WHO warns of human spread as hantavirus strands cruise ship passengers

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: Joao Luiz Bulcao / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images
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A cruise ship remains anchored off West Africa after a deadly hantavirus outbreak that has killed three people and sickened others on board. Now, health officials are investigating whether the virus may have spread between passengers. 

The MV Hondius is currently off the coast of Cape Verde with roughly 150 people on board, including 17 Americans, as authorities work to contain the situation.

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What we know about the outbreak

The World Health Organization said several cases involved close contact between passengers, and that human-to-human transmission cannot be ruled out.

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The expedition cruise ship MV Hondius has approximately 80 cabins, accommodates roughly 170–176 passengers, and is just over 350 feet long.

“We do know that some of the cases had very close contact with each other,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerhove, WHO’s director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness. “Human-to-human transmission can’t be ruled out so as a precaution this is what we are assuming.”

Hantavirus is typically spread through contact with rodent urine, droppings or saliva. In some cases, particles can become airborne and lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a severe respiratory illness.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, stomach problems and shortness of breath, which can progress to fluid buildup in the lungs. There is no specific cure, though treatment can improve outcomes if caught early.

How the situation unfolded

The Dutch-operated ship departed Argentina in March for a multi-week voyage that included remote island stops across the Atlantic. 

The first known death occurred in mid-April, followed by his wife’s death days later. A British passenger was evacuated in critical condition. Days later, on May 2, a third passenger from Germany died. 

This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026. An outbreak of "severe acute respiratory illness" on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic has left two people dead and a third in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa's health ministry told AFP on May 3, 2026. The outbreak occurred on the MV Hondius, travelling from Ushuaia in Argentina to Cape Verde. The patient being treated in Johannesburg tested positive for a hantavirus, a family of viruses that can cause hemorrhagic fever, South African spokesperson Foster Mohale said. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
This aerial picture shows a general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 3, 2026. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal reported two crew members have also required urgent care on board and have not been cleared to disembark for treatment.  

Health officials from Cape Verde have since boarded the ship as part of the ongoing response. 

Where the virus came from

Investigators are still working to determine how the virus was introduced.

Dr. Giulia Gallo, a scientist with the Pirbright Institute, told the Science Media Centre the most likely scenario involves exposure to infected rodents — either during excursions on land or potentially on the ship itself. But no source has been confirmed.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

A hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship has killed three passengers. WHO officials say human-to-human transmission cannot be ruled out.

Restrictions in place

About 150 people, including 17 Americans, are aboard the MV Hondius, which remains anchored off Cape Verde with health restrictions in place.

Human spread not ruled out

WHO officials said some cases involved close contact between passengers and, as a precaution, are assuming human-to-human transmission is possible.

No cure exists for hantavirus

There is no specific treatment for hantavirus, though early medical intervention is described as improving outcomes for those who develop the severe respiratory illness it can cause.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. Science Media Centre
  4. Straight Arrow News

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. Science Media Centre
  4. Straight Arrow News