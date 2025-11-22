Why Democrats are warning about illegal orders to the military

Six Democratic lawmakers released a video urging military service members to refuse unlawful orders. President Donald Trump responded by calling their message “seditious” and “punishable by death.”

The exchange revives questions about how U.S. forces evaluate the legality of commands, from domestic deployments to overseas operations and what protections or penalties can follow. These issues are unfolding alongside disputes over the legality of recent strikes on suspected drug boats and the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines inside the United States.

What the rules require

The oath of enlistment commits troops to obey the president and officers “according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.” Under the uniform code, only lawful orders must be obeyed, and service members can be prosecuted for carrying out unlawful ones.

Article 90 of the code bars orders that, without a valid military purpose, interfere with private rights, while Article 134 prohibits conduct that discredits the armed forces.

An International Committee of the Red Cross standard, cited by ABC News, holds subordinates criminally responsible if they knew, or should have known, that an order was manifestly unlawful. U.S. military courts have rejected “just-following-orders” defenses, including in a 1969 ruling during the Vietnam War.

How judgment works in practice

Orders are presumed lawful, and a military judge decides “lawfulness” after a service member obeys or refuses, according to a Military Law Task Force FAQ.

The FAQ advises consulting counsel, raising concerns through a commander or inspector general and recognizing a duty to refuse patently illegal acts such as intentionally targeting civilians.

What attorneys and advocates say

A military defense law firm’s guide emphasizes the duty to refuse unlawful orders under the uniform code and international law, citing precedents from Nuremberg to the My Lai Massacre.

The guide notes protections, including the Military Whistleblower Protection Act, while warning that refusal can still trigger adverse actions pending legal review.

The immediate flashpoints

Democrats who released the video this week say their message referred only to unlawful orders.

It came as U.S. strikes on alleged drug vessels have killed more than 80 people and as court cases challenging domestic Guard deployments play out.

Despite Trump’s posts on Truth Social, the White House said he does not literally want lawmakers executed, the The Washington Post reported.