Why are people wearing pajamas to the airport? It’s a political movement

The holiday season is upon us, and many Americans will be traveling to see family and friends or taking a much-needed vacation over the next few weeks. But travelers may look a little different, and a bit comfier, this year as a new political movement takes hold.

What does this mean? Well, travelers may see a lot more sweatpants, leggings and even pajamas.

The ‘Golden Age of Travel’

Last month, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy launched a new campaign calling for a return to the “Golden Age of Travel.” He urged Americans to help out strangers, thank flight attendants and be in a good mood when traveling.

However, one aspect of the campaign caught extra attention: a request from the Department of Transportation to dress up for air travel.

“Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come here,” Duffy said.

In response, some people are sharing their airport outfits on social media. And those looks, to say the least, are pretty relaxed.

It’s not your imagination. Traveling has become more uncivilized!



The Facts:



❌ 400% increase in outbursts on planes since 2019

❌ 1 in 5 flight attendants report experiencing physical incidents

❌ Unruly passenger events DOUBLED since 2019



But it doesn’t have to be this… pic.twitter.com/IS8HAemVQc — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 19, 2025

Pajama movement

Whether it’s a comfy sweat suit from an athleisure company, a hoodie and leggings or actual pajama pants, many Americans are taking what Duffy said and … ignoring it.

One TikTok user shared a post of herself wearing pajamas and a sweatshirt, saying, “Me on the way to the airport after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told us to ‘dress with respect.’”

She captioned the post, “I’m NOT sorry it’s comfortability first honey!”

“Please why is the government concerned about our loungewear at the airport?” another user wrote.

One woman even said that now she “absolutely must wear my pajamas to the airport.”

Others noted they will start dressing nicer at the airport when flights are cheaper and amenities are better.

Comedian Michelle Wolf said on social media that travelers aren’t dressing for the air travel they want, but rather the air travel they have.

“I should wear my nicest suit so I can sit in someone else’s Biscoff crumbs,” Wolf said, listing off air travel indignities.

Some support Duffy’s plea

While much of social media is filled with those who disagree with Duffy, some have expressed support for dressing nicer at airports.

Tamaya Garcia, 48, told the New York Post that she agreed with Duffy.

“I think it’s great advice, because when you feel good about how you look, you’re treated better and you treat people better,” she said. “Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come here.”

Others expressed similar sentiments. But even so, many travelers were still decked out in PJs, sweats, slippers and rubber sandals as they made their way through airports.

So, as you travel this holiday season, if you see families marching through the airport in matching Christmas pajamas, you’ll know why. The question is, what will you wear?