Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Who is Rahmanulla Lakanwal? Suspect in National Guard shooting worked with CIA in Afghanistan

William Jackson
Image credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP / Win McNamee/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Afghan national

The man accused of ambushing two National Guard members near the White House on Wednesday was a native of Afghanistan who entered the U.S. after the Taliban regained control in 2021.

CIA background

The CIA acknowledged that Rahmanulla Lakanwal, 29, worked with the agency in Kandahar. Relatives say he served alongside U.S. Special Forces.

Investigation

The FBI is investigating the shooting as a potential act of international terrorism. Authorities say he is not cooperating with investigators.

Full story

The man accused of ambushing two National Guard members near the White House previously worked with a CIA-linked partner force in Afghanistan. He fled to the United States after the Taliban regained control.

Officials identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Authorities charged Lakanwal on Friday with first-degree murder in the death of Specialist Sarah Berkstrom, 20, of the West Virginia National Guard, according to The Associated Press. Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remained in critical condition.

Two days after the attack, the FBI is pursuing leads from Washington state to San Diego.

In addition to the murder charge, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect will be charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and in possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

How he entered and remained in the US

Lakanwal came to the U.S. on Sept. 8, 2021, under the Operation Allies Welcome program. While his green card application is currently pending, CBS News reports he was granted asylum earlier this year after applying in 2024. ABC News sources said the asylum was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.

The CIA said Lakanwal worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as part of a partner force in Kandahar that ended in 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal. The New York Times reported that Lakanwal was part of a “Zero Unit,” a paramilitary force that has been described by human rights groups as a “death squad.” He reportedly told a friend he “could not tolerate” the unit’s violence.

A relative told NBC News that Lakanwal served about 10 years in the Afghan army alongside U.S. Special Forces.

A childhood friend told the Times that Lakanwal suffered from mental health issues as a result of his service during the Afghanistan war.

“He would tell me and our friends that their military operations were very tough, their job was very difficult, and they were under a lot of pressure,” the friend said.

How the attack unfolded

Beckstrom and Wolfe were on a high-visibility patrol near 17th and I streets NW near the Farragut Square West Metro station, when they were ambushed at close range just after 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, officials said.

This combo from photos provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, show National Guard members, from left, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. (U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP)

ABC News reported the gunman opened fire without warning, shooting one Guard member, then leaning over to fire again before turning his .357 Smith & Wesson revolver on the second Guard member and firing multiple times. CBS News added that after the first shots, the suspect took the female Guard member’s service weapon and continued firing.

Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant police chief, told the AP that it was not clear whether another Guard member or a law enforcement officer shot Lakanwal. The suspect’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

Authorities described Lakanwal as a lone gunman and said he is not cooperating with investigators.

Travel, family and locations under investigation

Prosecutors allege Lakanwal drove cross-country from his home in Bellingham, Washington, specifically to target the capital, CBS News reported. According to ABC News, he has a brother in the U.S. and lived in Washington state with his wife and five children. NBC News reports he had most recently worked as an independent contractor for Amazon Flex.

The FBI is investigating the case as a potential act of international terrorism and is examining whether he had associates overseas. Agents executed a search warrant in Bellingham and seized electronic devices.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A fatal attack involving a former CIA-linked Afghan partner near the White House raises questions about the vetting of individuals who enter the U.S. under special government programs and highlights the risks faced by security personnel on domestic assignments.

Immigration and vetting

The suspect's entry and asylum process under Operation Allies Welcome raises concerns about the procedures and oversight for admitting individuals with sensitive military backgrounds.

Domestic security risks

The attack on National Guard members in a high-profile area underscores ongoing threats to public safety and the challenges facing law enforcement and military personnel on domestic duty.

Post-war trauma

The suspect's history of service in conflict zones and reported mental health struggles draw attention to the long-term impact of war on individuals and potential consequences for host countries.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 548 media outlets

Global impact

The incident is leading to renewed scrutiny of US immigration and refugee policies, especially for those evacuated from Afghanistan, potentially impacting similar resettlement programs in allied countries and affecting diplomatic ties and humanitarian operations internationally.

Policy impact

In response to the shooting, US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the indefinite suspension of all pending Afghan immigration applications and the administration has directed a full review of vetting and green card approvals for high-risk countries.

Underreported

Little attention is given to the mental health and trauma backgrounds of Afghan special forces veterans resettled in the U.S. and how their experiences and integration support might affect public safety and personal stability.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Time
  2. ABC News
  3. CBS News
  4. NBC News
  5. BBC

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

548 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The suspected shooter in the D.C. Guard attack is identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who entered the U.S. in 2021.
  • Lakanwal was subdued after the attack, which left two National Guard members in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.
  • The incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism, with law enforcement noting it was a targeted attack, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
  • The FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible act of terrorism, with calls for the attacker to be brought to justice made by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Nov. 26, two West Virginia National Guard members were ambushed near the Farragut West metro station, leaving them in critical condition while suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries.
  • Lakanwal entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome after evacuation from Afghanistan, lived in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children, and drove nearly 3,000 miles to Washington, D.C.
  • Video shows the assailant came around a corner and opened fire, fellow guardsmen exchanged fire and subdued him until the Metropolitan Police Department arrived, while first responders performed CPR and the White House briefly went on lockdown.
  • Federal authorities opened a nationwide terrorism probe and prosecutors said charges were pending and could be upgraded; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered 500 more National Guard troops to Washington, and USCIS suspended Afghan immigration processing.
  • An internal Nov. 21 memo signaled a review of refugee cases resettled under the Biden administration as the administration considers restricting settlement rights for Afghan allies, while advocacy groups urged against collective blame.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, allegedly shot two National Guard members near the White House on November 26, 2025, leaving them in critical condition.
  • The FBI is investigating the shooting as a possible act of terrorism, and FBI Director Kash Patel characterized the shooting as a "heinous act of violence."
  • Lakanwal entered the U.S. As part of President Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome in 2021, which permitted many Afghans to resettle in the country.
  • The Trump administration has halted processing all Afghan immigration requests for security reviews following the shooting.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Time
  2. ABC News
  3. CBS News
  4. NBC News
  5. BBC

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.