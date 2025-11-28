Who is Rahmanulla Lakanwal? Suspect in National Guard shooting worked with CIA in Afghanistan

The man accused of ambushing two National Guard members near the White House previously worked with a CIA-linked partner force in Afghanistan. He fled to the United States after the Taliban regained control.

Officials identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national.

Authorities charged Lakanwal on Friday with first-degree murder in the death of Specialist Sarah Berkstrom, 20, of the West Virginia National Guard, according to The Associated Press. Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remained in critical condition.

Two days after the attack, the FBI is pursuing leads from Washington state to San Diego.

In addition to the murder charge, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect will be charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and in possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

How he entered and remained in the US

Lakanwal came to the U.S. on Sept. 8, 2021, under the Operation Allies Welcome program. While his green card application is currently pending, CBS News reports he was granted asylum earlier this year after applying in 2024. ABC News sources said the asylum was granted by the Trump administration in April 2025.

The CIA said Lakanwal worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA, as part of a partner force in Kandahar that ended in 2021 after the Afghanistan withdrawal. The New York Times reported that Lakanwal was part of a “Zero Unit,” a paramilitary force that has been described by human rights groups as a “death squad.” He reportedly told a friend he “could not tolerate” the unit’s violence.

A relative told NBC News that Lakanwal served about 10 years in the Afghan army alongside U.S. Special Forces.

A childhood friend told the Times that Lakanwal suffered from mental health issues as a result of his service during the Afghanistan war.

“He would tell me and our friends that their military operations were very tough, their job was very difficult, and they were under a lot of pressure,” the friend said.

How the attack unfolded

Beckstrom and Wolfe were on a high-visibility patrol near 17th and I streets NW near the Farragut Square West Metro station, when they were ambushed at close range just after 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, officials said.

ABC News reported the gunman opened fire without warning, shooting one Guard member, then leaning over to fire again before turning his .357 Smith & Wesson revolver on the second Guard member and firing multiple times. CBS News added that after the first shots, the suspect took the female Guard member’s service weapon and continued firing.

Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant police chief, told the AP that it was not clear whether another Guard member or a law enforcement officer shot Lakanwal. The suspect’s injuries are not considered life threatening.

Authorities described Lakanwal as a lone gunman and said he is not cooperating with investigators.

Travel, family and locations under investigation

Prosecutors allege Lakanwal drove cross-country from his home in Bellingham, Washington, specifically to target the capital, CBS News reported. According to ABC News, he has a brother in the U.S. and lived in Washington state with his wife and five children. NBC News reports he had most recently worked as an independent contractor for Amazon Flex.

The FBI is investigating the case as a potential act of international terrorism and is examining whether he had associates overseas. Agents executed a search warrant in Bellingham and seized electronic devices.