Why are Floridians so susceptible to ID theft and fraud? Calif.’s nearly as bad 

Each year, millions of people find themselves victims of identity theft and fraud. A new study from WalletHub found that residents of some states are more vulnerable than others, though.

The financial website compared the fifty states and District of Columbia across what it called “15 key metrics” to see which place in the U.S. is hardest hit by scams. It found Florida leads the pack.

“In an age where we have sensitive data online in a multitude of places, we risk falling victim to identity theft and fraud whenever there’s a data breach,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. “Living in a state with robust legal protections against identity theft and fraud, such as identity theft passports and cybersecurity task forces, can decrease your risk of falling victim to these crimes, though staying vigilant and protecting yourself online is still the most important.”

Florida, according to WalletHub, is “notably vulnerable to identity theft and fraud” partly because of “a lack of suitable laws protecting against these crimes.” It cited the fact that Florida doesn’t have an identity theft passport program as one example.

Florida had the highest number of identity theft complaints (528) and second-highest fraud complaint rates (2,163) in the U.S., and had a median loss due to fraud of over $500.

California, which ranked second, had 356 identity theft complaints and 1,291 fraud complaints in 2024, and an average median loss of $542 because of fraud.

In third place was Georgia. Something that contributes to this ranking was a “relatively high number of people arrested for fraud per capita,” WalletHub said. Despite comprehensive laws related to identity theft and fraud in the state, WalletHub said, it, like Florida, does not have an identity theft passport.

State’s Rankings

The top ten states that were most likely to be affected by fraud and identify theft per WalletHub are as follows:

1. Florida

2.California

3. Georgia

4. New Jersey

5. District of Columbia

6. Nevada

7. Delaware

8. New York

9. Texas

10. North Carolina

When it comes to most complaints of identify theft per capita, this was their list:

Florida Georgia District of Columbia Nevada Texas

And the average amount lost because of online identify theft was:

New Jersey North Carolina Utah California Iowa

How to prevent ID theft and fraud

Dr. Phillip Kim, an associate professor at Walsh University’s DeVille School of Business, said in a statement to WalletHub that the biggest way to prevent identity fraud and theft is to pay attention.

“Check your bank and credit cards regularly. Pay attention to your spending habits. Thieves may try to “test” your awareness by making a few small purchases,” Kim said. “So be diligent in monitoring your financial activity online.”

Another strategy to consider is using multi-factor authentication, Kim said, and avoiding repeat passwords.

What should you do if you have been compromised? The first step, Kim said, is putting a hold on your accounts.

“You don’t have to close them immediately, most financial service providers will offer a lock down until you clear things up,” he said.