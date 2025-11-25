Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Who is Dan Driscoll? Trump’s ‘drone guy’ takes on high-stakes diplomacy

William Jackson
Army Secretary Dan Driscoll takes on a major diplomatic role in Ukraine, balancing dual titles and rising influence in the White House.
Image credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Summary

Expanded portfolio

Dan Driscoll, serving as both Army secretary and acting ATF director, delivered the Trump administration’s peace plan to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

Rising influence

President Trump reportedly calls Driscoll his "drone guy" and a "workhorse," with Politico noting his frequent presence in the West Wing for domestic and border issues.

Diplomatic role

While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth focuses on Pentagon reforms, Driscoll has become the administration's most senior official to visit the conflict zone in Ukraine.

Full story

Dan P. Driscoll, the combat veteran President Donald Trump calls his “drone guy,” is quickly becoming one of the administration’s most influential figures. Last week, he delivered the White House’s revised peace plan directly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv while juggling two major federal posts: 26th secretary of the Army and the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll speaks at the America 250 celebration at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C., June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker, File)
AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker, File

Driscoll was sworn in as the Army’s top civilian on Feb. 25, after Senate confirmation. His portfolio is now one of the broadest inside the administration, spanning military modernization, border deployments, federal gun enforcement –– and increasingly, foreign policy. 

From combat veteran to ‘rising star’

Driscoll commissioned into the Army in 2007 and deployed to Baghdad with the 10th Mountain Division. After leaving active duty, he earned a law degree from Yale, where he became close friends with now-Vice President JD Vance. He later built a career in finance, eventually serving as COO of a venture capital fund.

A profile from the University of North Carolina (UNC) notes he previously ran for Congress and, at 38, became the youngest person ever to serve as Army secretary.

What does he do as Army secretary?

As secretary of the Army, Driscoll oversees nearly 1.2 million soldiers and civilian employees across the Active, Guard and Reserve components. His responsibilities include:

  • Modernizing the Army for drone-age warfare.
  • Fixing long-standing procurement problems.
  • Recruiting soldiers with technical expertise, including coders and engineers.
  • Managing the service’s multibillion-dollar budget.

UNC reports that Driscoll has put a particular focus on housing improvements and recruiting technical talent as warfare increasingly relies on unmanned systems and advanced sensors.

A growing role inside the West Wing

According to Politico, Driscoll has become a frequent presence in the West Wing and is handling assignments that exceed the traditional scope of the Army secretary. These reportedly include overseeing National Guard mobilizations both domestically and at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Telegraph reports that Trump informally refers to him as his “drone guy” because of his emphasis on battlefield technology. The outlet describes Driscoll as a “rising star” with growing clout inside the administration.

Why he’s now at the center of US diplomacy

Driscoll’s influence has expanded overseas as well. While in Kyiv last week, he presented the administration’s peace plan to Zelenskyy –– a role typically handled by senior diplomats or the defense secretary.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

The Telegraph called the visit a sign of his escalating importance, while Politico reported that his itinerary included meetings with NATO allies and efforts to set up discussions with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

The ATF says that as acting director, he leads federal efforts to combat violent criminal organizations and illegal trafficking of explosives and firearms.

The Washington Times notes Driscoll is now the administration’s most senior official to visit Ukraine’s front lines and is viewed internally as a “serious guy” with direct backing from the president. With retired Gen. Keith Kellogg expected to step down as envoy to Ukraine, Driscoll is seen as a potential successor.

During the Kyiv trip, Driscoll also helped facilitate a call between Vance and Zelenskyy to discuss “details of the American side’s proposals for ending the war.”

Building bipartisan ties

On Capitol Hill, Driscoll has developed a reputation as a problem-solver. He worked with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a “right to repair” provision in this year’s defense bill, earning bipartisan praise. 

The Washington Times also describes how some senior Republicans are already speculating about Driscoll’s future inside the administration –– including whether he could be considered for higher posts if openings appear at the Pentagon.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Dan P. Driscoll’s rise to prominence in the Trump administration, including visits to Kyiv and expanded responsibilities, highlights shifting roles in U.S. defense and foreign policy, shaping responses to international conflict and government modernization.

Expanding leadership roles

Driscoll’s appointment to multiple major federal posts and the delegation of diplomatic tasks to him by the president signal changes in the division of responsibilities within the current administration.

Military modernization

Driscoll’s focus on modernizing the Army for drone-era warfare and addressing longstanding recruitment and procurement issues reflects evolving priorities in U.S. military strategy and capability development.

Ukrainian diplomacy

Driscoll’s direct engagement in Ukraine peace negotiations and meetings with foreign leaders illustrate a shift in U.S. diplomatic approaches related to the Ukraine conflict, with broader implications for international relations and security.

Sources

  1. U.S. Department of the Army
  2. University of North Carolina
  3. Politico
  4. The Telegraph
  5. The Washington Times

