plans to force changes via an executive order titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," targeting funding for programs he claimed advanced "divisive narratives" and "improper ideology."
  • According to the report, the National Museum "confronts visitors with materials intended to undermine faith in American institutions" and claims ideological capture has moved the museum's mission toward "extreme political activism."
  • Historian Lonnie Bunch defended the museum's responsibility to understand history, stating "America's greatest strength, it's not running away from its history," while Gov. Josh Shapiro accused Trump of attempting to "rewrite history."
  • This effort reflects a wider campaign against cultural institutions, including forcing policy changes at Columbia University through funding threats and re-installing interpretive panels at a site associated with President George Washington.

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Key points from the Right

  • The White House released a 162-page report on Independence Day accusing the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History of ideological capture by radical activists who reframe American history negatively and diminish patriotism.
  • The report claims the museum neglects key aspects of America's founding, including minimal coverage of the Founding Fathers, and replaces traditional narratives with modern political activism tied to topics like race and gender.
  • President Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 aiming to restore patriotic education and remove political activism from federally supported institutions by directing changes at the Smithsonian.
  • Smithsonian leadership defends its nonpartisan scholarship and the presentation of a full, complex history, while critics argue the museum fails to present an inspiring and unifying American story and promotes political agendas.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The White House
  2. Smithsonian Institute
  3. PBS