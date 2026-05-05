WHO warns of human spread as hantavirus strands cruise ship passengers

A cruise ship remains anchored off West Africa after a deadly hantavirus outbreak that has killed three people and sickened others on board. Now, health officials are investigating whether the virus may have spread between passengers.

The MV Hondius is currently off the coast of Cape Verde with roughly 150 people on board, including 17 Americans, as authorities work to contain the situation.

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What we know about the outbreak

The World Health Organization said several cases involved close contact between passengers, and that human-to-human transmission cannot be ruled out.

“We do know that some of the cases had very close contact with each other,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerhove, WHO’s director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness. “Human-to-human transmission can’t be ruled out so as a precaution this is what we are assuming.”

Hantavirus is typically spread through contact with rodent urine, droppings or saliva. In some cases, particles can become airborne and lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe respiratory illness.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, stomach problems and shortness of breath, which can progress to fluid buildup in the lungs. There is no specific cure, though treatment can improve outcomes if caught early.

How the situation unfolded

The Dutch-operated ship departed Argentina in March for a multi-week voyage that included remote island stops across the Atlantic.

The first known death occurred in mid-April, followed by his wife’s death days later. A British passenger was evacuated in critical condition. Days later, on May 2, a third passenger from Germany died.

This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal reported two crew members have also required urgent care on board and have not been cleared to disembark for treatment.

Health officials from Cape Verde have since boarded the ship as part of the ongoing response.

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Where the virus came from

Investigators are still working to determine how the virus was introduced.

Dr. Giulia Gallo, a scientist with the Pirbright Institute, told the Science Media Centre the most likely scenario involves exposure to infected rodents — either during excursions on land or potentially on the ship itself. But no source has been confirmed.