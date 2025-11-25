Who is Dan Driscoll? Trump’s ‘drone guy’ takes on high-stakes diplomacy

Dan P. Driscoll, the combat veteran President Donald Trump calls his “drone guy,” is quickly becoming one of the administration’s most influential figures. Last week, he delivered the White House’s revised peace plan directly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv while juggling two major federal posts: 26th secretary of the Army and the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Driscoll was sworn in as the Army’s top civilian on Feb. 25, after Senate confirmation. His portfolio is now one of the broadest inside the administration, spanning military modernization, border deployments, federal gun enforcement –– and increasingly, foreign policy.

From combat veteran to ‘rising star’

Driscoll commissioned into the Army in 2007 and deployed to Baghdad with the 10th Mountain Division. After leaving active duty, he earned a law degree from Yale, where he became close friends with now-Vice President JD Vance. He later built a career in finance, eventually serving as COO of a venture capital fund.

A profile from the University of North Carolina (UNC) notes he previously ran for Congress and, at 38, became the youngest person ever to serve as Army secretary.

What does he do as Army secretary?

As secretary of the Army, Driscoll oversees nearly 1.2 million soldiers and civilian employees across the Active, Guard and Reserve components. His responsibilities include:

Modernizing the Army for drone-age warfare.

Fixing long-standing procurement problems.

Recruiting soldiers with technical expertise, including coders and engineers.

Managing the service’s multibillion-dollar budget.

UNC reports that Driscoll has put a particular focus on housing improvements and recruiting technical talent as warfare increasingly relies on unmanned systems and advanced sensors.

A growing role inside the West Wing

According to Politico, Driscoll has become a frequent presence in the West Wing and is handling assignments that exceed the traditional scope of the Army secretary. These reportedly include overseeing National Guard mobilizations both domestically and at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Telegraph reports that Trump informally refers to him as his “drone guy” because of his emphasis on battlefield technology. The outlet describes Driscoll as a “rising star” with growing clout inside the administration.

Why he’s now at the center of US diplomacy

Driscoll’s influence has expanded overseas as well. While in Kyiv last week, he presented the administration’s peace plan to Zelenskyy –– a role typically handled by senior diplomats or the defense secretary.

The Telegraph called the visit a sign of his escalating importance, while Politico reported that his itinerary included meetings with NATO allies and efforts to set up discussions with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

The ATF says that as acting director, he leads federal efforts to combat violent criminal organizations and illegal trafficking of explosives and firearms.

The Washington Times notes Driscoll is now the administration’s most senior official to visit Ukraine’s front lines and is viewed internally as a “serious guy” with direct backing from the president. With retired Gen. Keith Kellogg expected to step down as envoy to Ukraine, Driscoll is seen as a potential successor.

During the Kyiv trip, Driscoll also helped facilitate a call between Vance and Zelenskyy to discuss “details of the American side’s proposals for ending the war.”

Building bipartisan ties

On Capitol Hill, Driscoll has developed a reputation as a problem-solver. He worked with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a “right to repair” provision in this year’s defense bill, earning bipartisan praise.

The Washington Times also describes how some senior Republicans are already speculating about Driscoll’s future inside the administration –– including whether he could be considered for higher posts if openings appear at the Pentagon.