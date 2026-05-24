Why are more young women dying from breast cancer?

A sweeping analysis of nearly five decades of U.S. breast cancer data found that younger women face disproportionately high mortality risks despite major advances in breast cancer survival. Asian and Hispanic women now represent a growing share of breast cancer diagnoses, with especially notable increases among younger women.

Researchers at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas analyzed hundreds of thousands of breast cancer cases from two large National Cancer Institute databases. They examined how breast cancer diagnoses and survival rates have changed among younger and older women between 1975 and 2022, as well as more recent data that included information about different types of breast cancer.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

“There is a silent shift in breast cancer risk,” said Stephen Wong, a professor at Houston Methodist and the study’s lead author. “The face of breast cancer in America is fundamentally changing.”

Wong said he was inspired to investigate breast cancer trends after a younger member of his research team died from the disease at age 30, challenging his perception of breast cancer as primarily a disease of older women. In conversations with oncologists, he found many shared a similar intuition that younger patients were facing disproportionately poor outcomes. His analysis appeared to confirm those concerns: Over the past five decades, while breast cancer survival improved substantially among women older than 50, younger patients saw far smaller gains.

READ MORE: What’s behind the alarming rise of ‘old age’ diseases in younger Americans?

Although the data did not include detailed socioeconomic data nor information about clinical treatment, the analysis represents a comprehensive look at how age, race and breast cancer type have shaped outcomes in the U.S.

Younger women seeing less improvement in survival

While breast cancer remains more common among older women, incidence rates have risen faster among younger women in recent years.

Between 2012 and 2021, breast cancer incidence increased by about 1.4% per year among women younger than 50, compared with about 0.7% per year among women 50 and older, according to the American Cancer Society.

Experts say the overall risk for younger women is still relatively low, but the accelerating increase has become a growing concern among oncologists and public health researchers.

Moreover, previous studies estimated that women under 40 are nearly 40% more likely to die from their breast cancer than older women. Wong’s study further investigated trends in breast cancer mortality.

Between 1975 and 1980, women younger than 50 had a roughly 25% higher risk of dying from breast cancer than older patients, Wong and his team found. Since then, while breast cancer survival rates have broadly improved, those gains were much larger among older women.

By 2016–2022, patients under 50 had more than double the relative mortality risk seen in the late 1970s — a 132% higher risk. In contrast, the mortality risk among women older than 50 fell by roughly 56% over the same period.

One of the main drivers of this disparity is that younger women are more likely to develop aggressive forms of breast cancer, including triple-negative and HER2-positive tumors, which tend to grow faster, spread earlier and can be harder to treat.

“The divergence between young and old is not just about age, it’s more important,” Wong said. “It’s a different disease at the molecular level. Younger women tend to be diagnosed with aggressive subtypes. That makes it worrying.”

Researchers are not entirely sure why younger women are more likely to have more aggressive tumors; there are genetic risk factors but environmental and lifestyle factors may also play a role.

The study also highlighted stark racial disparities in breast cancer rates and outcomes.

READ MORE: What to consider before donating to a breast cancer charity

Across nearly all breast cancer subtypes, Black women — particularly younger patients — faced the highest mortality risks.

For example, among women with the most common form of breast cancer — hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative disease — Black women under 50 were more than twice as likely to die as white women of the same age, while Hispanic women had about a 46% higher risk. Asian women had roughly similar outcomes as white women.

Black women also consistently had the highest rates of triple-negative breast cancer — one of the deadliest types of breast cancer — with incidence rates roughly twice as high as those seen among white and Asian women.

These findings align with a large body of evidence demonstrating that Black women face both biological and structural disadvantages in breast cancer care, including delayed diagnosis, reduced access to high-quality treatment and higher rates of aggressive disease.

While Asian women tended to have better survival outcomes, younger Asian women with triple-negative disease experienced especially high relative mortality risks. Young Asian women also had some of the highest incidence rates of HER2-positive breast cancers between 2010 and 2022. Researchers also found demographic shifts within Asian populations: Japanese women historically represented the largest share of Asian breast cancer patients in the dataset, but diagnoses among Chinese and Filipino women have risen steadily over the past two decades.

The proportion of breast cancer cases occurring among Asian and Hispanic women has steadily risen over time, outpacing growth among Black women. The rise was particularly pronounced among younger patients. Researchers noted that this finding may reflect broader population changes — such as overall increases in the number of Asian and Hispanic women — in the U.S., though epidemiological changes may also be at play.

Wong said the findings underscore the need for more personalized approaches to screening, prevention and treatment. He added that further research is needed to better understand why breast cancer rates are rising more quickly among younger women and how biological, environmental, lifestyle and structural factors may contribute to the trend.

Round out your reading