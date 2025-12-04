Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Why are people wearing pajamas to the airport? It’s a political movement

Julia Marshall
Travelers may look a little different, and a bit comfier, this year as a new political movement takes hold. 
Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Pajama movement

This holiday season, travelers may see a lot more Americans dressed in comfy clothes and pajamas. Why? It’s kind of a political movement.

DOT's campaign

The movement is a response to a new Department of Transportation campaign to recapture the “Golden Age of Travel.”

Some supporters

While much of social media is filled with those who dissed dressing up at airports, some have expressed support for dressing nicer, saying when you look good, you feel good.

Full story

The holiday season is upon us, and many Americans will be traveling to see family and friends or taking a much-needed vacation over the next few weeks. But travelers may look a little different, and a bit comfier, this year as a new political movement takes hold. 

What does this mean? Well, travelers may see a lot more sweatpants, leggings and even pajamas. 

The ‘Golden Age of Travel’

Last month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy launched a new campaign calling for a return to the “Golden Age of Travel.” He urged Americans to help out strangers, thank flight attendants and be in a good mood when traveling. 

However, one aspect of the campaign caught extra attention: a request from the Department of Transportation to dress up for air travel.

“Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come here,” Duffy said. 

In response, some people are sharing their airport outfits on social media. And those looks, to say the least, are pretty relaxed.

Pajama movement

Whether it’s a comfy sweat suit from an athleisure company, a hoodie and leggings or actual pajama pants, many Americans are taking what Duffy said and … ignoring it. 

One TikTok user shared a post of herself wearing pajamas and a sweatshirt, saying, “Me on the way to the airport after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told us to ‘dress with respect.’”

She captioned the post, “I’m NOT sorry it’s comfortability first honey!”

@itsmebillielee2

I’m NOT sorry it’s comfortability first honey! 🤪✈️😂 U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Calls Out Travelers & Says Folks Need To Dress “With Some Respect” At The Airport: Pajamas & Slippers Ain’t It. #travel #pjs #comfortable

♬ original sound – Billie Lee

“Please why is the government concerned about our loungewear at the airport?” another user wrote.

One woman even said that now she “absolutely must wear my pajamas to the airport.”

@isabella.lauren

but like in a cute way?

♬ original sound – NewsChannel 5 – NewsChannel 5

Others noted they will start dressing nicer at the airport when flights are cheaper and amenities are better.

Comedian Michelle Wolf said on social media that travelers aren’t dressing for the air travel they want, but rather the air travel they have. 

“I should wear my nicest suit so I can sit in someone else’s Biscoff crumbs,” Wolf said, listing off air travel indignities.

Some support Duffy’s plea 

While much of social media is filled with those who disagree with Duffy, some have expressed support for dressing nicer at airports. 

Tamaya Garcia, 48, told the New York Post that she agreed with Duffy. 

“I think it’s great advice, because when you feel good about how you look, you’re treated better and you treat people better,” she said. “Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come here.”

Others expressed similar sentiments. But even so, many travelers were still decked out in PJs, sweats, slippers and rubber sandals as they made their way through airports. 

So, as you travel this holiday season, if you see families marching through the airport in matching Christmas pajamas, you’ll know why. The question is, what will you wear?

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Debate over airport dress codes during the holiday travel season reflects changing cultural attitudes about comfort, respect and expectations in public spaces, following a request by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for travelers to dress up for flights.

Travel etiquette

Discussions around appropriate attire for air travel highlight evolving ideas about public decorum and the role of official guidance in shaping social norms.

Comfort versus formality

The public response to Secretary Duffy’s request showcases a tension between personal comfort and traditional expectations for dressing in communal settings like airports.

Social media influence

Social media platforms amplify public reactions, with users sharing both support and criticism of the guidance and influencing broader cultural conversations on travel attire.

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The New York Post

