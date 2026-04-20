Why did Forbes include a ‘betting’ option in a story about the deaths of 8 children?

Devin Pavlou
Forbes removed an app that asked readers to bet on its story about the 8 kids killed in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Image credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
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It’s no shock to say the news industry is in a weird spot. Former industry juggernauts are just husks of what they used to be, and new companies are trying their hand in an ever-evolving market. 

But as companies try to find their new footing, some are bound to misstep. Forbes, the American business magazine founded more than a century ago, is facing criticism for an article regarding the shooting deaths Sunday of eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana. The article itself wasn’t the focus of the criticisms, but rather the ability for readers to “bet” whether Congress would act on gun control,  Futurism reports.

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Futurism wrote that Molly White, a cryptocurrency journalist, first shared an image of the prediction bet on her Bluesky account, describing it as “ghoulish.” The prediction widget, which Forbes called ForbesPredict, was embedded just after a description of the alleged shooter. It asked readers if they believe “Congress WILL pass new gun safety legislation before 31st December 2026,” Futurism reports.

ghoulish

[image or embed]

— Molly White (@molly.wiki) April 20, 2026 at 7:40 AM

At some point after the story initially published, the website removed the ForbesPredict module.

How the media is using prediction markets to keep readers

Forbes isn’t the only news outlet to include prediction markets in its articles. Other publications, like CNN and Fox News, also use similar techniques, but those companies are partnered with actual prediction markets like Polymarket or Kalshi.

ForbesPredicts is a little different. It doesn’t allow readers to use real money when placing “bets.” Readers instead use “wager coins,” which act as a fake form of currency and allow them to wager on what might happen next in the story. 

Forbes’ chief innovation officer, Nina Gould, told Publishing Insider that these coins have no monetary value but can act as a “signal of judgment over time.”

“The tokens unlock greater status, gameplay advantages, and non-monetary rewards along the way,” Gould said.

Each bet costs 100 coins, and users can spend 10 coins to get a hint on what the current outcomes are before making their predictions. 

While they can’t purchase anything, ForbesPredict’s wager coins still turn a news story — in this case, a story about the deaths of eight children — into a betting game.  But that’s the whole point, according to a press release announcing the software. 

“Forbes readers aren’t there to speculate. They’re there to be informed,” said Jeff Yam, CEO and co-founder of the trading platform Axiom and a member of Forbes’ executive board. “We built ForbesPredict to invite them to join a forum so that we can better understand what Forbes readers think about important news topics.”

Why did Forbes include it in this story? 

Earlier this year, Gould spoke with Digiday, describing ForbesPredict as the “gamification of following a story.” She said it could help measure audience behavior to shape what “segments” Forbes might do next. The company can also use the data to help sell advertisements. 

“You can really look at creating segments about people who feel positively or negatively about a particular topic, a particular company, things like that,” she said

While it may be unclear why Forbes would “gamify” a story covering a gruesome topic, there are reasons beyond keeping a reader’s attention.

On its website, Axiom says its mission is to solve the biggest problem in the media industry — artificial intelligence. In the past, people may have searched for an answer on Google and clicked on a couple of sites, typically news sites, to find the answer. But now, when users search on Google, Google’s own AI chatbot cuts out those sites, giving users answers without them having to click on a single site and taking revenue from an already cash-strapped industry. 

“AI platforms are answering the questions your journalism used to answer, permanently restructuring how information flows,” Axiom’s website reads. “The quiet hope that this was a fluke. The data says otherwise. The trajectory is clear.”

Companies like Axiom and Forbes are hoping that these offerings keep users around and coming as AI continues to erode the media’s revenue stream. It’s still unclear if this approach has been effective, 404 Media reports.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

Forbes embedded a wagering widget in a news article about the shooting deaths of eight children, a placement that drew public criticism and was later removed from the story.

News as a betting game

Major outlets including Forbes, CNN and Fox News now embed prediction-style wagering tools directly inside news articles, changing how reported events are presented to readers.

Reader data collected

According to Forbes' chief innovation officer, participation in ForbesPredict generates audience data the company uses to build reader segments and sell advertising.

No real money involved

Forbes' wager coins carry no monetary value, according to the company, distinguishing ForbesPredict from real-money prediction markets used by other outlets.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Futurism
  2. Molly White via BlueSky
  3. Forbes
  4. 404 Media

Sources

  1. Futurism
  2. Molly White via BlueSky
  3. Forbes
  4. 404 Media

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